Our resident draft analyst and honored correspondent for the Drafttek site has begun his work for the new season in earnest. That would be the bombastic ~BROZ, who for the first time ever gets to pick from the 32nd spot in the NFL Draft.

Allowing that “32nd spot” thing to sink in—EYE never thought we’d be seeing that in print in my lifetime as pertains to the Philadelphia Eagles. But here we are!!

For today, just about two weeks out from the afterglow of winning the Super Bowl, let’s restrict our sights to the Top 100 prospects for 2018 as ranked by Drafttek:

Rk Chg Player College P1 Ht Wt P2 Dif BIO SCT 1 — Josh Rosen UCLA QB 6’3″ 210 BIO — 2 — Bradley Chubb NC State EDGE 6’3″ 273 BIO — 3 — Minkah Fitzpatrick Alabama S 6’2″ 216 BIO — 4 +1 Sam Darnold USC QB 6’4″ 225 BIO — 5 +1 Saquon Barkley Penn State RBF 5’11” 223 BIO — 6 +5 Marcus Davenport UTSA EDGE 6’6″ 250 BIO — 7 +36 Baker Mayfield Oklahoma QB 6’0″ 210 BIO — 8 -1 Mike McGlinchey Notre Dame OT 6’7″ 310 BIO — 9 +14 Maurice Hurst Michigan DL3T 6’2″ 282 BIO — 10 +9 Roquan Smith Georgia ILB 6’1″ 225 OLB -3 BIO — 11 +6 Tremaine Edmunds Virginia Tech OLB 6’5″ 236 ILB -2 BIO — 12 +1 Quenton Nelson Notre Dame OG 6’5″ 329 BIO — 13 +2 Brian O’Neill Pittsburgh OT 6’6″ 305 BIO — 14 -6 Derrius Guice LSU RBF 5’11” 212 BIO — 15 -11 Mason Rudolph Oklahoma State QB 6’4″ 235 BIO — 16 -2 Derwin James Florida State S 6’2″ 213 BIO — 17 -7 Courtland Sutton SMU WRF 6’4″ 225 BIO — 18 +4 James Washington Oklahoma State WRF 6’0″ 205 BIO — 19 +18 Vita Vea Washington DL1T 6’4″ 332 BIO — 20 -2 Joshua Jackson Iowa CB 6’1″ 192 BIO — 21 -1 Arden Key LSU EDGE 6’6″ 231 BIO — 22 -10 Josh Allen Wyoming QB 6’5″ 230 BIO — 23 +9 Calvin Ridley Alabama WRF 6’1″ 190 BIO — 24 -8 Kolton Miller UCLA OT 6’8″ 310 BIO — 25 +4 Denzel Ward Ohio State CB 5’11” 184 BIO — 26 +2 Marcell Ateman Oklahoma State WRF 6’4″ 220 BIO — 27 -18 Harold Landry Boston College EDGE 6’3″ 250 OLB -3 BIO — 28 -4 Ronald Jones II USC RBF 6’1″ 195 BIO — 29 +5 Isaiah Oliver Colorado CB 6’1″ 195 BIO — 30 +3 Anthony Miller Memphis WRS 5’11” 190 BIO — 31 -1 Mark Andrews Oklahoma TE 6’5″ 253 BIO — 32 -5 Ogbonnia Okoronkwo Oklahoma EDGE 6’1″ 245 OLB -16 BIO — 33 +3 Orlando Brown Oklahoma OT 6’7″ 340 BIO — 34 +26 Isaiah Wynn Georgia OG 6’2″ 302 OC -51 BIO — 35 +5 Connor Williams Texas OT 6’6″ 320 BIO — 36 +36 Braden Smith Auburn OG 6’5″ 300 BIO — 37 -6 Lamar Jackson Louisville QB 6’2″ 205 BIO — 38 -3 Taven Bryan Florida DL3T 6’4″ 290 BIO — 39 +2 Holton Hill Texas CB 6’3″ 200 BIO — 40 +35 Sam Hubbard Ohio State EDGE 6’5″ 266 BIO — 41 +14 Will Hernandez UTEP OG 6’3″ 330 BIO — 42 -17 Da’Ron Payne Alabama DL1T 6’2″ 319 BIO — 43 +4 Tegray Scales Indiana OLB 6’0″ 230 ILB -100 BIO — 44 -6 Royce Freeman Oregon RBF 5’11” 230 BIO — 45 -19 Rashaan Evans Alabama ILB 6’2″ 231 BIO — 46 -7 Nick Chubb Georgia RBF 5’10” 228 BIO — 47 -1 Deontay Burnett USC WRF 6’0″ 170 BIO — 48 +10 Chad Thomas Miami (FL) EDGE 6’5″ 265 BIO — 49 -1 Jaire Alexander Louisville CB 5’11” 188 BIO — 50 -1 Chukwuma Okorafor Western Michigan OT 6’5″ 333 BIO — 51 +5 Ronnie Harrison Alabama S 6’2″ 216 BIO — 52 +22 Harrison Phillips Stanford DL1T 6’4″ 295 DL3T -8 BIO — 53 -3 Sony Michel Georgia RBF 5’11” 212 BIO — 54 +12 Frank Ragnow Arkansas OC 6’5″ 319 OG -52 BIO — 55 +2 Kameron Kelly San Diego St CB 6’1″ 200 BIO — 56 -3 Michael Gallup Colorado St WRF 6’1″ 195 BIO — 57 +14 Luke Falk Washington State QB 6’3″ 214 BIO — 58 +11 Christian Kirk Texas A&M WRF 5’11” 201 WRS -15 BIO — 59 +3 Dallas Goedert S Dakota St TE 6’4″ 250 BIO — 60 -16 Da’Shawn Hand Alabama DL5T 6’4″ 280 BIO — 61 +45 DeShon Elliott Texas S 6’2″ 210 BIO — 62 +40 Carlton Davis Auburn CB 6’1″ 195 BIO — 63 -21 Billy Price Ohio State OG 6’3″ 315 OC -6 BIO — 64 +9 M.J. Stewart North Carolina CB 5’11” 200 BIO — 65 -4 Kerryon Johnson Auburn RBF 6’0″ 212 BIO — 66 -1 Auden Tate Florida State WRF 6’5″ 225 BIO — 67 -22 Leighton Vander Esch Boise State ILB 6’4″ 240 BIO — 68 -1 Desmond Harrison West Georgia OT 6’7″ 300 BIO — 69 -6 Marcell Frazier Missouri EDGE 6’5″ 260 BIO — 70 +6 Dorance Armstrong Kansas EDGE 6’4″ 241 BIO — 71 +55 Tre’Quan Smith UCF WRF 6’1″ 209 BIO — 72 -20 Jeff Holland Auburn EDGE 6’1″ 249 OLB -39 BIO — 73 +25 Kalen Ballage Arizona State RBF 6’3″ 230 BIO — 74 +30 Brendan Mahon Penn St OG 6’4″ 315 BIO — 75 +7 Derrick Nnadi Florida State DL1T 6’1″ 312 BIO — 76 +42 Mike White Western Kentucky QB 6’3″ 215 BIO — 77 — Mark Walton Miami (FL) RBF 5’9″ 205 BIO — 78 +62 Justin Reid Stanford S 6’1″ 198 BIO SCT 79 +93 Kyzir White West Virginia S 6’3″ 215 BIO — 80 -1 Josh Sweat Florida State EDGE 6’5″ 250 BIO — 81 +28 Martinas Rankin Mississippi State OT 6’5″ 302 BIO SCT 82 +4 RJ McIntosh Miami DL3T 6’4″ 293 BIO — 83 +62 Azeem Victor Washington ILB 6’4″ 240 BIO — 84 -63 Malik Jefferson Texas OLB 6’3″ 238 ILB -1 BIO — 85 -4 Quenton Meeks Stanford CB 6’1″ 195 BIO — 86 -32 Armani Watts Texas A&M S 5’11” 200 BIO — 87 +54 Lorenzo Carter Georgia EDGE 6’5″ 242 OLB -50 BIO — 88 +2 Christian Sam Arizona State ILB 6’2″ 237 BIO — 89 -9 Jaylen Samuels NC State TE 5’11” 236 FB -71 BIO — 90 -1 Rasheem Green USC DL5T 6’4″ 280 BIO — 91 +10 Jalyn Holmes Ohio State DL5T 6’5″ 270 BIO — 92 +55 DaeSean Hamilton Penn State WRF 6’1″ 211 BIO — 93 -34 D.J. Moore Maryland WRS 5’11” 215 BIO — 94 +3 Josh Adams Notre Dame RBF 6’2″ 220 BIO — 95 +1 Steven Richardson Minnesota DL3T 6’0″ 300 BIO — 96 -3 Cedrick Wilson Boise State WRF 6’3″ 188 BIO — 97 -6 Tarvarus McFadden Florida State CB 6’1″ 201 BIO — 98 -10 Riley Ferguson Memphis QB 6’4″ 210 BIO — 99 +30 Josey Jewell Iowa ILB 6’2″ 230 BIO — 100 +36 Sean Welsh Iowa OG 6’3″ 295 OC -134 BIO —

Okay, that’s a start. Remember, the NFL Scouting Combine has been moved back to the first week of March this year, so a lot of those rankings are bound to change. But we have some idea of the players expected to be in high demand as potential impact guys in the first 3 rounds.

