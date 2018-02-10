Being the current Super Bowl-winning champs of the NFL is a wonderful thing for the franchise and our fans. The view from the top feels…different!
It feels to me like being part of a band back in the ’60’s and you finally get a top-selling record. #1 on the charts! Toppermost of the poppermost!
Then you realize your record company is calling you back to the studio to make a follow-up hit. Then they want an album—12 new songs in two weeks, please.
Follow-up hits are tricky business. One-hit wonders are the norm, not the exception.
If it’s any consolation, the team which wins the Super Bowl makes it to the playoffs 70% of the time the following season. But only one team in the history of the Super Bowl has recorded two #1 hits in a row—the New England Patriots of 2003 and 2004.
Something to shoot for! Now if we can just keep the band together!
ESPN’s Adam Schefter broke the news that the Minnesota Vikings were hiring John DeFilippo, Philly’s quarterbacks coach, to be their offensive coordinator. Welp, there goes one of our best recording engineers.
“Coach Flip, he’s a grinder,” Nick Foles said of DeFilippo the day after winning Super Bowl MVP. “Barely sleeps. Fundamentals, giving us the game plan, giving us all our checks, extremely detailed. I’m grateful for him. He’s done an amazing job this year. It’s not easy when your franchise quarterback goes down, but the great thing about our team and our coaching staff is they work so well together and they do it all together. … We’re very fortunate as players to have such a great coaching staff.”
During the lead-up to Super Bowl LII, DeFilippo was asked what his greatest point of personal pride was this season. His answer was surprising:
“[Third-stringer] Nate Sudfeld, in his first game action ever, setting an NFL record for completion percentage for a guy who threw 20-plus attempts in a game,” he responded. Sudfeld went 19-of-23 in his pro debut against the Cowboys in Week 17. “We take pride in our room, and I take pride as a position coach to have all three guys ready to go.”
And now we also find out Eagles OC Frank Reich is currently the favorite to land the Indianapolis Colts head coaching job:
Who will be the next Head Coach of the Indianapolis Colts?
Frank Reich 1/2
Dave Toub 2/1
John DeFilippo 10/1
Jim Schwartz 10/1
Jim Harbaugh 10/1
Odds from @BovadaLV