First the major mock draft boards had to be updated for the potential effect of Combine performances. Although ~BROZ (our in-house advisor to Drafttek) is not officially allowed to add comments to the shifting values given to the prospects until March 22, here is how the overall rankings have been affected by the various Combine performances:
(3/15) 2017 Big Board Top-400:
“Our 2017 Big Board has been updated to factor in NFL Combine performances.
|Rnk
|Player
|School
|Psn
|Change
|1
|Myles Garrett
|Texas A&M
|EDGE
|+ 1
|2
|Malik Hooker
|Ohio St
|S
|+ 2
|3
|Solomon Thomas
|Stanford
|EDGE
|+ 3
|4
|Jamal Adams
|LSU
|S
|+ 1
|5
|Leonard Fournette
|LSU
|RBF
|-2
|6
|Marshon Lattimore
|Ohio St
|CB
|+ 2
|7
|Derek Barnett
|Tennessee
|EDGE
|+ 3
|8
|Jabrill Peppers
|Michigan
|S
|+ 1
|9
|Mike Williams
|Clemson
|WRF
|-2
|10
|Dalvin Cook
|Florida St
|RBF
|+ 3
|11
|O.J. Howard
|Alabama
|TE
|+ 6
|12
|Jonathan Allen
|Alabama
|DL5T
|-11
|13
|Corey Davis
|W Michigan
|WRF
|-2
|14
|Mitch Trubisky
|North Carolina
|QB
|—
|15
|Ryan Ramczyk
|Wisconsin
|OT
|—
|16
|Marlon Humphrey
|Alabama
|CB
|+ 3
|17
|Reuben Foster
|Alabama
|ILB
|+ 10
|18
|John Ross
|Washington
|WRS
|-6
|19
|Deshaun Watson
|Clemson
|QB
|-2
|20
|Haason Reddick
|Temple
|OLB
|+ 4
|21
|Malik McDowell
|Michigan St
|DL5T
|+ 1
|22
|Christian McCaffrey
|Stanford
|RBF
|+ 3
|23
|David Njoku
|Miami (FL)
|TE
|+ 5
|24
|Forrest Lamp
|W Kentucky
|OG
|+ 9
|25
|Quincy Wilson
|Florida
|CB
|-6
Full List: 2017 Big Board – Top 400
Free agent signings are also affecting the big picture for Drafttek and other mock draft analyses— but here’s a thumbnail sketch of what’s been happening in the Top 15 picks:
(3/13) 2017 NFL Mock Draft #11
“Our weekly 2017 NFL Mock Draft has been modified to account for Free Agent activity up to March 14:
|
Marshon Lattimore
|
Jamal Adams
|
Myles Garrett
|Pick
|Team
|Player
|Psn
|1
|Cleveland
|Myles Garrett
|EDGE
|2
|San Francisco
|Jamal Adams
|S
|3
|Chicago
|Marshon Lattimore
|CB
|4
|Jacksonville
|Leonard Fournette
|RBF
|5
|Tennessee
|Mike Williams
|WRF
|6
|NY Jets
|Mitch Trubisky
|QB
|7
|LA Chargers
|Malik Hooker
|S
|8
|Carolina
|Solomon Thomas
|EDGE
|9
|Cincinnati
|Corey Davis
|WRF
|10
|Buffalo
|O.J. Howard
|TE
|11
|New Orleans
|Derek Barnett
|EDGE
|12
|Cleveland
|Jonathan Allen
|DL3T
|13
|Arizona
|John Ross
|WRS
|14
|Philadelphia
|Quincy Wilson
|CB
|15
|Indianapolis
|Jabrill Peppers
|S
This is a lot of information to be thrown at our 11th Annual MACH 10 Challenge entrants—this year, beginning on April 1, pick 10 names of current rookies in the NFL Draft who will end up Eagles in 2017 and post them here. It sounds easy, doesn’t it?—but it’s not.
Past winners of the MACH 10 Challenge:
2016……AFRA
2015……~BROZ
2014……Kenny Kenemaka
2013……Don Pardo
2012……~BROZ
2011…….JB SAGE LION
2010…….GK BRIZER
2009……M. Fanny Harris
2008….Leo Pizzini
2007……M. Fanny Harris
You want to get in on that insane level of Eagles Immortality?… well, you’ve got a lot of parsing to do in the coming weeks…
Deal with this latest Eagles draft scuttlebutt from Joe Giglio of NJ.com:
By
Email the author | Follow on Twitter
“Last year, the Eagles were preparing to secure a franchise quarterback in the NFL Draft. Now that Carson Wentz is in tow, it’s all about putting the right offensive pieces around him.”
“In free agency, that meant signing wide receivers Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith, and inking guard Chance Warmack. Couple that with keeping high-priced left tackle Jason Peters and holding on to (for now) center Jason Kelce, and Philadelphia’s offseason strategy is crystal clear: Put the best players around Wentz.”
“Is improving running back the next quest for the Eagles front office, led by VP of Football Operations Howie Roseman? According to Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller, it is–and a big splash could be coming in the NFL Draft.”
“Finding a deep threat for Carson Wentz was a priority, and the team did that in free agency by signing Torrey Smith. The team then added Alshon Jeffery on a one-year deal. Now, look for the Eagles to be very aggressive in looking at a loaded running back class, according to a coaching staff source.”
While that could simply mean trading up at any point in the draft to land a player that would fit Philadelphia’s system, the word “aggressive” can also imply a first-round move.
“Would the Eagles move up from No. 14 to land a Leonard Fournette out of LSU? Is Dalvin Cook at No. 14 the best bet–despite the team’s need for cornerback help? Would the Eagles consider moving back into the end of the first round for Stanford star Christian McCaffery?”
If the right player to complement Wentz is available, an aggressive Eagles move at running back shouldn’t be ruled out.