Eagles minicamp is your first real look at the glass half-full
Posted by on June 11, 2017

Eagles mandatory minicamp runs from June 13 to June 15 this week. With expanded media coverage allowed for the on-field sessions, it’s a good time to ask the “glass-half-full-or-half- empty?” question about the Eagles heading into an extended summer break.

The team has undoubtedly improved its potential in pass receiving, run game, pass rushing and overall defensive disruption, just based on what we’ve seen from the new personnel added to the mix.

There are still many other factors to question. How does an aging offensive line hold up? Does Carson Wentz continue to improve at QB or does he regress in his second year at the helm? What’s going on with the back-up linebacker situation? Will any real improvement be found at the cornerback positions?

Mandatory minicamp won’t provide the answers to all the questions, but it will give you a feel for the depth of the team and the physical conditioning of the players heading into the summer hiatus.

Right now Doctor Funt sees an 8-8 team. Admiral Palmy sees a 9-7 team. Maybe both their opinions swing a notch or two one way or the other after the minicamp reports come in.

First matter of business will be passing a physical exam.

The physicals take place on the first day of minicamp. No practices or workouts can take place on that day.

Teams may hold two-a-day practices during two of the three days of on-field workouts during the minicamp, and Friday must be an off-day. The rules for the practices include limits on the amount of total time a player may be on the field (3.5 hours per day), and the length of any one practice (2.5 hours). The second practice can be used for any remaining length of time after the first practice is completed (not to exceed 2.5 hours), and can only be a walk-through instruction.

Players are allowed to be at the team facility for 10 hours per day, not including two authorized one-hour meal times. Teams cannot begin workouts prior to 7 a.m. local, and cannot keep players past 8:30 p.m. local.

Once again, no contact is allowed, and all of the limitations on one-on-one drills and “helmets only” remain in effect during the minicamp.

A player who fails to report to the mandatory minicamp may be fined $12,765 for the first missed day. That fine amount increases by an additional $12,765 for each subsequent day, meaning two missed days would be a $38,290 fine ($12,765 for day one plus $25,525 for day two) and three missed days a $76,580 fine.

Teams can also dictate what time of day the players are at the facility, rather than “suggesting” two hour blocks, and they get to keep the player in the facility for a much longer time period (10 hours for minicamp rather than 4 hours during OTAs). The practices are still contact- and pads-free, but teams can now practice in the morning for 2.5 hours, then go in, have lunch, and come back out for a one-hour walk-through later in the day, where they can fix things that were not right at the morning practice, or they can start installing things to work on in the next practice.

During the mandatory minicamp, the media will have access to all practices.

Players and coaches must also be made available to the media on any day in which the media is allowed at practice.

Here’s the current roster of veterans and rookies combined who will be spending the week together in Philly:

