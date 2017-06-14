We’re just about a week away from the Vegas Golden Showers Knights expansion draft and everyone and their mother has an opinion on who is going to get drafted.

So here’s ours!

We randomized the teams and split them up between us. Then, from our assigned teams, we each chose our protections and a player Vegas may draft. We did NOT in any way compare notes. We wanted to see if individually we could each pick a player and fulfill the necessary requirements that Vegas is held to, which are as follows:

Vegas must pick one player from each NHL team (duh)

At least 20 of the players need to be under contract for 2017-2018

Positional requirements are at least: 14 Forwards, 9 Defensmen, 3 goalies.

Total cap hit must be between $43,800,000 and $73,000,000

I’m not going to go into the restrictions of who does and does not counts as an eligible player, because I KNOW I’ll fuck up some rule somewhere, but in short: Teams can either protect 7 Forwards, 3 Defensemen, and 1 Goalie, OR 8 Skaters (F/D) and 1 Goalie. Anyone with a No Movement Clause counts towards a protected spot (unless they waive it). Eligibility can also vary based on tenure, games played, contract status, etc.

PROTECTED PLAYERS (click to open a larger version):

OUR DRAFT PICKS:

Anaheim Ducks Jakub Silfverberg (RW/LW)

Arizona Coyotes Teemu Pulkkinen (LW)

Boston Bruins Colin Miller (D)

Buffalo Sabres Matt Moulson (LW)

Calgary Flames Hunter Shinkaruk (C)

Carolina Hurricanes Joakim Nordstrom (LW)

Chicago Blackhawks Trevor Van Riemsdyk (D)

Colorado Avalanche Semyon Varlamov (G)

Columbus Blue Jackets Joonas Korpisalo (G)

Dallas Stars John Stephens (D)

Detroit Red Wings Riley Sheahan (C)

Edmonton Oilers Griffin Reinhart (D)

Florida Panthers Jason Demers (D)

Los Angeles Kings Brayden McNabb (D)

Minnesota Wild Jonas Brodin (D)

Montreal Canadiens Jacob De La Rose

Nashville Predators Calle Jarkrok (C)

New Jersey Devils Mike Cammalleri (C,LW)

New York Islanders Thomas Hickey (D)

New York Rangers Antti Raanta (G)

Ottawa Senators Alex Burrows (LR/RW)

Philadelphia Flyers Scott Laughton (C)

Pittsburgh Penguins Brian Dumoulin (D)

San Jose Sharks Melker Karlsson (C/RW)

St Louis Blues Nail Yakupov (LW/RW)

Tampa Bay Lightning Alex Killorn (C,LW)

Toronto Maple Leafs Martin Marincin (D)

Vancouver Canucks Luca Sbisa (D)

Washington Capitals Phillip Grubauer (G)

Winnipeg Jets Adam Lowry (C/LW)



This is, of course, all just based on the teams as is, not taking into account any potential moves that GMs may make.

How did we do?

Forwards: 15, Defenseman: 11, Goalies: 4

Cap Hit: $57.8 Million

Players Under Contract For 2017-2018: 23

What are your thoughts? Leave a comment and tell us how wrong we are! (especially regarding the Bruins)