Time: 8:30 PM ET

Channel: NBC

Announcers: Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, Michele Tafoya

Location: AT&T Stadium | Arlington, Texas

Radio: SportsRadio 94WIP | Full listings here

This is what you’ve been waiting for. Enjoy the game as a football match. Don’t read too much into the eventual results of the game.

I know, we’re supposed to hate Dallas and everything Jerrah “Skeletor” Jones stands for… but the fact is, we’re playing in their House, their backs are against the wall, and the “home field advantage” definitely belongs to them.

We might be a little rusty coming off the Bye… don’t panic if we get off to a slow start.

Dak Prescott and his offensive coordinator Scott Linehan are going to throw some adjustments at us after coming off an 8-sack debacle against the Falcons. No Zeke, no Sean Lee on defense, probably another ham’n’egger at left tackle… But don’t count the Cowboys’ offense out in this one. They will have some exotic looks to try to throw us off for sure.

Watch out for those gadget plays, such as the old flea-flicker from Prescott to Alfred Morris and back to Prescott… Yeah ya know it, the Cowboys are going to throw the kitchen sink at us.

And you know what? Say we lose a close game to them, maybe even an OT deal… We get out of there at 8-2, and they improve to 6-4. No big whoop— we still get them at home late in the year and would be in the driver’s seat to pound the final nail into their 2017 coffin.

So realistically, I am just rooting for a good showing by our guys with no further injuries of major import. If we win the game to go to 9-1, that would be icing on the cake.

That mindset helps to remove the anxiety from this prime-time game. At least that is what I’m telling myself.

On the other hand, maybe we roll over these guys like we did against Denver. But all that would tell me is the Cowboys are as flawed as the Broncos right now. If so, the “W” would be great for divisional standings, but of little value as a yardstick to tell us how we measure up against the better NFC teams we would eventually face in the playoffs.

But the bottom line this Sunday night is you have to take the Cowboys seriously as potential playoff contenders. You may not have to worry about facing them again in a meaningful game this season if you take care of business in Dallas—that is your carrot. Now make like a mule and go get it.

We’ve gone over all the key matchups. It’s up to our guys to show up now.

“We have a balanced offense so we feel like we can dictate,” running back LeGarrette Blount said. “We’re just going to take what the defense gives us. You get later in the season and you know the running game is more critical so we have a lot of confidence in everything we do.”

“We’re going to be ready to play,” right tackle Lane Johnson said. “I think everybody has been itching to get back on the field. It feels like we haven’t played in a long time, so we’ve all been so excited this week to get together and play football.”

“They’re good on defense,” center Jason Kelce said. “They give you different looks and they move guys around. They’re very sound. They can be a handful. It’s a good scheme and they’ve had a lot of success disrupting offenses. Even without [linebacker] Sean Lee and [safety] Jeff Heath, they’re solid.

“I go back to what I believe every week: If we play our game and handle our assignments the way we’re supposed to, we’re going to be fine. That’s what it really comes down to. We have to execute our assignments. It’s about us, not them.”

If you want an alternative “Live Thread” to the game tonight, please join us on a site called discord.com.

Our regular commentator and home-run king Ryan Lubrich (aka The Lubricator , aka GSXR Mustang ) has created an alternative chat forum for in-game real-time conversation.

Here’s a link to his interesting new talk machine if you wish to give it a look: https://discord.gg/tnCDCwj As Ryan explains, it’s like a chat channel, primarily used by like-gamers who stream on Twitch, but he figured we might be able to use it for gameday chats. I have found it to be very functional and very entertaining. It took me a few minutes to get the hang of some of the whistles and bells, but after a short while I was zooming along with the other EYE guys and Bored members there talking Eagles football. It even auto-refreshes on every comment! See you at the game!