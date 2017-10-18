Support your boys and get the podcast early brahs and bras! Hit up our Patreon and have a grand ol time.

Welcome to The Optional Skate, your weekly hockey-podcast-on-fire! Pizz, Bree and Greg are here to tickle your funny bone and exercise your hockey mind.

In this episode we’re talking about the viability of the Boston Bruins while playing the children.

We also take a look back at the Nashville and Colorado (home) game and do our best to figure out who this Bruins team is.