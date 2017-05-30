This is the shortest Eagles blog ever written—just got back off the road and it’s time to turn the page on the Memorial Day stuff.

Twenty (20) teams did not make the playoffs last season—Captain Obvious here. The Eagles at 7-9 were one of them.

Here are the snapshot results of a fan poll conducted by David DeChant at ESPN.com over the weekend, and votes are still being taken—the question was to rank these missed-the-dance teams in order with the greatest likelihood to bounce back and make the playoffs in 2017:

Tampa Bay Bucs Tennessee Titans Carolina Panthers Denver Broncos Arizona Cardinals Philadelphia EAGLES Indianapolis Colts New Orleans Saints Minnesota Vikings Baltimore Ravens Washington Redskins Cincinnati Bengals San Diego Chargers Jacksonville Jaguars Buffalo Bills Cleveland Browns Los Angeles Rams Chicago Bears San Francisco 49ers New York Jets

So the people are speaking—so they’re telling us there’s a chance?