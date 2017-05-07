Rookie minicamp starts next Thursday when the drafted and undrafted rookie class reports to the NovaCare Complex for a night meeting. Then the rookies are on the field on Friday through Sunday. Media members can attend practice on that Friday only to observe.

These following numbers ought to serve as motivation for the wide receiver candidates:

“The Eagles finished their 2016 season against the Dallas Cowboys with a starting wide receiver corps of Nelson Agholor , Dorial Green-Beckham , and Paul Turner . Quarterback Carson Wentz averaged 5.2 yards on his 43 passing attempts, which is why the Eagles now have overturned their wide receiver depth chart.

“Wentz and the passing game dinked and dunked on the way to a 27-13 victory, but it wasn’t easy, even against the Cowboys’ backup defense. Wentz didn’t get much production from his wideouts that day, as Agholor was shut out (no targets), Green-Beckham had one reception for 15 yards on five targets and Turner caught two passes for 30 yards on four targets.” — SOURCE- Dave Spadaro, PE.com

If stats from recent memory count at all, I would think you would have a ton of built-in motivation if you are trying to make this Eagles team as a wide receiver.

Okay, those stats can be deceiving—since the Eagles offense under Doug Pederson is designed to throw a lot of pass plays to the tight ends and running backs.

But let’s face it— if you want to be a big-play offense in the NFL, eventually you have got to get your wide receivers involved.

Meanwhile, the Buffalo Bills announced on Saturday that they interviewed Eagles director of college scouting Trey Brown for their general manager position.

Brown was named to his current Eagles post almost exactly a year ago (May 11). The Eagles hired Brown to be a West Coast area scout in 2013, a role he held for two years before being promoted to assistant director of college scouting in 2015.

Following the NFL Draft last Sunday, the Bills dismissed general manager Doug Whaley and cleaned out the entire scouting department. Former Eagles defensive coordinator Sean McDermott was named the Bills’ head coach in January. Trey Brown is the third candidate whom the Bills have officially announced as interviewing for the general manager job.

Trey Brown has an impeccable NFL pedigree. One of the nation’s top defensive backs at UCLA, Brown was a second-team Walter Camp All-America selection and a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award in 2007. He signed with the Chicago Bears as a rookie free agent in 2008, and finished his professional career with the UFL’s New York Sentinels in 2009. Brown’s father, Theotis, played running back at UCLA and suited up for the Kansas City Chiefs, Seattle Seahawks, and St. Louis Cardinals.

Losing this guy from the front office was not on my Eagles wish list…