Enter ~BROZ, stage left…

First off, the Cleveland Browns skew the pooch (haha, EYE made a funny!) by making this move and taking my personal fave out of the picture:

1 Cleveland

Saquon Barkley

Penn State

RBF

Reach/Value: -4 Height:

5’11”

Weight:

223







“The Cleveland Browns are drafting first-overall in the 2018 Draft, and boy, did they earn it! They finished the season 24th in Total Offense, which almost seems like an achievement when you consider they finished dead last in scoring. It took them 16 games to amass 234 points (14.6 Points Per Game…ouch!!!); the LA Rams reached that mark around Halloween.

“After the 2016 Draft, the Browns tried convincing everyone (especially themselves) that Carson Wentz and Jared Goff weren’t worth the 2nd-overall pick. They rewound that rhetoric and used it to defend their decision to pass on Deshaun Watson in 2017. Now, having been forced to abandon the argument that those players weren’t franchise QBs, they’ve resorted to the “Well, they wouldn’t have been good here” argument. After being burned in successive drafts, the WORST thing Cleveland could do in the 2018 Draft is to try to make up for past sins by reaching for a QB with the first pick (none of which are the prospects those other guys were), when the most dynamic RB prospect since Adrian Peterson is sitting there ready to put the franchise on his back. I mean, 3,900 rushing yards including 43 TDs, over 1,000 receiving yards with 8 TDs, 2 return TDs, and even a PASSING TD!!!! As impressive as those stats are, throw them ALL away, and simply watch this guy play. He is a Year 1 Superstar. Now Cleveland…listen Cleveland…come on…you can do this. “With the first pick in the 2018 draft, the Cleveland Browns select….quarterback…” NOOooOOoOOooO!!!!!”

Now ~BROZ (assuming no trade-ups or trade-backs by the Eagles) has to wait until the 32nd pick:

32 Philadelphia

Kolton Miller

UCLA

OT

Reach/Value: +8 Height:

6’8″

Weight:

310







“The 2018 NFL Draft is going to be pretty enjoyable for Eagles’ fans to watch. The Draft will be held in Cowboys Country, so not only will we be able to hear the phrase “Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles” echoing through Jerry’s precious stadium every five minutes, but we’ll also get to watch hordes of bottle-chucking Eagles’ fans invade Arlington and cause mass panic. The one downside is that we’ll have to sit through 31 other RD1 selections before drafting, but that’s a pretty sweet problem to have.

“When the Eagles finally do pick, look for them to bolster the O-Line if there is a tackle of value available. With so few picks, the Eagles can’t afford to reach here, but if there’s a guy that can improve Carson Wentz’s protection, they’ll jump at the chance. The Eagles surrendered 36 sacks during the regular season, which isn’t great. The protection improved in the post season, however, as the team led all playoff contestants with just two sacks allowed. Future HOF Tackle Jason Peters swears he’ll return for 2018, but at 36 and coming off a torn ACL, the Eagles can’t afford to count on him. Second-year tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai improved as much as anyone on the team, so it’s not as if Philly MUST scramble for talent here. However, if competition and depth can be added, the team should do so. UCLA’s Kolton Miller is a guy that’s picking up steam. With only two sacks and five QB hurries allowed on 544 pass-blocking snaps in 2017, as well as possessing the wing span of an albatross, Miller is the kind of lineman that can shoot up draft boards with a strong Combine. -Broz, Eagles Analyst”

Cleveland gets the Eagles’ 2nd-round pick from the collateral damage of our trading up to pick Carson Wentz in 2016. So that makes ~BROZ’ 1st-round pick above even more crucial. No matter whether you agree with ~BROZ or not on that selection, it simply has to pan out, or we could be looking at some deep doo-doo consequences in talent decline and cap-space down the road.

We also have no Round 3 pick scheduled, as Buffalo collected that chip in the Ronald Darby for Jordan Matthews trade last year.

~BROZ will get busy again in Round 4:

Prior to the trade with the Dolphins for Jay Ajayi, the Eagles owned three fourth round picks. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the fourth round pick that will go to the Dolphins will be the second in order of those three picks, however it plays out.

To recap, the three fourth round picks the Eagles hold are:

Their own fourth round pick. The fourth round pick acquired from the Patriots for Eric Rowe. The fourth round pick acquired from the Vikings for Sam Bradford.

Whew! You need a bookkeeper to keep track of this stuff!

Then in Round 5, the Eagles have two picks—because the Eagles had traded Matt Tobin along with a 2018 seventh-round pick to Seattle for the Seahawks’ fifth-round pick in 2018.

In Round 6, we have our “regular” pick…and then, of course, no pick in Round 7 due to the Matt Tobin trade.

So if the current draft board holds to form, ~BROZ’ main focus will be concentrated on that 32nd overall pick, and then he rests until the scramble drill in Round 4.

Nice work if you can get it! And no complaints here about the lack of early-round picks—it was the cost of building a Super Bowl winner. Plus, I have a sneaky feeling Howie Roseman has a few more surprises up his sleeves (pun intended).