Chance Warmack

Patrick Robinson

Darren Sproles

Nigel Bradham

Trey Burton

Allen Barbre

Caleb Sturgis

Beau Allen

Marcus Smith

Dwayne Gratz

Najee Goode

Matt Tobin

Terrence Brooks

Taylor Hart

The belief is if you have a winning season, a bunch of these guys will be more likely to re-sign. The problem is, if you have a winning season, a lot of these guys will have an increased value on the open market. So you better have a replacement plan for the inevitable defections.

To add insult to projected free agency dilemmas, here are the players who are possible salary cap casualties in 2018:

Chris Long ($1.95M savings)

Torrey Smith ($5M savings)

Jason Peters ($10.25M savings)

Jason Kelce ($6M savings)

Mychal Kendricks ($4.4M savings)

Brent Celek ($4M savings)

Ron Brooks ($2.15M savings)

I don’t have the proverbial crystal ball, but I see clear signs that this 2017 season is the Last Rodeo for a platoon of Eagles whose names we have come to know and in some cases love. So let’s get ‘er done now…throw caution to the wind… You need a healthy and consistent performance from QB1 Carson Wentz, of course, and at least a decent point-limiting effort from the defense, and continued excellence from special teams and your place-kicker… But wouldn’t it be nice to ride off into the sunset of 2018 with a viable winning group of guys who may not all be here for much longer, but who managed to provide us with the time of our lives?