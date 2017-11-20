Movin’ on back (movin’ on back)

To the east coast (movin’ on back)

To that TD Garden where Boston hosts.

Movin’ on back (movin’ on back)

To the east coast (movin’ on back)

Now every Bostonian raise a toooaaaaassst

God, it’s good to be back on East Coast time

After a rough start to the west coast trip, the Bruins came up with four out of six points and 2 straight wins, giving them their first win streak of the season. Isn’t that nuts? Khudobin got two of the starts (and the two wins) last week so it’ll be interesting to see how this week plays out in net. I got no problem riding the hot hand, but I don’t foresee this being a long term thing.

It’s A Jersey Thing:

Is anyone from The Jersey Shore still relevant? I’m only even asking because when looking up Devils stuff, Google images reminded me of a few gems I made back during the days of Parise, Brodeur, and Kovalchuk.

God, I miss Kovalchuk, he was a ton of fun to watch. And I lost out on my chances to make any Sir Ilya Payne references. Anyways, I should probably talk about the match up.

New Jersey have been one of the most competitive teams in the Metropolitan division this year. This initially shocked me given their performance in previous years, but looking more at the team, they have a damn solid roster. Hall has been nothing short of beastly, Palmieri is great when healthy, and Hischier is more than earring that first overall pick.

Then you have sweet sweet Corey Schneider. One of the most overlooked elite goalies in the game. Did he say elite? Yes he did. Overall the Devils’ defense is and has been ‘meh’. Schneider covers up a lot of their mistakes.

The Devils are a young team, but it’s working for them a hell of a lot more than it is for the Bruins right now.

Thousands They Grieve, As The Black Friday Rule:

A matinee game, the day after thanksgiving, against the Pittsburg fucking Penguins. Isn’t this just ducky.

It’s not that I don’t like the annual Black Friday game, I love it. In fact, Jon and I have a long standing tradition of going together. Jon also has a long standing tradition of loving the Penguins, which means I in turn have a long standing tradition of trying not to choke him out.

For a team that was predicted to run away with the division, the Penguins are struggling to keep up with the likes of Jersey, Columbus, and the Islanders. Aside from Malkin and *sigh* Kessel, everyone else seems to be underperforming. Matt Murray is starting to look less like a goaltending savior and more like Fleury 2.0.

Curses! Oiled Again!

And to close out the week, we have the Oilers, doing those Oiler things they do so well.

I’m talking about losing.

Edmonton is probably the most surprising team, in my opinion anyways, this season. They’re doing better than Arizona in the West and THAT’S IT. That’s borderline impressive given their roster. Speaking of, it’s not for lack of trying by their top players. McDavid, Nugent-Hopkins, and Draisaitl are all hovering around a point per game. Even Cam Talbot is doing….well, not good, but decent. Overall though, they are bottom 10 in both Goals For and Goal Against.

While it’s sad to see the Oilers take a step back, there is something almost reassuring about the universe correcting itself like this. Personally, I blame that creepy ass mascot

That’s all for now! Short preview due to circumstances this week! This week may your turkey be moist and your gravy flow like the river Nile!