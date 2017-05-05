Phase Two of OTA’s begin….photos by PE.com’s Kiel Leggere —



Torrey Smith



Coach Pederson and Alshon Jeffery work out a timing route…



Alshon Jeffery looks the pass into his hands…



Hey, come back to the ball!! Come to papa!



The wide receivers group—in this case, no safety in numbers…



No live contact is allowed yet—my kind of practice!



Which way do I go?



Good luck fellas….stay healthy.

This part of offseason workouts will last for the next three weeks at the NovaCare Complex. According to league rules, teams can hold on-field workouts which can include individual player drills and team drills conducted on “separates” basis, meaning the offense can practice as a team with no defense on the field and vice versa. Live contact is still not permitted during this phase.

This means the Eagles are just another step closer to the 2017 regular season. Official Organized Team Activities (OTAs) will begin on May 23rd with mandatory Minicamp taking place June 13th-15th.

Meanwhile, the Eagles announced three cuts yesterday, releasing running back Terrell Watson, fullback Andrew Bonnet and guard/center Josh LeRibeus.

Watson was signed to the practice squad in late December and then to the active roster for the season finale against the Cowboys, replacing Ryan Mathews. He scored a touchdown late in the fourth quarter to ice a 23-17 win. His release ends his feel good story.

Bonnett played tight end and fullback with Carson Wentz at North Dakota State. He was signed to the practice squad after final cuts, but was released in October, then signed a futures contract in January.

LeRibeus started 12 games in 2014 and 2015 for the Redskins. He was among the final cuts for the Redskins in 2016 and spent the entire season out of the league before the Eagles signed him to a futures contract in January.

Watson’s cut is the biggest surprise to many, including our Australian correspondent Beanstalk (Ranga Timing), for whom Watson was his “boi”… The Japanese servants at Beans’ waterfront mansion in Byron Bay are hiding the sharp objects as we speak.

It doesn’t help Beans’ pain that The Great JB99 was seen trolling the Bleeding Green Nation site and applauding the release of Watson, saying in effect “How hard is it to replace a big fat slow running back?”

