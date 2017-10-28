Rainy and windy conditions are in the forecast for the 49ers-Eagles game at the Linc on Sunday afternoon. Not sure exactly how those weather factors might influence or diminish the supposed competitive edge the Eagles are being given by the bookmakers, but my guess is the Eagles offense will try to establish a run-based attack early and often, maybe sprinkle in some short passes and screen plays to the tight ends and running backs. If that approach moves the chains and draws in the 49ers defense to crowd the box, I look for Carson Wentz to judiciously pick the perfect moments to launch some vertical shots downfield. Patience and methodical execution of such a plan will be required virtues to beat the 49ers.

Dave Spadaro highlights these key personnel matchups:

49ers DEs Solomon Thomas/Elvis Dumervil vs. Eagles T Halapoulivaati Vaitai

49ers MLB Reuben Foster vs. Eagles C Jason Kelce

49ers RB Carlos Hyde vs. Eagles LB Nigel Bradham

49ers QB C.J. Beathard vs. Eagles QB Carson Wentz

The inclusion by Dave of 49ers QB C.J. Beathard as a player the Eagles defense must key on is interesting because the kid has not played enough to put up much significant game tape. But what we do know is Beathard is a mobile quarterback and that Kyle Shanahan is going to roll him out a lot on bootleg play action stuff. That is going to require a ton of discipline from our linebackers and safeties as Beathard will be looking to throw on the run to intermediate spaces created by the drifting coverages his rollouts cause.

The 49ers need to establish their running game early to set up any success Beathard may have on his rollout assignments. So shutting down or limiting the run is paramount for the Eagles defense, because it will make Beathard one-dimensional as a passer.

Fran Duffy also warns against the “Shanahan trademark” pass play which no doubt Beathard will be instructed to dial up at some point in the game:

“The Post-Cross is a two-man route concept, which consists of a deep post route from one side and an intermediate crossing route from the other. They often run it with max protection and run-action, giving the quarterback plenty of time to throw the football while also eating up the eyes of the linebackers.”

These are just a few of the “unknowns” coming at the Eagles on Sunday along with the weather. Will this game go down as one that was played “in the mud and the blood and the beer”?

BRISUKSEGG Fantasy Football League update:

The Battle of the Leader Board ended in a tie! You don’t see that everyday!—

The rest of the league continued to dance to Archie Bell and the Drells’ “Tighten Up!”—