The main reason Eagles all-pro left tackle Jason Peters did not attend voluntary OTA’s this year was contract-related:

“I don’t want to be year-to-year doubting, are they going to release me? Are they going to do this? Taking pay cuts and all that. I just want to make sure that I got the reassurance that I’m going to retire here, don’t have to worry about it, show up and show out.”

The 35-year-old Peters had two years remaining on his previous deal and was scheduled to make a base salary of around $10 million in each of the next two seasons. The problem for Peters, however, was that the guaranteed money had all but run out. Asked if more guaranteed money would provide the assurance he was seeking, Peters responded, “Yeah, that’s reassurance. You get guaranteed or you get years, I guess.”

Wednesday the Big Man got what he wanted.

The Eagles signed Peters to a 1-year extension on his previous contract. His contract now runs through 2019. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, $15.5 million of the $32.5 million due to Peters over the next three seasons is guaranteed.

As Admiral Palmy in Sarasota has repeatedly advised us: Pay The Man.

Maybe the good vibes from the Peters contract extension had a positive effect on the offense in Day 2 of minicamp drills. It certainly seemed to have an inspirational effect upon Carson Wentz, who bounced back from a rather mundane effort on Tuesday to shine in Wednesday’s offense.

Not to get too excited over workouts in shorts, but Matt Lombardo working for NJ.com was there and he overflowed with praise for Wentz and the offense:

“Wentz flashed tremendous ball-placement, deep-ball accuracy, and decision making Wednesday afternoon during a nearly two-hour practice on the heels of a multi-interception day on Tuesday that was dominated by the defense.”

You can get all of Matt Lombardo’s observations of practice on Wednesday by clicking here.

Some of the 11-on-11 and 7-on-7 highlights you’ll find there can be summed up in shorthand:

GUYS WHO HAD VERY GOOD DAYS:

Carson Wentz, QB

Zach Ertz, TE

Nelson Agholor, WR

Torrey Smith, WR

Aaron Grymes, CB

Rodney McLeod, S

GUYS WHO HAD DISAPPOINTING DAYS:

Rasul Douglas, CB (burned deep twice, holding penalty)

Matt McGloin, QB (inaccurate throws, several picks)

Shellton Gibson, WR (drops and more drops)

Torrey Smith had some big plays at wideout in June 14 minicamp 11-on-11 and 7-on-7 drills.