As Christmas is right around the corner, it’s about that time to start thinking about what you’re going to do about the athletes on your list. It’s no secret that sports equipment can be an expensive venture to go into, especially if it’s for our kids that are constantly growing.

However, by taking on a smart approach that prioritizes quality, use, and savings, you can get through this holiday season easily. Here’s how:

Skip Out On The Normal Gifts

One of the biggest ways to get some top tier sports equipment this holiday season is by making it your primary goal over the other gifts. This includes passing on things like clothes, electronics, and even gift cards. As getting quality sports equipment is an investment, you’re going to have to treat it as such, which means it should be near the top of your financial goals for Christmas. Make a list of what you need, as well as what you can cut out, and work from there.

Invest In Safety

Another important aspect of ramping up your sports equipment this Christmas is going after the items that are going to keep you safe. Quite simply, these are items you don’t want to skimp on, and if anything, should be what you make a priority if you’re going to take sports more seriously. Accidents happen all the time, and if you’re not careful, it could be the end of your career. Aim to make protective gear the first and foremost thing that’s on your list, as it could potentially save you a ton later down the road.

Go After Used Gear

Believe it or not, the world of used sports gear is actually an excellent place to get in on some savings. Granted, you’re going to want to know your size and what type of equipment fits your style of play, but the overall value of this is tremendous. Yes, as long as you know what you’re looking for, anything from hockey sticks to padding can be found for cheap.

To begin your search, take a look at the current equipment you have and ask what type of improvements could be made off it. For example, if you find a particular part of your padding wearing down in one area quicker than others, then try to find pads that are reinforced. Additionally, if you find an item you’re really after, try it on beforehand (whether it be new or used) as every company runs their sizes differently. And finally, if you do find yourself buying used equipment online, check the specs and reviews, as well as try and pull as many photos from the seller that you can. Because while buying used equipment can be a great way to save, it can also be quite the headache if you get burned.