The Sports Daily > Eagles Eye Blog
~BROZ’ new Eagles draft is a sight for sore EYEs
Posted by on February 15, 2018

Our resident draft analyst and honored correspondent for the Drafttek site has begun his work for the new season in earnest. That would be the bombastic ~BROZ, who for the first time ever gets to pick from the 32nd spot in the NFL Draft.

Allowing that “32nd spot” thing to sink in—EYE never thought we’d be seeing that in print in my lifetime as pertains to the Philadelphia Eagles. But here we are!!

For today, just about two weeks out from the afterglow of winning the Super Bowl, let’s restrict our sights to the Top 100 prospects for 2018 as ranked by Drafttek:

Rk Chg Player College P1 Ht Wt P2 Dif BIO SCT
1 Josh Rosen UCLA QB 6’3″ 210 BIO
2 Bradley Chubb NC State EDGE 6’3″ 273 BIO
3 Minkah Fitzpatrick Alabama S 6’2″ 216 BIO
4 +1 Sam Darnold USC QB 6’4″ 225 BIO
5 +1 Saquon Barkley Penn State RBF 5’11” 223 BIO
6 +5 Marcus Davenport UTSA EDGE 6’6″ 250 BIO
7 +36 Baker Mayfield Oklahoma QB 6’0″ 210 BIO
8  -1 Mike McGlinchey Notre Dame OT 6’7″ 310 BIO
9 +14 Maurice Hurst Michigan DL3T 6’2″ 282 BIO
10 +9 Roquan Smith Georgia ILB 6’1″ 225 OLB -3 BIO
11 +6 Tremaine Edmunds Virginia Tech OLB 6’5″ 236 ILB -2 BIO
12 +1 Quenton Nelson Notre Dame OG 6’5″ 329 BIO
13 +2 Brian O’Neill Pittsburgh OT 6’6″ 305 BIO
14  -6 Derrius Guice LSU RBF 5’11” 212 BIO
15  -11 Mason Rudolph Oklahoma State QB 6’4″ 235 BIO
16  -2 Derwin James Florida State S 6’2″ 213 BIO
17  -7 Courtland Sutton SMU WRF 6’4″ 225 BIO
18 +4 James Washington Oklahoma State WRF 6’0″ 205 BIO
19 +18 Vita Vea Washington DL1T 6’4″ 332 BIO
20  -2 Joshua Jackson Iowa CB 6’1″ 192 BIO
21  -1 Arden Key LSU EDGE 6’6″ 231 BIO
22  -10 Josh Allen Wyoming QB 6’5″ 230 BIO
23 +9 Calvin Ridley Alabama WRF 6’1″ 190 BIO
24  -8 Kolton Miller UCLA OT 6’8″ 310 BIO
25 +4 Denzel Ward Ohio State CB 5’11” 184 BIO
26 +2 Marcell Ateman Oklahoma State WRF 6’4″ 220 BIO
27  -18 Harold Landry Boston College EDGE 6’3″ 250 OLB -3 BIO
28  -4 Ronald Jones II USC RBF 6’1″ 195 BIO
29 +5 Isaiah Oliver Colorado CB 6’1″ 195 BIO
30 +3 Anthony Miller Memphis WRS 5’11” 190 BIO
31  -1 Mark Andrews Oklahoma TE 6’5″ 253 BIO
32  -5 Ogbonnia Okoronkwo Oklahoma EDGE 6’1″ 245 OLB -16 BIO
33 +3 Orlando Brown Oklahoma OT 6’7″ 340 BIO
34 +26 Isaiah Wynn Georgia OG 6’2″ 302 OC -51 BIO
35 +5 Connor Williams Texas OT 6’6″ 320 BIO
36 +36 Braden Smith Auburn OG 6’5″ 300 BIO
37  -6 Lamar Jackson Louisville QB 6’2″ 205 BIO
38  -3 Taven Bryan Florida DL3T 6’4″ 290 BIO
39 +2 Holton Hill Texas CB 6’3″ 200 BIO
40 +35 Sam Hubbard Ohio State EDGE 6’5″ 266 BIO
41 +14 Will Hernandez UTEP OG 6’3″ 330 BIO
42  -17 Da’Ron Payne Alabama DL1T 6’2″ 319 BIO
43 +4 Tegray Scales Indiana OLB 6’0″ 230 ILB -100 BIO
44  -6 Royce Freeman Oregon RBF 5’11” 230 BIO
45  -19 Rashaan Evans Alabama ILB 6’2″ 231 BIO
46  -7 Nick Chubb Georgia RBF 5’10” 228 BIO
47  -1 Deontay Burnett USC WRF 6’0″ 170 BIO
