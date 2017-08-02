— You can get The Optional Skate (And Trash Cast) 5 days early by subscribing to our Patreon at the $2 level! You’d spend more for coffee in one week than you would for a year of our wonderful content! —

Today’s episode is focused on the Bruins’ newest signing: Ryan Spooner.

We’ve hit the dog days of Summer which means our podcasts will be a little shorter.

We talk about our thoughts on the contract and where he fits on this team while guys like Anders Bjork, Forsbaka-Karlsson and Debrusk are signing entry level deals.

We also talk about DP (David Pastrnak, not double penetration).