# NAME POS. HT. WT. AGE EXP. COLLEGE
13 Agholor, Nelson WR 6-0 198 24 3 USC
94 Allen, Beau DT 6-3 327 25 4 Wisconsin
68 Andrews, Josh C/G 6-2 311 25 3 Oregon State
76 Barbre, Allen G/T 6-4 310 32 10 Missouri Southern State
96 Barnett, Derek DE 6-3 259 20 R Tennessee
35 Blount, LeGarrette RB 6-0 250 30 8 Oregon
53 Bradham, Nigel LB 6-2 241 27 6 Florida State
79 Brooks, Brandon G 6-5 335 27 6 Miami (Ohio)
33 Brooks, Ron CB 5-10 190 28 6 LSU
29 Brooks, Terrence S 5-11 200 25 4 Florida State
85 Brown, Billy TE 6-4 255 24 R Shepherd
88 Burton, Trey TE 6-3 235 25 4 Florida
87 Celek, Brent TE 6-4 255 32 11 Cincinnati
48 Cherry, Don LB 6-2 240 22 1 Villanova
30 Clement, Corey RB 5-10 220 22 R Wisconsin
91 Cox, Fletcher DT 6-4 310 26 6 Mississippi State
74 Craig, Winston DT 6-4 290 21 R Richmond
75 Curry, Vinny DE 6-3 279 28 6 Marshall
83 Denham, Anthony TE 6-4 235 25 1 Utah
46 Dorenbos, Jon LS 6-0 250 36 15 UTEP
32 Douglas, Rasul CB 6-2 209 21 R West Virginia
86 Ertz, Zach TE 6-5 250 26 5 Stanford
9 Foles, Nick QB 6-6 243 28 6 Arizona
47 Gerry, Nathan LB 6-2 218 22 R Nebraska
80 Gibson, Shelton WR 5-11 191 22 R West Virginia
35 Goforth, Randall CB 5-10 187 23 R UCLA
52 Goode, Najee LB 6-0 244 28 6 West Virginia
69 Gordon, Dillon T 6-4 322 23 2 LSU
55 Graham, Brandon DE 6-2 265 29 8 Michigan
36 Gratz, Dwayne CB 5-11 199 27 5 Connecticut
18 Green-Beckham, Dorial WR 6-5 237 24 3 Oklahoma
78 Greene, Darrell G 6-3 321 24 1 San Diego State
54 Grugier-Hill, Kamu LB 6-2 220 23 2 Eastern Illinois
38 Grymes, Aaron CB 5-11 185 26 1 Idaho
66 Hamilton, Justin DT 6-2 315 23 1 Louisiana-Lafayette
77 Hart, Taylor T 6-6 305 26 4 Oregon
58 Hicks, Jordan LB 6-1 236 24 3 Texas
10 Hollins, Mack WR 6-4 221 23 R North Carolina
17 Jeffery, Alshon WR 6-3 218 27 6 South Carolina
27 Jenkins, Malcolm S 6-0 204 29 9 Ohio State
93 Jernigan, Tim DT 6-2 295 24 4 Florida State
65 Johnson, Lane T 6-6 317 27 5 Oklahoma
84 Johnson, Marcus WR 6-1 204 22 1 Texas
1 Johnston, Cameron P 5-11 194 25 R Ohio State
8 Jones, Donnie P 6-2 221 36 14 LSU
22 Jones, Sidney CB 6-0 181 21 R Washington
62 Kelce, Jason C 6-3 295 29 7 Cincinnati
95 Kendricks, Mychal LB 6-0 240 26 6 California
56 Long, Chris DE 6-3 270 32 10 Virginia
45 Lovato, Rick LS 6-2 249 24 1 Old Dominion
42 Maragos, Chris S 5-10 200 30 8 Wisconsin
39 Marshall, Byron RB 5-9 201 23 1 Oregon
24 Mathews, Ryan RB 6-0 220 29 8 Fresno State
81 Matthews, Jordan WR 6-3 212 24 4 Vanderbilt
57 McCalister, Alex DE 6-6 239 23 2 Florida
3 McGloin, Matt QB 6-1 210 27 5 Penn State
23 McLeod, Rodney S 5-10 195 26 6 Virginia
51 Means, Steven DE 6-3 263 26 3 Buffalo
31 Mills, Jalen CB 6-0 191 23 2 LSU
74 Neary, Aaron C 6-4 301 24 1 Eastern Washington
51 Orlosky, Tyler C 6-3 298 24 R West Virginia
71 Peters, Jason T 6-4 328 35 14 Arkansas
34 Pumphrey, Donnel RB 5-8 176 22 R San Diego State
98 Qualls, Elijah DT 6-1 321 22 R Washington
21 Robinson, Patrick CB 5-11 191 29 8 Florida State
66 Salako, Victor T 6-6 335 23 R Oklahoma State
73 Seumalo, Isaac G 6-4 303 23 2 Oregon State
28 Smallwood, Wendell RB 5-10 208 23 2 West Virginia
37 Smith, C.J. CB 5-11 189 24 2 North Dakota State
90 Smith, Marcus DE 6-3 251 25 4 Louisville
82 Smith, Torrey WR 6-0 205 28 7 Maryland
43 Sproles, Darren RB 5-6 190 33 13 Kansas State
6 Sturgis, Caleb K 5-9 192 27 5 Florida
49 Sullivan, Tre S 6-0 200 23 R Shepherd
63 Thomas, Dallas G 6-5 316 27 4 Tennessee
64 Tobin, Matt G/T 6-6 290 27 5 Iowa
16 Treggs, Bryce WR 6-0 185 23 2 California
19 Turner, Paul WR 5-10 193 24 2 Louisiana Tech
97 Vaeao, Destiny DT 6-4 299 23 2 Washington State
72 Vaitai, Halapoulivaati T 6-6 320 23 2 TCU
59 Walker, Joe LB 6-2 236 24 2 Oregon
4 Ward, Greg WR 5-11 186 21 R Houston
67 Warmack, Chance G 6-2 323 25 5 Alabama
14 Watford, David WR 6-2 212 23 1 Hampton
26 Watkins, Jaylen S 5-11 194 25 3 Florida
11 Wentz, Carson QB 6-5 237 24 2 North Dakota State
41 White, Mitchell DB 5-11 185 27 1 Michigan State
30 Wiltz, Jomal CB 5-10 180 22 R Iowa State
61 Wisniewski, Stefen G/C 6-3 305 28 7 Penn State
77 Wright, Gabe DT 6-3 305 25 2 Auburn

Reserve/Injured

# NAME POS. HT. WT. AGE EXP. COLLEGE
98 Shittu, Aziz DT 6-2 288 22 1 Stanford
80 Williams, Dom WR 6-2 200 24 1 Washington State

