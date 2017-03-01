Defense wins championships, they say, and this week our home town Eagles draft analyst ~BROZ is looking at a defensive rookie as possibly the Best Player Available to the Eagles at #15 in the revised Drafttek 1st-Round mock—here’s the thinking behind ~BROZ’ current selection:

15 Philadelphia

Sidney Jones

Washington

CB

Reach/Value: -18 Height:

6’0″

Weight:

182 Alternate Pick #1

John Ross

Alternate Pick #2

Quincy Wilson

“This week’s draft simulation is a great example of why Eagles’ fans should be hoping teams in the Top 10 reach for a QB. For weeks, the Eagles have had the luxury of choosing between guys like Marshon Lattimore, Ryan Ramczyk, Corey Davis, and Marlon Humphrey at this spot. This week is an illustration of what very well may happen in April if every team in front of them simply takes the Best Player Available. There was a thought of going with RB Dalvin Cook here to add some firepower to the offense; however, a RB at 15 simply is not the best bang for the buck.

“In my opinion, Sidney Jones has arguably the best pure cover skills of any corner in the draft. As with Ohio State’s Marshon Lattimore, when the ball is in the air, it often is difficult to tell who the WR is and who the CB is when watching Jones run with whomever he’s covering. He’s rail-thin, but much like fellow beanpole Dede Westbrook, Jones throws his body around like a much-bigger player. With the Eagles hovering around the Top 5 in 20+ and 40+ yard “Splash Plays” allowed, a playmaker like Jones on the outside is a top priority this offseason. ~Brozer, Eagles Analyst”

Speaking of reaching for a QB in the 1st Round, here’s how Drafttek has the quarterback prospects ranked going into the Combine:

/A Rank Top-10 QB’s 14 Mitch Trubisky 16 Deshaun Watson 27 Brad Kaaya 44 Patrick Mahomes II 55 DeShone Kizer 85 Nathan Peterman 102 Chad Kelly 108 Davis Webb 126 Jerod Evans 157 Joshua Dobbs

~BROZ gets back to the issue of finding a top-value wide receiver on offense in his 2nd round pick:

43 Philadelphia

Dede Westbrook

Troy

WRS

Reach/Value: -6 Height:

5’11”

Weight:

174 Alternate Pick #1

JuJu Smith-Schuster

Alternate Pick #2

Amara Darboh

“The rumors surrounding the Eagles and their much-maligned WR corps(es) are already starting to swirl. Philly is being mentioned as the prime candidate to land Miami speedsterKenny Stills, who at this point doesn’t look like he’ll be wearing a Dolphins’ uniform next year. Stills would certainly add the speed element and deep threat the Eagles have been lacking, but is he the type of guy you think of as a legit #1 WR?

“Much like Stills, Dede Westbrook will make his living in the NFL twenty or thirty yards downfield from the line of scrimmage. Westbrook has speed to burn and is one of the purest route-runners in the draft. Equally impressive is the way he naturally tracks the ball on deep throws, and the super-sweet set of hands he has are the likes of which the Eagles haven’t had in quite a while. He’s very thin, but also has no significant injury history despite heavy usage (80 Rec, 1,524 YDS, 17 TDs), unlike some of the other top receivers. Check out this impressive playmaker here. ~Brozer, Eagles Analyst”

The Eagles have a coin flip to attend on Friday that determines whether they pick 14th or 15th in the first round of April’s draft. Wonder how that one step up in draft position might affect ~BROZ’ call on Sidney Jones? Stay tuned!

Eagles G.M. Howie Roseman recently spoke to the task at hand heading into the Combine this week:

“It’s one thing to the next. You wake up and get right to work and then don’t get to bed until 11 o’clock every night. It’s exciting and it’s non-stop. We have a great staff and we are ready. Joe Douglas (vice president of personnel) did a great job last week with the meetings within our department getting ready for our work in Indianapolis. D.J. (Dwayne Joseph, director of pro scouting) has done a great job with the pro department getting us ready for free agency. Jake (Rosenberg, director of football administration) has done an unbelievable job preparing us for all scenarios, and Alec (Halaby, vice president of football operations and strategy) helps in all of those scenarios, too. I think we are full bore and we’re ready to improve this football team.”