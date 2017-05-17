It’s official because both T-Bone and Chris McPherson have confirmed it:

the Eagles have agreed to terms with veteran running back LeGarrette Blount for a one-year deal.

Blount, 6-0 and 250, led the NFL with a career-high and franchise-record 18 rushing touchdowns for the Patriots in 2016. He also surpassed the 1,100-yard mark for the first time in seven years finishing with 1,161 on 299 carries.

A rookie free agent out of Oregon in 2010, Blount originally signed with Tennessee, but landed with Tampa Bay after the preseason. He led all rookie running backs on 2010 with 1,007 yards, becoming just the second undrafted rookie to surpass the 1,000-yard plateau in NFL history. In the final five games of the season, Blount gained 511 yards and was named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month for December/January.

The Patriots originally acquired Blount in a trade with the Buccaneers in 2013. In his first year in New England, Blount gained 772 yards and averaged 5 yards per carry. Blount erupted for 166 yards and four touchdowns against Indianapolis in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

The following year, Blount started the year with the Steelers, but was released midseason. He reunited with the Patriots and helped them on the way to the Super Bowl by accounting for 148 yards and three scores in the AFC title game win over the Colts.

Blount gained 109 yards and scored a touchdown in the Patriots’ three postseason contests last year, which ended with a second Super Bowl ring for the running back.

The Patriots are 7-1 with Blount in the playoffs with the 2013 AFC Championship Game loss to Denver as the only blemish on the record. In 2015, Blount landed on Injured Reserve with a hip injury, and did not play in the postseason.

This move pretty much makes Ryan Mathews expendable. More on that angle to come…

According to Dave Spadaro at PE.com, the Eagles did their homework on Blount, who has a history of some off-the-field issues. “They researched his background and talked to as many people as possible, as they handle all of their personnel acquisitions. New defensive end Chris Long , who played in New England last year, was a resource to learn more about Blount.”

In the end, Blount is an Eagle, and appears to be a player who can help the offense.

“He loves the game and he has a lot of energy,” GM Howie Roseman said. “We’re bigger on offense, with LeGarrette added to a group that includes Alshon Jeffery and Zach Ertz and Jordan Matthews , a good offensive line, we feel. He is another piece and we’re glad to have him.”

We’ll get to the details of Blount’s deal as they are revealed.