As Christmas is right around the corner, it’s about that time to start thinking about what you’re going to do about the athletes on your list. It’s no secret that sports equipment can be an expensive venture to go into, especially if it’s for our kids that are constantly growing.
However, by taking on a smart approach that prioritizes quality, use, and savings, you can get through this holiday season easily. Here’s how:
Skip Out On The Normal Gifts
One of the biggest ways to get some top tier sports equipment this holiday season is by making it your primary goal over the other gifts. This includes passing on things like clothes, electronics, and even gift cards. As getting quality sports equipment is an investment, you’re going to have to treat it as such, which means it should be near the top of your financial goals for Christmas. Make a list of what you need, as well as what you can cut out, and work from there.
Invest In Safety
Another important aspect of ramping up your sports equipment this Christmas is going after the items that are going to keep you safe. Quite simply, these are items you don’t want to skimp on, and if anything, should be what you make a priority if you’re going to take sports more seriously. Accidents happen all the time, and if you’re not careful, it could be the end of your career. Aim to make protective gear the first and foremost thing that’s on your list, as it could potentially save you a ton later down the road.
Go After Used Gear
Believe it or not, the world of used sports gear is actually an excellent place to get in on some savings. Granted, you’re going to want to know your size and what type of equipment fits your style of play, but the overall value of this is tremendous. Yes, as long as you know what you’re looking for, anything from hockey sticks to padding can be found for cheap.
To begin your search, take a look at the current equipment you have and ask what type of improvements could be made off it. For example, if you find a particular part of your padding wearing down in one area quicker than others, then try to find pads that are reinforced. Additionally, if you find an item you’re really after, try it on beforehand (whether it be new or used) as every company runs their sizes differently. And finally, if you do find yourself buying used equipment online, check the specs and reviews, as well as try and pull as many photos from the seller that you can. Because while buying used equipment can be a great way to save, it can also be quite the headache if you get burned.
Start Saving
Despite the holiday season coming up soon, it’s never too early to start saving. According to MarketWatch, approximately 62 percent of Americans have less than $1,000 in their savings. And if you find yourself in that category, this might be the perfect time to start reassessing your financial picture.
List out a total of how much your Christmas gifts will cost, and how much needs to be saved every day to reach that. If you find yourself most likely falling short, then either cut out some other things or perhaps look into picking up some seasonal work. You’d be surprised at who might be hiring for this time of the year, and that little bit of extra can help you earn more towards your goal. While it’s going to be some hard work, this could all be well-worth it in the end.
Skip Out On The Frills
A lot of us get caught up in the frills when looking at our holiday shopping, which only adds to our debt. And while the thought is nice, it’s also something that can cause an added unnecessary stress. Instead, create your list and stick with it, as straying away from that will only increase the likelihood of overspending. Trust me, you’ll be much better off knowing that you completed everything with your bank account still in good standing rather than getting worked up over the excess.
Learn To Maximize Value
Finally, one thing that’s great about buying sports equipment is that you’re able to maximize the value of the gifts that you buy. For example, buying a pair of shoes that double both as your running and casual shoes. As noted by Statista, out of the $88 billion sports industry, Nike takes home $29.6 billion of that. Why is this the case? Because people aren’t just buying Nike for training, but for fashion as well.
Ask your family who you’re buying this for what their favorite items are regarding training gear, and if there’s anything they’d want to wear beyond just when they’re working out. While a simple hack, this is also one of the most efficient.
—–
What are some ways you’ve figured out on how to save for sports gear? Comment with your insights below.