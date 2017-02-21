The trade deadline is weeks away. Wait, no, the trade deadline is a week away. The NHL trade deadline is on March 1, 2017 this year and the Boston Bruins have been tied to some major names this season. There was a lot of discussion that the Bruins were preparing an offer sheet for Jacob Trouba despite not having the correct compensation for him. There was discussion that Trouba could still be in play for Boston after he signed his two year contract with the Winnipeg Jets. The Bruins have also been linked to Matt Duchene and/or Gabe Landeskog this season. I’ve already written my thoughts on Landeskog and why he would be a terrible fit in Boston.

I think the real question here is what kind of trade makes Boston better?

Part I: Forwards

If you asked the populous this two weeks ago they would have said a forward. Under Claude Julien, the Bruins were having a huge amount of trouble putting goals on the board. We’ve talked about it at length during ‘The Optional Skate’ podcast and I’ve mentioned numerous times that the Bruins have the best corsi in the NHL but the worst shooting percent.

This Bruins team under Bruce Cassidy? They’re riding a four game winning streak which includes two wins over the San Jose Sharks and a win over the Montreal Canadiens. Ladies and gentlemen that is no small feat. They’ve scored 16 goals in that four game span (4 goals per game – are you kidding me?!?) and have a shooting percent of 12.5% over that four game span. The Bruins were shooting at about a seven percent clip the entire season.

I’ve been saying for awhile that the goals were going to come for the Bruins. When you put a ton of shots on net, sheer luck would tell you that the odd one or two would slip by whomever is in net. It is entirely possible that the uptempo, offensive gameplan Butchy has put into place has helped the Bruins open their games up. Guys like David Pastrnak (three goals in this four game span) and Ryan Spooner (one goal, two assists) have been able to show their offensive prowess (although Pastrnak has done that all season) and ease up on the strict defensive assignments.

So does a forward help the Bruins at the trade deadline? I’m not so sure.

You can look at guys like Matt Beleskey (zero points during this run and was scratched against San Jose on Sunday night) and Jimmy Hayes (two assists in this four game stretch) and say ‘there is certainly an upgrade over them’, but when you look at the Bruins – they’re not putting Hayes or Beleskey in important situations. Against San Jose, Jimmy Hayes was used in a third line role along side Frank Vatrano and Ryan Spooner and did a pretty good job at making shit happen. He was the primary assist on Ryan Spooner’s goal and while he hasn’t been the world beater people were expecting him to be when he was traded to Boston (and you can make the case people didn’t really know who the hell Jimmy Hayes was before this trade and the expectations were too lofty), he’s been better under Bruce Cassidy in this four game stretch than any stretch he’s had in Boston.

Is there an upgrade at the forward position that could help the Bruins? They’ve been linked to Landeskog, but again, I’ve already talked about that. There were rumors that Jarome Iginla could reunite with the Bruins, but I’m not sure where he fits with Boston. If you look at his production, you’ll never want to see Iginla in a Bruins sweater ever again. I was going to do a quick “Pez Says” podcast on it (look for this in the future, by the way) but decided against it at the time.

Iginla has 7 goals and 9 assists in 52 games this season (30% point production). His production is way, way down but he’s also been on a line with Blake Comeau (7 goals, 6 assists in 53 games this season) and John Mitchell (2 goals, 1 assist in 49 games this season). So Colorado is deploying him as a third line winger which is where he’d play in Boston. His stats are no different than a guy like Beleskey (2 goals, 7 assists in 33 games this season which is a 27% point production this season) but the difference is contract.

Iginla’s contract is done after this season. He is owed $5,333,333 over the entire year, but the cap hit is probably going to run Boston about $2.5M to $2M the rest of the season. Iginla also has a no movement clause that he would have to waive to be traded to Boston. Iginla has stated that he wanted to be traded to a team that is going to contend for a Stanley Cup so Boston is out of the picture anyway. However, if we’re looking at contracts – I would much rather have impending UFA Iginla over a guy like Beleskey. Beleskey is slated to make $3.8M per year for another three years with a Modified No-Trade Clause.

There are the yearly rumors that someone like Shane Doan could be traded to a Stanley Cup contender because “he deserves one” (lol, no he doesn’t) and that doesn’t fit the Bruins. They aren’t a Stanley Cup contender in my eyes and Shane Doan doesn’t offer anything the Bruins need or what the Bruins should want.

I don’t think there’s a forward problem with this team. The addition of a guy like Peter Cehlarik fills a void that the Bruins have been missing. It will take time for him to come acclimated to the NHL game, but I think he’s the right fit for either a second or third line winger while the Bruins figure out who they are offensively under Cassidy.

Going out and getting an Iginla or even worse – a Shane Doan – isn’t going to dramatically effect the scoreboard. The only thing a move like this does is give you addition by subtraction if you’re able to trade a contract like Matt Beleskey’s. Unless Colorado is willing to come down on their asking price for Landeskog (Carlo/McAvoy and a first round pick), it isn’t going to happen.

Check in tomorrow when we look at Part II and the second greatest need for Boston: the blue line.