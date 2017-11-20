Few things compare to the thrill of being part of the NFL live audience. Unfortunately, the experience does not come cheap because so many people clamor for it. And if you are a devoted football fan who is not willing to let a little cash separate you from a live NFL experience, then you are about to learn how you can buy NFL tickets at a discount. Even if you can afford the few hundred dollars required to get into a top NFL game involving a team like the Giants or the Patriots, the discount is worth considering since you have to pay for food, beverages as well as parking.

How to Save on NFL Tickets

Don’t Go It Alone

Groups going to NFL games can negotiate better rates and get a discount on the tickets. This is therefore a good way to keep the cost of the tickets down. In fact, you might even watch some games for free; such as when you are part of an alumni organization. There are alumni groups that can attend some games at no charge.

Wait it Out

Sellers get more desperate to offload tickets towards the sporting event since they will be worth nothing afterwards. At these times, prices can take a dive and you can swoop on them at a discount. Granted, this might represent some compromise when it comes to issues like choosing sitting positions. However, the trick can help you enjoy significant cash savings.



This strategy works best if you can wait until the last 24 to 48 hours before the game. At this point, most tickets are usually 30 per cent cheaper than they were 2 or 3 weeks before. This trick even works with the scalpers selling tickets on the parking lot. In fact, if you happen to buy the ticket when the game has already started, you can expect to get it for well below its face value. Tech-loving football fans have even designed an app that lets you know when the ticket has hit your target price as the event approaches.