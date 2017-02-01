Some happy news in an otherwise dreary “another Super Bowl and we’re not in it!” week— our biggest English fan Phil “Kent Phil” Nunn and his twin brother Dave just celebrated a 50th Birthday! Congrats to our brother fans , as 50 years is a long life for any Eagles fan!

Ironically, our New Zealand correspondent Gene “Genetic Freak” hit his 50th career home run by getting the first post at PE.com’s Spadaro column on Phil and Dave’s birthday! Coincidence or planned tribute to Phil and Dave?

From Sarah Nunn — “Happy BIG FIVE OH-OH-OHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH to my partner in crime, David Nunn and his twinnybro Philip Nunn. Who’d have thought that those two cheeky little faces would one day become the legends that are Skankin’ Dave Allstar and Rankin’ Phil Stop. Have a great day, you old buzzards.”

Hehe…BOOM !!

So what’s new in Eagles Land? Not much, baby…The news has been a little stale. Maybe that’s a good thing. No front office infighting or controversy, no frantic search for a new head coach, I sure don’t miss those days.

Here’s just a quick summary of all the non-stories you may have missed so far this week:

Former Eagle and WIP radio analyst Ike Reese says he’s okay with the state of the Birds’ defense:

“I like a lot of the aspects of the defense, starting with the personnel,” Reese said on the Eagle Eye in the Sky podcast with Fran Duffy. “I think up front there is some quality talent in that defensive line. That’s the strength of the team. Certainly need guys to step up and play to their capabilities.

“Love Jordan Hicks there in the middle. Even Nigel Bradham had a little bit of an unsung season. I thought he was also a playmaker at that linebacker position with Jordan Hicks. And then I love both of our safeties. I think Rodney McLeod is going to be even better next year playing next to Malcolm Jenkins .”

However, Ike does not like the cornerbacks situation:

Reese hopes Philadelphia will focus on solidifying that spot on the field, especially due to the abundance of talented wide receivers in the NFC East. Facing players like Odell Beckham, Jr. and Dez Bryant twice a year calls for the need to invest in the position.

“Some of these teams have two of these guys, and you better have somebody that can cover these guys because of how the rules are. As much as they throw in this league, you’re going to get tested,” Reese explained. “You need to have guys that can cover and can get off the field. This is what we’ve had here for years from Eric Allen on to Troy Vincent, Bobby Taylor, Lito Sheppard, Sheldon Brown, Asante Samuel. We had guys that could play that position. You can’t have a good defense without having good corners, at least one or two good corners.”

Okay, duly noted, Ike.

Then there is this item from former Eagles wideout and current radio analyst Mike Quick…

Mike thinks we should stick with (no pun intended) Nelson Agholor:

“I think Nelson Agholor has a lot of skills,” Quick said during an interview with Fran Duffy on a recent edition of the Eagle Eye in the Sky Podcast. ”I understand that on gameday we’re not seeing what we want to see from Nelson and he’s not completely taking it to gameday. That’s where he has to mature, he has to grow, but the skill level is there to be a very good NFL wide receiver. His ability to catch the ball, his ability to run after the catch, he’s very explosive, and he’s a good route runner. He’s one of the better route runners in this receiving group.

“So, I just hold out hope that Nelson is going to mature into the guy that the Eagles thought that they were getting when they drafted him out of Southern Cal, where he was the guy there that was setting it on fire.”

See? I told you it’s a slow news week in Eagles Nation. Thank goodness for the Phil-ler!