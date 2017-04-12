Combine solid and creative writing skills with tons of game tape study, and you get a remarkable draft analyst named ~BROZ, who also in my opinion is right up there in football knowledge with guys like Tommy Lawlor, Jimmy Kempski, Fran Duffy, Greg Cosell and anyone else getting paid to cover the Eagles.

While we wait for ~BROZ’ latest masterpiece analyses at Drafttek, I am savoring his work from the past week. The Tony Romo retirement factor opened up the likelihood of quarterbacks moving up in the draft and thereby knocking some quality prospects down closer to the Eagles’ scheduled draft position. Of course, one blockbuster trade-up or trade-back by Howie Roseman could change everything. But remarkably as ~BROZ points out, the Eagles could actually ride the tide and end up with the chance to grab these guys in the first four rounds:

14 Philadelphia

Mike Williams

Clemson

WRF

Reach/Value: +5 Height:

6’3″

Weight:

220 Alternate Pick #1

Marlon Humphrey

Alternate Pick #2

Quincy Wilson

“Every year there is a ten-week period between the end of the Draft and the beginning of Training Camp, when every NFL junkie will need to check himself into rehab in order to survive this stretch where NOTHING is going on in the football world. Expect to see the most desperate addicts standing at street corners, holding up cardboard signs which read “Will Work For 2018 Mock Draft Info”. So, like a camel getting ready to cross a desert, better fill your humps with draft rumors now, Eagles’ fans.

“The word in Philly is that the Eagles’ top priority in the RD1 is nabbing an elite pass rusher, presumably either Solomon Thomas or Derek Barnett. Plan B would be to grab an elite player at ANY position. It’s telling that a good chunk of the team’s 30 official pre-Draft visits are players everyone knows will be gone by 14. The thought here is that the Eagles have a sweet spot in mind that they’d like to trade up to, perhaps right around the 10th spot, to ensure themselves a blue-chip prospect.

“Because trades aren’t allowed here, the selection this week is WR Mike Williams…one of the few elite prospects still available. The Eagles have a legit #1 WR in Ashlon Jeffery signed for one year, with the ability to keep him longer if they’re interested. Drafting Williams, Corey Davis, or John Ross would give Wentz a receiver he could grow with for years, and also afford the rookie time to develop behind Jeffery (which I think they’ll need). Williams was a consistent scoring threat in 2016, grabbing at least one TD in 9 of his last 12 games. He also was a human highlight reel. ~Broz, Eagles Analyst”

43 Philadelphia

Tre’Davious White

LSU

CB

Reach/Value: +3 Height:

5’11”

Weight:

191 Alternate Pick #1

Chidobe Awuzie

Alternate Pick #2

Christian McCaffrey

“Some guys like their CBs to have a certain height and a certain weight. They have specific forty time requirements and charts for ankle circumference and thigh bone-to-ear lobe ratios. They won’t draft guys that don’t meet their vertical-jump minimum. There are coaches like that. Then there are guys like me that simply like cornerbacks that can cover really, really well. If you’re THAT kind of guy, you’re going to like Tre’Davious White. He may not quite have the ceiling of someone like Marlon Humphrey, but in my opinion, White has the higher floor. At worst, I believe this guy will be a good nickel corner…and at best, a shut-down starting CB and elite punt returner. There is some talk of White being in play at 14 for the Eagles if the draft were to fall a certain way. One thing is for certain, after a season where they were torched deep often (27th in 20+Yds; 29th in 40+Yds), the Eagles are surely to dip their beaks into this deep CB pool early, and often. ~Broz, Eagles Analyst”

99 Philadelphia

Dawuane Smoot

Illinois

EDGE

Reach/Value: -8 Height:

6’3″

Weight:

264 Alternate Pick #1

Damontae Kazee

Alternate Pick #2

Shaquill Griffin

118 Philadelphia

Kareem Hunt

Toledo

RBF

Reach/Value: -32 Height:

6’0″

Weight:

225 Alternate Pick #1

Isaac Asiata

Alternate Pick #2

Tyler Orlosky

We’ll know in a few hours how the Drafttek Top 15 shapes up for the week of April 12, but here’s how it looks right now:

Pick Team Player Psn 1 Cleveland Myles Garrett EDGE 2 San Francisco Solomon Thomas EDGE 3 Chicago Marshon Lattimore CB 4 Jacksonville Leonard Fournette RBF 5 Tennessee Jamal Adams S 6 NY Jets Malik Hooker S 7 LA Chargers Jonathan Allen DL3T 8 Carolina Dalvin Cook RBF 9 Cincinnati Reuben Foster ILB 10 Buffalo Haason Reddick OLB 11 New Orleans Derek Barnett EDGE 12 Cleveland O.J. Howard TE 13 Arizona DeShone Kizer QB 14 Philadelphia Mike Williams WRF 15 Indianapolis Marlon Humphrey CB

According to Tim McManus of the ESPN.com, the Eagles have worked out University of Missouri defensive end Charles Harris.

Harris comes from a football program in Missouri, which has produced outstanding playmakers on the defensive line over the years. Players such as Justin Smith, Aldon Smith, Sheldon Richardson, Shane Ray, and Markus Golden were all drafted and have made an impact in the NFL on their respective teams.

This past season as a junior, Harris had 61 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, and nine sacks. He has a knack for getting to the quarterback. The 6-foot-3, 253-pound defensive end could be a solid fit for the Eagles as he played in a 4-3 defense at Missouri.

And according to Tony Pauline of NFL Draft Analyst, the Eagles have worked out Toledo running back Kareem Hunt and have been to Kutztown University to work out small school stud offensive lineman Jordan Morgan.

In his four years at Toledo, Hunt had 4,945 yards on 782 carries and 44 touchdowns. This past season, Hunt showed that he could not only run the football but also be a weapon out of the backfield. He finished the 2016 season with 1,475 yards on 262 carries (career-high) and 10 touchdowns, along with 403 yards on 41 receptions. Hunt will most likely be selected on Day 3 of the NFL draft, which is good news for the Eagles as they own two fourth-round picks.

Another Day 3 projected selection, Morgan could provide great depth to an Eagles’ offensive line that is looking to get younger with talented players that can play multiple positions. The 6-foot-3, 309-pound offensive lineman participated in Temple University’s Pro Day in March and before that the NFL combine and Senior Bowl.

At Kutztown, Morgan started all four years at left tackle as a dominating force, which culminated in him being named a finalist this past season for the Gene Upshaw Award. The award goes to the top offensive lineman in Division II. All signs point to Morgan’s making the move to offensive guard in the NFL.

In formulating my own MACH 10 predictions, I’m pretty much going to use BROZ’s picks and his alternates above—take a flier on Charles Harris—and throw in Kareem Hunt and Jordan Morgan as my Day 3 wild cards.