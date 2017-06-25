Tehe, just messing with ya to see if you’re paying attention during the current silly season…

Actually, I don’t think it’s that far-fetched to consider the possibility of a Philly-Tennessee matchup next February.

The Eagles have improved and progressed in their overall roster quality so far. And the professional prognosticators have said in near unison that 10 wins for the Eagles is not out of the question in 2017.

So improving from 7 wins to 10? Why not? As I’ve said, the NFC East is in a state of compression and 10 wins might actually get you the division title. As for going from 7 to 10, you go back to 2016 and I can identify at least three games where we were so in it but did not win it. The first Dallas game really sticks in my craw. For the sake of all that’s holy, why didn’t Dougie take the points on the short FG setup to put us up by 11?

Anyway, that’s water under the bridge for us, but I think something special is happening in Nashville.

Chip Kelly was right about one thing: Marcus Mariota is special, and he’s becoming a franchise quarterback.

Based on the jump in productivity from his rookie season in 2015 to his second season in 2016 – a year in which he threw for 3,426 yards with 26 touchdowns and just nine interceptions – Mariota seems poised to take an even bigger step forward in 2017. However, he’s not the only reason for Tennessee’s high expectations. The Titans offense could be explosive in 2017, and many are predicting the team will earn their first playoff berth since 2008.

Part of the reason Mariota and the Titans saw improvement last season was their improved running game, nicknamed the “exotic smashmouth” style by coach Mike Mularkey.

Don’t listen to me, here’s Geoffrey Arnold of the Oregonian to explain:

“Running back DeMarco Murray ran for 1,287 yards and nine touchdowns in 2016, the second-highest rushing total in his seven-year career. Murray was backed up by Derrick Henry, who could post a breakout year in 2017 after rushing for 290 yards and five touchdowns in 2015. The Titans jumped from 25th-best in the league in rushing in 2016 to third-best in 2017. Mariota added 349 yards on the ground.

“Murray, Henry and Mariota will be operating behind an offensive line that is young, talented and getting better. The Titans offensive line was ranked as the best in the NFL by profootballfocus.com in 2016, even better than the vaunted Dallas Cowboys offensive line. Right tackle Jack Conklin was a First-Team All-Pro selection in 2016 and left tackle Taylor Lewan was selected to the Pro Bowl. ”

Now they’ve got Eric Decker signed at WR, and a defense that’s getting stronger, too.

Decker, 30, averaged 81 receptions, 1,085 yards and 10 touchdowns between the 2012 and 2015 seasons.

Decker will join wideouts Rishard Matthews, who posted a career-best year in 2016, Tajae Sharpe, 2017 first-round pick Corey Davis, third-round pick Taywan Taylor and Harry Douglas.

Young, talented and deep, the Titans have leveled up their receiver corps.

Defensively, the Titans were inconsistent and struggled at times, particularly in the secondary. That’s why they signed free agent cornerback Logan Ryan from the New England Patriots and former Jacksonville safety Jonathan Cyprien while dumping the underperforming Jason McCourty and Perrish Cox.

The Titans were in the thick of the race for the AFC South title until Mariota suffered a broken right fibula during a loss to Jacksonville in Week 16. They finished with a 9-7 record, their best finish since 2011.

With all of their additions and continued development of key players, the Titans look like they could be a contender to win a division title in 2017.

I kinda feel the same about the Eagles right now in the NFC East. Maybe it’s the gin talking, but it sure feels like the Titans and the Eagles are on parallel pathways right now,

In another weird parallel angle, the Toronto Blue Jays baseball team has announced that their star closing relief pitcher Roberto Osuna said he is dealing with an anxiety issue and is unsure when he will be available to pitch again.

Osuna disclosed his situation to reporters on Saturday morning, less than 24 hours after not pitching in a save situation for the Blue Jays. The hard-throwing right-hander did not pitch again Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, although Toronto was not faced with a save situation in the 3-2 loss.

“I really don’t know how to explain it. I just feel anxious. I feel like I’m lost a little bit right now,” Osuna, who is from Mexico, said through a translator before the game. “I’m just a little bit lost right now.

“This has nothing to do with me being on the field. I feel great out there. It’s just when I’m out of baseball, when I’m not on the field, that I feel just weird and a little bit lost.”

I couldn’t help but relate this story to what Eagles right guard Brandon Brooks went through last December when he revealed that he was diagnosed with anxiety.

Brooks missed two games as a result of a mysterious illness that in each instance set in on the morning of the game.

“What I mean by anxiety condition, not nervousness or fear of the game,” he said at his locker stall after a practice. “I have like an obsession with the game. It’s an unhealthy obsession right now, and I’m working with team doctors and things to get everything straightened out and getting the help that I needed.”

Brooks said that he sought help after realizing that he “couldn’t defeat it myself” after his first absence on Nov. 28 against the Green Bay Packers.

Brooks started to take medication after his diagnosis. It takes time for it to build up in the system, he explained, which is why he still fell ill the next week before the Washington Redskins game. He said the illness hasn’t been exclusive to game days; it’s just that other bouts have gone unnoticed.

Brooks, who signed a five-year, $40 million contract with the Eagles in free agency in 2016, missed two games with similar symptoms while a member of the Houston Texans. He’d wake up sick around 4 or 5 in the morning, he said, and vomited uncontrollably. It would last a full 24 hours.

“For the longest [time], I thought it was an ulcer. I thought it was something physical in my stomach,” said Brooks when asked why he was just now having this diagnosed. “So I didn’t know it could possibly be something else. I would get sick once, maybe twice a year.”

Brooks told his Eagles teammates about it immediately and said they have “rallied around me.” He mentioned talking with a psychologist or psychiatrist as a possible method to go along with taking medication.

“Well, one, I’m an honest guy, and I’m going to tell you what’s going on,” he said, when asked why he decided to go public with what is ailing him. “Two, it’s nothing I’m ashamed of. I’ll get the help that I need and life will go on. I’ll be fine, career will be fine. I’m am concerned about it obviously, but I’m not ‘woe is me’ at this point.”

Brooks added that he hopes he can help others who are fighting through something similar.

“I think I’ll come out better from this, come out a better person.”

I for one apologize to Brandon Brooks for labeling him an unreliable “head case” at the time and also in a recent article here. Thanks to the Roberto Osuna situation in Toronto, I have come to a deeper understanding of the very real nature of clinical anxiety. It’s a real thing, and it is debilitating.

Sometimes I forget these professional athletes are real people with real emotional issues like many of us have had or will have. The tendency for me as a fan is to look up to these guys, and become disappointed when they reveal human emotional cracks. Time for me to grow up, though—these guys are in their early 20’s. Who is fully formed emotionally at age 22? Certainly it wasn’t I. In fact, now that I remember back on it, yours truly once took an “anxiety break”from his college baseball team in his junior year. It was triggered by my outrage at a teammate over his goofing off ways at practice one afternoon. My overreaction was clearly off the charts. After a couple of weeks of “rest”, I figured out I had suffered an anxiety attack. It was more about me than my goofball teammate.

Not that I even compare myself to a Hall of Famer, but I recently found out the great and hated Ty Cobb also took an “anxiety break” in the summer of 1906—the Detroit Tigers announced publicly that Cobb was hospitalized for a “stomach ailment”, but in fact the overachieving Cobb had suffered a nervous breakdown. He missed almost 50 games before returning to the lineup.

So there’s a long history of this kind of thing, the nature of which we are only now beginning to comprehend.