Scoring Summary

Mama always told me to accentuate the positive… sometimes that’s hard to do if you’re an Eagles fan.

But we were right there step-for-step with the Chieves through 3 quarters. Then one horribly-timed gaffe turned the tide.

It was 13-all in the fourth quarter and Philadelphia had the ball when Carson Wentz threw a pass that bounced off the Chiefs’ Justin Houston and into the arms of Chris Jones. The pick gave Kansas City the ball deep in Eagles territory, and Travis Kelce hurdled into the end zone five plays later.

I hated that play call. I think it was a bubble screen—whatever it was, it was poorly executed, and besides, the Chiefs’ defense had it read anyway—almost as if they KNEW OUR PLAYBOOK! (which of course they do, and Doug Pederson should have known that the Chieves knew, etc.)

Why we were not more aware that it was time to probe the middle of the field at that point, as the Chieves were anticipating the horizontal “conservative” call?

Anyway, things fell apart from there.

Chiefs rookie Kareem Hunt reached the end zone twice, Travis Kelce took a shovel pass 15 yards for the go-ahead touchdown and Kansas City held on to beat the Philadelphia Eagles 27-20 on Sunday.

Alex Smith had 251 yards passing for the Chiefs (2-0). Cairo Santos was 2 for 2 on field goals.

Wentz finished with 333 yards and two touchdowns passing, despite facing relentless pressure all afternoon. He also led the Eagles (1-1) with 55 yards rushing…which is not necessarily a good thing.

Alshon Jeffery appeared to get on the same page with Wentz at Arrowhead Stadium. He finished with seven catches for 92 yards. That’s a good sign of things to come, I reckon.

Eagles tight end Zach Ertz had five catches for 97 yards, including a 53-yard catch late in the first half that ricocheted off the Chiefs’ Terrance Mitchell. That play appeared to have set up a chip-shot field goal, but Jake Elliott‘s attempt missed as the half expired.

That miss hurt because it changed the math affecting the way the Eagles would run their offense in the 2nd half. If that FG was made, maybe that bum screen call by Doug in the 4th never has to be made.

The Eagles defense lost two more players when starting safety Rodney McLeod and backup cornerback Jaylen Watkins left with hamstring injuries in the first half.

Eagles’ secondary backups stepped up, though. It wasn’t their fault this game got away from us.

Final:

1 2 3 4 T PHI 3 0 7 10 20 KC 3 3 7 14 27 Scoring Summary FIRST QUARTER PHI KC FG 11:22 Cairo Santos 34 Yd Field Goal 8 plays, 73 yards, 3:38 0 3 FG 4:28 Jake Elliott 34 Yd Field Goal 11 plays, 58 yards, 6:54 3 3 SECOND QUARTER PHI KC FG 0:17 Cairo Santos 39 Yd Field Goal 4 plays, 3 yards, 0:49 3 6 THIRD QUARTER PHI KC TD 4:08 Alshon Jeffery 16 Yd pass from Carson Wentz (Jake Elliott Kick) 7 plays, 81 yards, 4:20 10 6 TD 1:20 Kareem Hunt 53 Yd Run (Cairo Santos Kick) 5 plays, 83 yards, 2:48 10 13 FOURTH QUARTER PHI KC FG 11:57 Jake Elliott 40 Yd Field Goal 10 plays, 44 yards, 4:23 13 13 TD 6:25 Travis Kelce 15 Yd pass from Alex Smith (Cairo Santos Kick) 5 plays, 31 yards, 2:51 13 20 TD 2:14 Kareem Hunt 2 Yd Run (Cairo Santos Kick) 6 plays, 56 yards, 3:13 13 27 TD 0:08 Nelson Agholor 9 Yd pass from Carson Wentz (Jake Elliott Kick) 13 plays, 75 yards, 2:06 20 27 Matchup 1st Downs 27 16 Passing 1st downs 19 10 Rushing 1st downs 6 6 1st downs from penalties 2 0 3rd down efficiency 8-15 5-12 4th down efficiency 0-0 0-0 Total Plays 69 51 Total Yards 406 344 Total Drives 11 10 Yards per Play 5.9 6.7 Passing 299 232 Comp-Att 25-46 21-28 Yards per pass 5.8 7.3 Interceptions thrown 1 0 Sacks-Yards Lost 6-34 4-19 Rushing 107 112 Rushing Attempts 17 19 Yards per rush 6.3 5.9 Red Zone (Made-Att) 2-5 2-3 Penalties 4-30 5-40 Turnovers 2 0 Fumbles lost 1 0 Interceptions thrown 1 0 Possession 30:49 29:11