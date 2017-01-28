When our own Bored-and-bred analyst ~BROZ got hired by Drafttek several years ago, we knew he would stick to his guns on finding the biggest playmakers on offense available to the Eagles in the draft. This season is no exception. Despite the popular trend right now of drafting cornerbacks in the 1st Round, ~BROZ has not wavered from the big-play back he wants at selection #15—

15 Philadelphia

Dalvin Cook

Florida St

RBF

Reach/Value: +2 Height:

5’11”

Weight:

206 Alternate Pick #1

Corey Davis

Alternate Pick #2

JuJu Smith-Schuster

“Week after week, the Eagles try and go in a different direction with this pick, only to end up right where we always do with Dalvin Cook. Marshon Lattimore was strongly considered; however, he does not satisfy one very important criterion: help for Carson Wentz. Corey Davis and John Ross do check that box, but the thought here is that despite some recent examples to the contrary, wide receiver is one of the positions that can take the longest to master. Ideally, the Eagles could get immediate help at WR in Free Agency, use a later pick on a WR to develop, and use the 1st round for a player who can help Wentz this year.”

“Cook is a guy that could be the #1 RB for the Eagles on Day 1. A true dual threat, he has amassed 3,500 rushing yards and 38 TDs in the last two years alone, as well as 730 yards and 2 TDs as a receiver over the same span. With numerous 50+ yard scoring plays, he’s a threat to score from anywhere on the field any time he touches the ball. The one red flag teams must be comfortable with is his history of shoulder issues. Running backs and shoulder injuries go together like fat people and cheap trampolines. Cook underwent surgery on his right shoulder in 2014 as well as 2016, and had surgery on his left shoulder in high school. It only gets tougher in the NFL, so buyer beware. Send me your thoughts!~Broz, Eagles Analyst”

Well, here’s how the North-South Seniors Bowl turned out—I must say, it was not nearly exciting as Maryland’s basketball come-from-behind win over Minnesota—but we’re more into the process of player evaluations anyway in the Senior Bowl.

According to SB Nation’s coverage, the South Team led by the Cleveland Browns’ coaching staff earned a victory in the Senior Bowl, 16-15, with a strong defensive showing that kept the North Team out of the end zone until the final minutes.

Based on Adam Stites’ report at the official SB Nation site, John Fox and the Chicago Bears’ coaching staff led the North Team, but their offense struggled to do much of anything against the South. While Toledo running back Kareem Hunt managed to rack up 118 yards on 15 rushes for the North, the passing offense led by quarterbacks Nate Peterman of Pittsburgh and C.J. Beathard of Iowa didn’t do much.

Peterman finished the game with 16 completions on 23 attempts and threw a touchdown with 1:51 left in the game, but a two-point conversion attempt to take the lead was intercepted. Prior to that, the only points for the North came from Arizona State kicker Zane Gonzalez, who connected on three field goals.

Even though the North didn’t add many points early, one of the most impressive performances in the first half came from East Carolina wide receiver Zay Jones, even though he finished the first two quarters with only one reception for 14 yards. He was among the top performers of the week and continued his strong play Saturday with a touchdown reception that was overturned due to a penalty and a tremendous catch in the back of the end zone that was ruled incomplete. Even with the East Carolina receiver’s impressive receptions nullified, he finished with six receptions for 68 yards and caught the late touchdown from Peterman that nearly gave the North the win.

Texas A&M’s Josh Reynolds also had a big day in the box score, hauling in six receptions for 96 yards. Among his receptions was a 39-yard touchdown catch down the right sideline from California quarterback Davis Webb.

Ultimately, though, it was a sloppy game for offense with four turnovers by the South offense. Taking advantage of those opportunities was Saint Francis defensive back Lorenzo Jerome who hauled in two interceptions and forced a fumble. It was the culmination of a very impressive January for Jerome, who also caught two interceptions in the NFLPA Bowl last weekend.