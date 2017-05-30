Quantcast
A quickie look at ESPN’s bounce-back poll regarding the Eagles
Posted by on May 30, 2017

This is the shortest Eagles blog ever written—just got back off the road and it’s time to turn the page on the Memorial Day stuff.

Twenty (20) teams did not make the playoffs last season—Captain Obvious here. The Eagles at 7-9 were one of them.

Here are the snapshot results of a fan poll conducted by David DeChant at ESPN.com over the weekend, and votes are still being taken—the question was to rank these missed-the-dance teams in order with the greatest likelihood to bounce back and make the playoffs in 2017:

  1.  Tampa Bay Bucs
  2.  Tennessee Titans
  3.  Carolina Panthers
  4.  Denver Broncos
  5.  Arizona Cardinals
  6.  Philadelphia EAGLES
  7.  Indianapolis Colts
  8.  New Orleans Saints
  9.  Minnesota Vikings
  10.  Baltimore Ravens
  11.  Washington Redskins
  12.  Cincinnati Bengals
  13.  San Diego Chargers
  14.  Jacksonville Jaguars
  15.  Buffalo Bills
  16.  Cleveland Browns
  17.  Los Angeles Rams
  18.  Chicago Bears
  19.  San Francisco 49ers
  20.  New York Jets

So the people are speaking—so they’re telling us there’s a chance?

 