48 +10 Chad Thomas Miami (FL) EDGE 6’5″ 265 BIO
49  -1 Jaire Alexander Louisville CB 5’11” 188 BIO
50  -1 Chukwuma Okorafor Western Michigan OT 6’5″ 333 BIO
51 +5 Ronnie Harrison Alabama S 6’2″ 216 BIO
52 +22 Harrison Phillips Stanford DL1T 6’4″ 295 DL3T -8 BIO
53  -3 Sony Michel Georgia RBF 5’11” 212 BIO
54 +12 Frank Ragnow Arkansas OC 6’5″ 319 OG -52 BIO
55 +2 Kameron Kelly San Diego St CB 6’1″ 200 BIO
56  -3 Michael Gallup Colorado St WRF 6’1″ 195 BIO
57 +14 Luke Falk Washington State QB 6’3″ 214 BIO
58 +11 Christian Kirk Texas A&M WRF 5’11” 201 WRS -15 BIO
59 +3 Dallas Goedert S Dakota St TE 6’4″ 250 BIO
60  -16 Da’Shawn Hand Alabama DL5T 6’4″ 280 BIO
61 +45 DeShon Elliott Texas S 6’2″ 210 BIO
62 +40 Carlton Davis Auburn CB 6’1″ 195 BIO
63  -21 Billy Price Ohio State OG 6’3″ 315 OC -6 BIO
64 +9 M.J. Stewart North Carolina CB 5’11” 200 BIO
65  -4 Kerryon Johnson Auburn RBF 6’0″ 212 BIO
66  -1 Auden Tate Florida State WRF 6’5″ 225 BIO
67  -22 Leighton Vander Esch Boise State ILB 6’4″ 240 BIO
68  -1 Desmond Harrison West Georgia OT 6’7″ 300 BIO
69  -6 Marcell Frazier Missouri EDGE 6’5″ 260 BIO
70 +6 Dorance Armstrong Kansas EDGE 6’4″ 241 BIO
71 +55 Tre’Quan Smith UCF WRF 6’1″ 209 BIO
72  -20 Jeff Holland Auburn EDGE 6’1″ 249 OLB -39 BIO
73 +25 Kalen Ballage Arizona State RBF 6’3″ 230 BIO
74 +30 Brendan Mahon Penn St OG 6’4″ 315 BIO
75 +7 Derrick Nnadi Florida State DL1T 6’1″ 312 BIO
76 +42 Mike White Western Kentucky QB 6’3″ 215 BIO
77 Mark Walton Miami (FL) RBF 5’9″ 205 BIO
78 +62 Justin Reid Stanford S 6’1″ 198 BIO SCT
79 +93 Kyzir White West Virginia S 6’3″ 215 BIO
80  -1 Josh Sweat Florida State EDGE 6’5″ 250 BIO
81 +28 Martinas Rankin Mississippi State OT 6’5″ 302 BIO SCT
82 +4 RJ McIntosh Miami DL3T 6’4″ 293 BIO
83 +62 Azeem Victor Washington ILB 6’4″ 240 BIO
84  -63 Malik Jefferson Texas OLB 6’3″ 238 ILB -1 BIO
85  -4 Quenton Meeks Stanford CB 6’1″ 195 BIO
86  -32 Armani Watts Texas A&M S 5’11” 200 BIO
87 +54 Lorenzo Carter Georgia EDGE 6’5″ 242 OLB -50 BIO
88 +2 Christian Sam Arizona State ILB 6’2″ 237 BIO
89  -9 Jaylen Samuels NC State TE 5’11” 236 FB -71 BIO
90  -1 Rasheem Green USC DL5T 6’4″ 280 BIO
91 +10 Jalyn Holmes Ohio State DL5T 6’5″ 270 BIO
92 +55 DaeSean Hamilton Penn State WRF 6’1″ 211 BIO
93  -34 D.J. Moore Maryland WRS 5’11” 215 BIO
94 +3 Josh Adams Notre Dame RBF 6’2″ 220 BIO
95 +1 Steven Richardson Minnesota DL3T 6’0″ 300 BIO
96  -3 Cedrick Wilson Boise State WRF 6’3″ 188 BIO
97  -6 Tarvarus McFadden Florida State CB 6’1″ 201 BIO
98  -10 Riley Ferguson Memphis QB 6’4″ 210 BIO
99 +30 Josey Jewell Iowa ILB 6’2″ 230 BIO
100 +36 Sean Welsh Iowa OG 6’3″ 295 OC -134 BIO

Okay, that’s a start. Remember, the NFL Scouting Combine has been moved back to the first week of March this year, so a lot of those rankings are bound to change. But we have some idea of the players expected to be in high demand as potential impact guys in the first 3 rounds.

