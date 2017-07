We are well into the off season but the Bruins still have things to do. In the latest episode of The Optional Skate we sit down to briefly discuss NHL free agency, what the Bruins have done so far and what outstanding things they still need to deal with before the summer is over.

Also, a discussion on Edmonton’s deals and contracts for some unknown reason (Okay, fine. It’s Chiarelli. Chiarelli is the reason for the discussion.)