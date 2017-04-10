This year’s MACH 10 Challenge offers contestants maybe their highest percentage chances of winning the contest yet—because entries are projected to be decreased in number due to the fallout from a format change in the EYE’s Comments section—and key players who entered in the past have been AWOL for some time now.

Still, with due respect to the game’s inventor GK Brizer and his sidekick The Great JB99, it is the biggest and best Eagles fan contest ever, and perhaps the one with the greatest degree of difficulty.

Between now and the midnight before the opening of the NFL Draft, which is Thursday April 27, you must submit 10 names of draft-eligible candidates you think will be selected by the Eagles between Rounds 1 and 7.

Sounds simple—but it’s not. The winner of the MACH 10 Challenge will rarely have more than 3 accurate predictions on his ballot.

You submit your ballot by dropping your 10-players list in the Comments section below, which is now a Facebook-compatible format. In case of a tie, the earliest time-stamp will determine the winner. (The time-stamp is just a way of preventing someone from copying your ballot verbatim and then claiming a share of the victory.)

Past champions include:

2016… AFRA

2015… ~BROZ

2014… Kenny Kenemeka

2013… Don Pardo

2012… ~BROZ

2011… JB99 (Sage Lion)

2010… GK Brizer

2009… M. Fanny Harris

2008… Leo Pizzini

2007… M. Fanny Harris

I’m trying to win the MACH 10 as much as anyone else. I’ve tried different methods, such as concentrating on positions of need. One year I tried a contrarian method of scouting the teams who were picking just ahead of and just behind the Eagles. Nothing I did paid off.

Some entrants pay close attention to the list of draft-eligible players whom the Eagles have either visited in person or have brought into their NovaCare complex for a personal visit. Walter Football does a pretty nice job of compiling this list. To me it can be helpful up to a point, past which it’s a matter of smoke and mirrors…but here’s your current cheat sheet:

Ryan Anderson, OLB/3-4OLB, Alabama (PRI)

Alex Anzalone, OLB/ILB, Florida (COM)

Isaac Asiata, G/C, Utah (COM)

Chidobe Awuzie^, CB, Colorado (COM, PRO)

Kendell Beckwith, ILB, LSU (COM)

Billy Brown, TE, Shepherd (EW)

Austin Calitro, ILB, Villanova (EW)

Chunky Clements, DT/3-4DE, Illinois (EW)

James Conner, RB, Pittsburgh (COM)

Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State (PRI)

Bryan Cox, DE, Florida (PRO)

Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan (PRI)

Keionta Davis, DE, Chattanooga (SR)

Matt Dayes, RB, N.C. State (SR)

Reuben Foster, ILB, Alabama (PRI)

Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU (PRI)

Wayne Gallman, RB, Clemson (COM)

Shelton Gibson, WR, West Virginia (PRI)

Ryan Glasgow, DT, Michigan (PRO)

Chris Godwin, WR, Penn State (WOR)

Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama (PRI)

Sidney Jones, CB, Washington (COM)

Alvin Kamara, RB, Tennessee (COM)

Damontae Kazee, CB, San Diego State (PRI)

Kevin King^, CB, Washington (COM, PRI)

Tanoh Kpassagnon^, DE/3-4DE, Villanova (SR, COM)

Forrest Lamp, G, Western Kentucky (COM)

Ashton Lampkin, CB, Oklahoma State (COM)

Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State (COM)

Conor McDermott, OT, UCLA (COM)

Obi Melifonwu, S, Connecticut (PRI)

Fabian Moreau, CB, UCLA (COM)

Jordan Morgan, G, Kutztown (COM)

Taylor Moton, OT/G, Western Michigan (SR)

Calvin Munson, OLB, San Diego State (EW)

Samaje Perine, RB, Oklahoma (COM)

Nathan Peterman, QB, Pittsburgh (WOR)

Carroll Phillips, OLB/DE/3-4OLB, Illinois (SR)

Ethan Pocic, C/G, LSU (SR)

Donnel Pumphrey, RB, San Diego State (COM)

Josh Reynolds, WR, Texas A&M (COM)

Duke Riley, OLB/ILB, LSU (COM)

Michael Roberts, TE, Toledo (WOR)

John Ross^, WR, Washington (COM, PRO, PRI, WOR)

Curtis Samuel, WR, Ohio State (WOR)

De’Veon Smith, RB, Michigan (EW)

JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, USC (COM)

Dawuane Smoot, DE/3-4OLB, Illinois (SR)

Jalen Tabor, CB, Florida (COM)

Dalvin Tomlinson, DT/NT, Alabama (SR)

Josh Tupou, DT, Colorado (EW)

Dede Westbrook, WR, Oklahoma (COM)

Kermit Whitfield, WR, Florida State (EW)

Chad Williams, WR, Grambling (PRI)

Joseph Williams, RB, Utah (COM)

Mike Williams^, WR, Clemson (COM, PRI)

Jordan Willis^, DE/3-4OLB/OLB, Kansas State (SR, WOR)

Ahkello Witherspoon, CB, Colorado (COM)

Chris Wormley, DT/DE/3-4DE, Michigan (WOR)

There will be more names added to this list in coming days, such as Cooper Kupp, as reported to us on Monday by our Bored contributor Spiffo (Thomas Frank):

Cooper Kupp played wide receiver at Eastern Washington, where he set 15 FCS, 11 Big Sky and 26 school records during his career. The FCS’ all-time leader in receiving yards, receptions, touchdown catches and yards per game, Kupp was a consensus All-American in each of his four seasons and is projected to be an early-round pick in April’s draft.

EUGENE, OR – SEPTEMBER 05: Wide receiver Cooper Kupp #10 of the Eastern Washington Eagles can’t quite hold on to the ball as safety Juwaan Williams #17 of the Oregon Ducks closes in during the fourth quarter of the game at Autzen Stadium on September 5, 2015 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)