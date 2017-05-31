The Eagles back at it in the light misty rain with Tuesday’s May 30 organized team activities session— here according to the Eagles media release is how the players in attendance were lining up:

The first-team offensive line stayed the same from the previous week, with Lane Johnson at left tackle,Isaac Seumalo at left guard, Jason Kelce at center, Brandon Brooks at right guard, and Halapoulivaati Vaitai at right tackle. Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith , who made a fine falling-down catch in an 11-on-11 period, were the starting wide receivers on the outside, with Nelson Agholor in the slot with Jordan Matthews sidelined with knee tendinitis. Wendell Smallwood started at running back, with Dillon Gordon at fullback.

Bryce Treggs saw some time in the slot at receivers, with Agholor – who ran an outstanding stutter-step route to get open against Jalen Mills for a touchdown – and Dorial Green-Beckham on the outside.

On defense, Brandon Graham , Fletcher Cox , Destiny Vaeao and Chris Long played with the first-team line. Rasul Douglas and Patrick Robinson played on the outside at cornerback with the first team, while Jalen Mills played inside. Jordan Hicks and Nigel Bradham were the nickel linebackers, with, of course, Malcolm Jenkins and Rodney McLeod at safety.

Here is a list of the players who were not present at Tuesday’s voluntary OTA:

Big Dillon Gordon (322 pounds!) lined up at fullback!! How you liking dem apples?

Rookie running back Donnel Pumphrey getting moved around a lot in both the offense and special teams…. On offense, Pumphrey roams the formation from the backfield to the slot. During special teams drills, Pumphrey took a lot of reps fielding punts.