The Eagles’ ranked 16th in the NFL in points scored in 2016— 22.9 points per week. Maybe that’s the only offensive stat that really counts (although that number includes points scored by the defense, too).

Compare that number to the Final Four teams this year: Atlanta 33.9 PPG, Green Bay 28.0 PPG, New England 27.9 PPG, Pittsburgh 24.8 PPG.

To put it into simplistic analytic terms, the Eagles need to score at least 2 more points a game on average to be considered a contender.

The team stats below are just the tip of the iceberg. They don’t reveal the individual splits for offensive linemen, for instance. They don’t show blocks that were missed or passes dropped by receivers or blitz pressures that weren’t picked up by running backs. But what they do show is the overall production by the Eagles offense basically matched that of their opponents. In fact, we ran about 100 more plays than opponents during the course of the season, and we had almost 5 minutes of extra possession during each game. We even ended up with a plus turnover ratio. So what was missing to prevent us from getting at least two or three more wins—which may have had us in contention for a wild card?

Again, it’s an oversimplification— but if you traded just 7 of our 35 field goals for TD’s, you would be right there in the conversation of teams who scored at least 24 points per game. That’s just about where the Pittsburgh Steelers got to win their division. More pertinent, those extra points are just the extra cushion your defense needs to survive a close game—and we lost a couple of those.

Team Statistics (Offense) PHILADELPHIA EAGLES OPPONENTS TOTAL FIRST DOWNS 333 300 FIRST DOWNS (RUSHING-PASSING-BY-PENALTY) 114-192-27 89-177-34 THIRD DOWN CONVERSIONS 85/224 82/205 FOURTH DOWN CONVERSIONS 13/27 8/18 TOTAL OFFENSIVE YARDS 5,398 5,484 OFFENSE (PLAYS-AVERAGE YARDS) 1,076/5 973/5.6 TOTAL RUSHING YARDS 1,813 1,652 RUSHING (PLAYS-AVERAGE YARDS) 438-4.1 391-4.2 TOTAL PASSING YARDS 3,798 4,039 PASSING (COMP-ATT-INT-AVG) 380-609-14-6.2 333-553-16-7.3 SACKS 34.0 33.0 FIELD GOALS 35/41 28/33 TOUCHDOWNS 37 36 TOUCHDOWNS (RUSHING-PASSING-RETURNS-DEFENSIVE) 16-16-2-3 10-25-1-0 TIME OF POSSESSION 32:31 27:56 TURNOVER RATIO +6

Passing PLAYER ATT COMP YDS COMP % YDS/ATT TD TD% INT INT% LONG SCK SACK/LOST RATING Carson Wentz 607 379 3,782 62.4 6.2 16 2.6 14 2.3 73 33 213 79.3 Chase Daniel 1 1 16 100 16 0 — 0 — 16 0 0 118.8 Josh Huff 1 0 0 — — 0 — 0 — — 0 0 39.6

Rushing PLAYER ATT YDS YDS/ATT LONG TD Ryan Mathews 155 661 4.3 30 8 Darren Sproles 94 438 4.7 25 2 Wendell Smallwood 77 312 4.1 19 1 Carson Wentz 46 150 3.3 17 2 Kenjon Barner 27 129 4.8 19 2 Byron Marshall 19 64 3.4 12 0 Terrell Watson 9 28 3.1 8 1 Nelson Agholor 5 14 2.8 5 0 Josh Huff 3 10 3.3 10 0 Bryce Treggs 2 7 3.5 4 0 Donnie Jones 1 0 — 0 0

Receiving PLAYER REC YDS YDS/REC LONG TD Zach Ertz 78 816 10.5 30 4 Jordan Matthews 73 804 11 54 3 Darren Sproles 52 427 8.2 73 2 Trey Burton 37 327 8.8 32 1 Dorial Green-Beckham 36 392 10.9 26 2 Nelson Agholor 36 365 10.1 40 2 Brent Celek 14 155 11.1 24 0 Ryan Mathews 13 115 8.8 27 1 Josh Huff 13 72 5.5 14 1 Paul Turner 9 126 14 41 0 Wendell Smallwood 6 55 9.2 18 0 Kenjon Barner 5 42 8.4 15 0 Byron Marshall 3 10 3.3 7 0 Bryce Treggs 3 80 26.7 58 0 Carson Wentz 1 7 7 7 0 Terrell Watson 1 5 5 5 0

Field Goals PLAYER 1-19 A 1-19 M 20-29 A 20-29 M 30-39 A 30-39 M 40-49 A 40-49 M 50+ A 50+ M Caleb Sturgis 0 0 12 12 12 12 11 7 6 4 TOTAL 0 0 12 12 12 12 11 7 6 4 OPPONENTS TOTAL 0 0 6 6 15 12 9 8 3 2

Punting PLAYER PUNTS AVG TOUCHBACKS IN 20 LONG BLK Donnie Jones 63 45.8 6 21 72 0 TOTAL 63 45.8 6 21 72 0 OPPONENTS TOTAL 61 46.3 4 18 66 1

Punt Return PLAYER RETURNS FC YDS/RET LONG TD Darren Sproles 17 13 13.2 66 0 Kenjon Barner 2 0 11 22 0 TOTAL 19 13 12.9 66 0 OPPONENTS TOTAL 25 15 8.1 65 1

Kick Returns PLAYER RETURNS YDS YDS/RET LONG TD Kenjon Barner 9 277 30.8 61 0 Wendell Smallwood 9 261 29 86 1 Josh Huff 7 252 36 98 1 Nelson Agholor 5 92 18.4 27 0 Byron Marshall 2 36 18 23 0 Darren Sproles 1 19 19 19 0 Paul Turner 1 11 11 11 0 Zach Ertz 1 8 8 8 0 TOTAL 35 956 27.3 98 2 OPPONENTS TOTAL 38 712 18.7 34 0

The individual numbers reveal an offense that never really established a consistent go-to guy for TD pay dirt. The biggest mystery of all was the under-utilization of veteran TE Brent Celek—only 14 catches all year, and no touchdowns.

Finally today, this tidbit from Dave Spadaro at PE.com—-visions of Villanueva dancing in your head??—-

“A fifth-round draft pick in 2014 from Oregon, Taylor Hart has not distinguished himself much at all in three NFL seasons as a defensive tackle, playing in a total of 15 games, 14 of them in 2015, with the Eagles and San Francisco. When Hart comes back to the NovaCare Complex in the spring, he will try to make a name for himself as – an offensive tackle. The Eagles gave Hart some work late in the season on the scout team at offensive tackle and liked what they saw, enough that they’re going to see what he’s got in 2017 on that side of the football. Hart has length at 6-6, he’s a very good athlete and he’s got long arms. He was a first-team all-state offensive tackle in high school. Add Hart to the “project” department that includes Dillon Gordon, a converted tight end from LSU, working with line coach Jeff Stoutland.”