LeGarrette Blount scored an NFL-best and franchise-record 18 touchdowns for the Patriots last season on the way to the Super Bowl. Blount did most of his damage inside the 10-yard line and in short-yardage situations. Blount averaged a league-high 5.4 yards per carry in short-yardage situations (defined as third or fourth down with 3 or fewer yards to go). Fifteen of Blount’s touchdowns came with the ball inside the 10-yard line.

Chris McPherson of PE.com got an interview from Blount and here are the highlights:

“It’s just as simple as you’ve got to know your blocking schemes. You’ve got to know what the situation is. It’s a mindset,” Blount said. “You’ve got to know that if it’s third-and-inches or third-and-1, that’s what you get before you expect to get the big play. You’ve got to make sure you secure the first down first. Situational football is big and knowing the situation is big on how you can produce the first downs and the yardage that you can.”

Here are some other highlights from Blount’s press conference:

On why he wanted to come to Philadelphia: “You get the feeling that they have something special here and I want to be a part of it.”

On his role: “They haven’t given me a role. They haven’t placed me in any category just yet. Before I do all that, I have to go out here and learn the offense, learn the playbook, learn what I’m going to be good at, what I’m going to be required and recommended to do. I have to figure that part out first before they label me with anything.”

On winning two Super Bowls and whether or not that can help the Eagles: “It can help a lot. I know what it takes at least from me and what I have to do. I know guys like Chris Long (who played with Blount last season in New England) know what it takes for him and what he has to do to better himself and his position group.”

On bringing the New England culture to Philadelphia: “They’ve had a lot of great players come through here – B-Dawk (Brian Dawkins), the running backs coach Duce (Staley), Donovan (McNabb). They’ve had a lot of great players come through here. I don’t think you need to bring the culture of anybody, of any team over here because they have their own.”