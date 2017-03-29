For the first time ever, the entire DOY team is here for your hockey podcasting pleasure. Pizz, Marshall, Bree, Jon and Pez are all here and we’re talking about the Bruins chances making the playoffs.

With a handful of games left, how does the crew think things will shake out. Will Boston make the playoffs and what where will they be positioned.

Also, what is sex with Steve Yzerman like?

How did Brick get his nickname?

We will talk about all this and more in what is probably the most DOY-esque podcast we’ve ever done.

You can lsiten to the podcast here:

Or head over to iTunes, Stitcher and all other major podcasting services around the globe and please leave us a nice ratings because we’re #goodboysandgirl.