12 Days of Deals: 25% Off Laptops, Video Games and More
Posted by on December 4, 2016

The 12 Days of Deals are Back and as gifts go around the Holiday’s not much is more sought after than the latest and greatest in computers, video games and gadgets these days.

Amazon turns its attention to the biggest deals on those very items today. Highlighted is the “Deal of the Day,” with $30 off the latest installment of the Call of Duty series along with 25% off the Samsung Notebook N laptop.

81zowqnoyul-_sl1500_

What, a laptop for a present that doesn’t break the bank? How about the newest in touchscreen laptops? Try the over 20% off on the latest Asus touchscreen laptop.

What about those music lovers? Try 58% off on Anker bluetooth speakers!

There’s plenty for all your gaming and electronic needs as another day in Amazon’s 12 Days of Deals rolls along. Hurry, as some have limited supplies and Don’t forget to Try Amazon Prime 30-Day Free Trial to avoid paying for any of those holidays shipping needs!

