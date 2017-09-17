The NFL is a fraternity in the long view of things, and there is much respect among former coaches and former and current players for the most part.

That said, the Eagles would like nothing more than to rain on Kansas City’s home opener today, even if former head coach Andy Reid has to bear the brunt of it.

It won’t be easy. The Chieves are rough trade.

We may have to play what the experts call “a perfect game”—even though such perfection is rarely attainable in the 2nd game of a regular season.

The thing we really have to watch out for on offense is summed up here by Fran Duffy of PE.com:

“When you watch this Kansas City defense, one of the consistent themes up front is the use of a Bear Front. Going back to former Eagles head coach Buddy Ryan’s days in Chicago as a Super Bowl-champion defensive coordinator, the Bear defense (or 46 defense) isn’t used as an every-down scheme these days, but the front is still pretty wide spread. The basic concept of a Bear front for the defense is to “cover up” the three interior linemen. That means that the center and both guards will have defenders either directly over them or on their respective outside shoulders. The positive effects are twofold. It’s very, very hard to create double teams in the run game against a Bear front, and with the giant mess on the inside it helps create running room for the linebackers at the second level. With Kansas City’s pass rushers on the outside, they often get one-on-one looks out of these Bear fronts, and with the veteran Derrick Johnson leading the way at linebacker, the second-level defenders have plenty of room to run.”

Doug Pederson, Frank Reich and Carson Wentz no doubt have studied the film, and they better have answers to the “Bear Front” of the Chieves.

