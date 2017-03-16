First the major mock draft boards had to be updated for the potential effect of Combine performances. Although ~BROZ (our in-house advisor to Drafttek) is not officially allowed to add comments to the shifting values given to the prospects until March 22, here is how the overall rankings have been affected by the various Combine performances:

(3/15) 2017 Big Board Top-400:

“Our 2017 Big Board has been updated to factor in NFL Combine performances.

Rnk Player School Psn Change 1 Myles Garrett Texas A&M EDGE + 1 2 Malik Hooker Ohio St S + 2 3 Solomon Thomas Stanford EDGE + 3 4 Jamal Adams LSU S + 1 5 Leonard Fournette LSU RBF -2 6 Marshon Lattimore Ohio St CB + 2 7 Derek Barnett Tennessee EDGE + 3 8 Jabrill Peppers Michigan S + 1 9 Mike Williams Clemson WRF -2 10 Dalvin Cook Florida St RBF + 3 11 O.J. Howard Alabama TE + 6 12 Jonathan Allen Alabama DL5T -11 13 Corey Davis W Michigan WRF -2 14 Mitch Trubisky North Carolina QB — 15 Ryan Ramczyk Wisconsin OT — 16 Marlon Humphrey Alabama CB + 3 17 Reuben Foster Alabama ILB + 10 18 John Ross Washington WRS -6 19 Deshaun Watson Clemson QB -2 20 Haason Reddick Temple OLB + 4 21 Malik McDowell Michigan St DL5T + 1 22 Christian McCaffrey Stanford RBF + 3 23 David Njoku Miami (FL) TE + 5 24 Forrest Lamp W Kentucky OG + 9 25 Quincy Wilson Florida CB -6

Full List: 2017 Big Board – Top 400

Free agent signings are also affecting the big picture for Drafttek and other mock draft analyses— but here’s a thumbnail sketch of what’s been happening in the Top 15 picks:

(3/13) 2017 NFL Mock Draft #11

“Our weekly 2017 NFL Mock Draft has been modified to account for Free Agent activity up to March 14:



Marshon Lattimore

Jamal Adams

Myles Garrett

Pick Team Player Psn 1 Cleveland Myles Garrett EDGE 2 San Francisco Jamal Adams S 3 Chicago Marshon Lattimore CB 4 Jacksonville Leonard Fournette RBF 5 Tennessee Mike Williams WRF 6 NY Jets Mitch Trubisky QB 7 LA Chargers Malik Hooker S 8 Carolina Solomon Thomas EDGE 9 Cincinnati Corey Davis WRF 10 Buffalo O.J. Howard TE 11 New Orleans Derek Barnett EDGE 12 Cleveland Jonathan Allen DL3T 13 Arizona John Ross WRS 14 Philadelphia Quincy Wilson CB 15 Indianapolis Jabrill Peppers S

This is a lot of information to be thrown at our 11th Annual MACH 10 Challenge entrants—this year, beginning on April 1, pick 10 names of current rookies in the NFL Draft who will end up Eagles in 2017 and post them here. It sounds easy, doesn’t it?—but it’s not.

Past winners of the MACH 10 Challenge:

2016……AFRA

2015……~BROZ

2014……Kenny Kenemaka

2013……Don Pardo

2012……~BROZ

2011…….JB SAGE LION

2010…….GK BRIZER

2009……M. Fanny Harris

2008….Leo Pizzini

2007……M. Fanny Harris

You want to get in on that insane level of Eagles Immortality?… well, you’ve got a lot of parsing to do in the coming weeks…

Deal with this latest Eagles draft scuttlebutt from Joe Giglio of NJ.com:

By

Email the author | Follow on Twitter

“Last year, the Eagles were preparing to secure a franchise quarterback in the NFL Draft. Now that Carson Wentz is in tow, it’s all about putting the right offensive pieces around him.”

“In free agency, that meant signing wide receivers Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith, and inking guard Chance Warmack. Couple that with keeping high-priced left tackle Jason Peters and holding on to (for now) center Jason Kelce, and Philadelphia’s offseason strategy is crystal clear: Put the best players around Wentz.”

“Is improving running back the next quest for the Eagles front office, led by VP of Football Operations Howie Roseman? According to Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller, it is–and a big splash could be coming in the NFL Draft.”

“Finding a deep threat for Carson Wentz was a priority, and the team did that in free agency by signing Torrey Smith. The team then added Alshon Jeffery on a one-year deal. Now, look for the Eagles to be very aggressive in looking at a loaded running back class, according to a coaching staff source.”

While that could simply mean trading up at any point in the draft to land a player that would fit Philadelphia’s system, the word “aggressive” can also imply a first-round move.

“Would the Eagles move up from No. 14 to land a Leonard Fournette out of LSU? Is Dalvin Cook at No. 14 the best bet–despite the team’s need for cornerback help? Would the Eagles consider moving back into the end of the first round for Stanford star Christian McCaffery?”

If the right player to complement Wentz is available, an aggressive Eagles move at running back shouldn’t be ruled out.