The Eagles get RT Lane Johnson back this week after he cleared the concussion protocol, and it also looks like RB Wendell Smallwood (sore knee) could be ready to go against the Redskins on Monday night. These news items are related in that each applies to better pass protection when both those guys are in the game at the same time. There were a few pass-pro issues at right tackle and running back last week, I shall not name names!

It’s really tough to assess the quality of the Eagles as a team moving forward from 5-1, since so many other teams in the NFC are struggling with inconsistency from one week to the next. I mean, teams we thought were really solid like Atlanta, Dallas and dare I say the Redskins are fighting to stay afloat at the end of most of their games. Suddenly Green Bay and Minnesota have serious QB issues due to injuries. The Giants have seemingly fallen off a cliff—weren’t they 11-5 last season? Whether or not you can admit it, these were all teams the Eagles were trying to keep up with last season—and in some ways, emulate.

The games so far are predictable in their unpredictability, ya know?— Forget the power rankings and the weekly injury reports, you could predict the outcome of most of the team matchups up to this point by flipping a coin and get a better hit percentage.

