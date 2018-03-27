All indications are veteran RB and return man Darren Sproles (aka “Mighty Mouse”) will be 100% ready to go full-speed by this coming August. You may remember Sproles suffered a broken forearm and a torn ACL on the same play against the Giants in Game 3 last season. Well, he’s technically a free agent right now but the Eagles are still hoping to bring him back for another run for the glory.

I wholeheartedly support the return of Sproles (pun intended)…Some of my critics say, “But why bother when you have Corey Clement’s star ascending into that multipurpose-back role that Sproles was known for, only Clement is younger and cheaper…plus, you have Kenjon Barner handling the punt return stuff now.”

I “bother” because Sproles brings something beyond athleticism to the role he plays. He is wise and crafty and judicious in his punt-return work. He is my security blanket back there. He also averages 5 more yards per return than Barner, who still gives me a nervous feeling when I see him camping out beneath a high spiral.

I also believe Sproles still has something to contribute to the Eagles’ situational passing game, and with the occasional run out of certain formations. He certainly brings an insurance factor on offense just in case something happens to Clement or Ajayi, too.

High-character guy goes without saying as well…don’t take my word for it, ask his fellow players.

The Eagles want to re-sign free-agent running back Darren Sproles, and according to coach Doug Pederson, the feeling is mutual.

“He’s expressed he wants to be back here, he knows we want him back here,” Pederson said at the NFL owners meeting on Tuesday. “He’s a big part of our team. Punt returner. He’s a tremendous back. A third-down guy. So yeah, we’ll see where it falls out.”

Sproles, 34, originally planned to retire after the 2017 season, explaining that his two daughters are “getting to the age that they want their daddy around more.” But Sproles decided he didn’t want to finish his career on injured reserve.

“He wants to still play. And I want him to play, and I want him to be an Eagle,” Pederson said.

Sproles will spend most of his offseason training in the San Diego area, as he has the past couple of years. Pederson said he has no concerns about Sproles handling his business.

“I know the way he works, the way he trains, the way he gets himself prepared,” Pederson said. “If and when he decides to sign and come back, come on. We’re ready for him.”

Sproles is eighth in career all-purpose yards with 19,155. He has a chance to chase down Steve Smith (19,180), Marshall Faulk (19,190) and Tim Brown (19,682) if he does return.

There you go…a feel-good palate cleanser for the Michael Bennett story in progress, which at least had some positive reports yesterday, to the effect that Bennett’s lawyer publicly stated there is no way Bennett did anything even close to what he has been charged with, and that indeed Bennett is willing to testify in his own defense.