Enter ~BROZ, stage left…

First off, the Cleveland Browns skew the pooch (haha, EYE made a funny!) by making this move and taking my personal fave out of the picture:

1 Cleveland
 Saquon Barkley
Penn State
RBF
    Reach/Value:     -4		 Height:
5’11”
Weight:
223


“The Cleveland Browns are drafting first-overall in the 2018 Draft, and boy, did they earn it! They finished the season 24th in Total Offense, which almost seems like an achievement when you consider they finished dead last in scoring. It took them 16 games to amass 234 points (14.6 Points Per Game…ouch!!!); the LA Rams reached that mark around Halloween.

“After the 2016 Draft, the Browns tried convincing everyone (especially themselves) that Carson Wentz and Jared Goff weren’t worth the 2nd-overall pick. They rewound that rhetoric and used it to defend their decision to pass on Deshaun Watson in 2017. Now, having been forced to abandon the argument that those players weren’t franchise QBs, they’ve resorted to the “Well, they wouldn’t have been good here” argument. After being burned in successive drafts, the WORST thing Cleveland could do in the 2018 Draft is to try to make up for past sins by reaching for a QB with the first pick (none of which are the prospects those other guys were), when the most dynamic RB prospect since Adrian Peterson is sitting there ready to put the franchise on his back. I mean, 3,900 rushing yards including 43 TDs, over 1,000 receiving yards with 8 TDs, 2 return TDs, and even a PASSING TD!!!! As impressive as those stats are, throw them ALL away, and simply watch this guy play. He is a Year 1 Superstar. Now Cleveland…listen Cleveland…come on…you can do this. “With the first pick in the 2018 draft, the Cleveland Browns select….quarterback…” NOOooOOoOOooO!!!!!”

Now ~BROZ (assuming no trade-ups or trade-backs by the Eagles) has to wait until the 32nd pick:

32 Philadelphia
 Kolton Miller
UCLA
OT
    Reach/Value:     +8		 Height:
6’8″
Weight:
310


“The 2018 NFL Draft is going to be pretty enjoyable for Eagles’ fans to watch. The Draft will be held in Cowboys Country, so not only will we be able to hear the phrase “Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles” echoing through Jerry’s precious stadium every five minutes, but we’ll also get to watch hordes of bottle-chucking Eagles’ fans invade Arlington and cause mass panic. The one downside is that we’ll have to sit through 31 other RD1 selections before drafting, but that’s a pretty sweet problem to have.

“When the Eagles finally do pick, look for them to bolster the O-Line if there is a tackle of value available. With so few picks, the Eagles can’t afford to reach here, but if there’s a guy that can improve Carson Wentz’s protection, they’ll jump at the chance. The Eagles surrendered 36 sacks during the regular season, which isn’t great. The protection improved in the post season, however, as the team led all playoff contestants with just two sacks allowed. Future HOF Tackle Jason Peters swears he’ll return for 2018, but at 36 and coming off a torn ACL, the Eagles can’t afford to count on him. Second-year tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai improved as much as anyone on the team, so it’s not as if Philly MUST scramble for talent here. However, if competition and depth can be added, the team should do so. UCLA’s Kolton Miller is a guy that’s picking up steam. With only two sacks and five QB hurries allowed on 544 pass-blocking snaps in 2017, as well as possessing the wing span of an albatross, Miller is the kind of lineman that can shoot up draft boards with a strong Combine. -Broz, Eagles Analyst”

Cleveland gets the Eagles’ 2nd-round pick from the collateral damage of our trading up to pick Carson Wentz in 2016. So that makes ~BROZ’ 1st-round pick above even more crucial. No matter whether you agree with ~BROZ or not on that selection, it simply has to pan out, or we could be looking at some deep doo-doo consequences in talent decline and cap-space down the road.

We also have no Round 3 pick scheduled, as Buffalo collected that chip in the Ronald Darby for Jordan Matthews trade last year.

~BROZ will get busy again in Round 4:

Prior to the trade with the Dolphins for Jay Ajayi, the Eagles owned three fourth round picks. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the fourth round pick that will go to the Dolphins will be the second in order of those three picks, however it plays out.

To recap, the three fourth round picks the Eagles hold are:

  1. Their own fourth round pick.
  2. The fourth round pick acquired from the Patriots for Eric Rowe.
  3. The fourth round pick acquired from the Vikings for Sam Bradford.

Whew! You need a bookkeeper to keep track of this stuff!

Then in Round 5, the Eagles have two picks—because  the Eagles had traded Matt Tobin along with a 2018 seventh-round pick to Seattle for the Seahawks’ fifth-round pick in 2018.

In Round 6, we have our “regular” pick…and then, of course, no pick in Round 7 due to the Matt Tobin trade.

So if the current draft board holds to form, ~BROZ’ main focus will be concentrated on that 32nd overall pick, and then he rests until the scramble drill in Round 4.

Nice work if you can get it! And no complaints here about the lack of early-round picks—it was the cost of building a Super Bowl winner. Plus, I have a sneaky feeling Howie Roseman has a few more surprises up his sleeves (pun intended).

 

