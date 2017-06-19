There aren’t many times where I come out and declare the current episode of our podcast the best one, but I’ve always valued what Kirk brings to the table when we sit down and talk NHL draft. Every time we do these, they get rave review because Kirk is one of the best guys in the business. If you haven’t checked him out before, head over to his website The Scouting Post or New England Hockey Journal where you can check out June’s digital issue for free, which has Kirk breaking down Bruins prospects and other New England area guys.

Let’s get down to business, this podcast is longer than usual but packed with a ton of information.

We touch on the Jonas Brodin rumors that Kirk has been hearing and ever credits it. From a guy who doesn’t talk about rumors, you’re getting a pretty substantial thing here.

We talk about Boston's possibility to move #18.

We also speak about who would be a good fit for Boston at #18, should they keep it.

There’s a lot of talk about goaltenders in this podcast. If you’re a goalie fan, you’ll want to listen. We mention Jake Oettinger, Michael DiPietro and Keith Petruzzelli.

Cale Makar and Mason Shaw get a lot of time on the podcast as well (you’re welcome Bree).

