The Eagles open the preseason tonight (Thursday night) against the Green Bay Packers. PE.com’s live coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. with the Kickoff Show presented by Axalta which you can see on PhiladelphiaEagles.com or theEagles Mobile App. They’ll have footage of the pregame festivities, one-on-one interviews with head coach Doug Pederson and tight end Zach Ertz , as well as Merrill Reese and Mike Quick providing their “players to watch” segment.

The game is set for 8 p.m. You can watch the Eagles Network Broadcast with Scott Graham and Mike Mayock in the booth and Dave Spadaro on the sidelines on NBC10 or any of the TV stations listed below. NFL Network will re-air the game on Friday at 4 p.m.

If you want to hear Merrill and Mike, they will be on SportsRadio 94WIP as well as the Eagles Mobile App.

Once the game is over, they have the Postgame Show presented by Ricoh featuring highlights, analysis, and live press conferences from Lambeau Field on Philadelphia Eagles.com and the Eagles Mobile App.

PRESEASON TV AFFILIATES Location Station Channel Philadelphia, PA NBC10 Rehoboth Beach/Salisbury, DE WRDE – MyCOZI Comcast 204 Mediacom 99 Over-the-air 31.2 Harrisburg/York/Lancaster/Lebanon, PA WPMT – FOX43 Comcast 804 Hazelton/Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, PA WOLF – FOX56 Comcast 5 Johnstown/Altoona/State College, PA WHVL – MyNetworkTV Comcast 14; 809 Hawaii KFVE – MyNetworkTV



EAGLES RADIO NETWORK Location Station Frequency Allentown, PA WCTO-FM 96.1 FM Atlantic City/South Jersey WENJ-FM 97.3 FM Levittown, PA WBCB-AM 1490 AM Northumberland, PA WEGH-FM 107.3 FM Pottsville, PA WPPA-AM 1360 AM Reading, PA WEEU-AM 830 AM Salisbury/Ocean City, MD WAFL-FM 97.7 FM Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, PA WEJL-FM 96.1 FM Salisbury/Ocean City, MD WAFL-FM

WEJL-AM

WBAX-AM 97.7 FM

630 AM

1240 AM Williamsport, PA WBZD-FM 93.3 FM Wilmington, DE WDEL-FM/AM 101.7 FM York/Lancaster/Harrisburg, PA WSOX-FM 96.1 FM All the “official storylines” about the Eagles personnel entering this game tonight are provided by Dave Spadaro in this preview piece he wrote today. What I’m basically looking for is law and order—I mean, seeing guys lining up properly and getting on and off the field with precision and a good idea of knowing where they are supposed to go. This also means I don’t want to see a bunch of those dreaded procedure penalties. I can’t take it anymore! I’m also looking to see which rookies and 2nd-year players step up and play well when the bright lights go on. It’s one thing to shine in practice, but it means so much more when a kid plays his best under the scrutiny of real-time NFL pressure. That’s the player who will earn more reps in the next preseason game, and maybe even get to run with the 1’s in PS3. This will be the first time in many years that we here at the EYE don’t have our Livefyre in-game auto-refresh tailgate comments party. I miss those gameday tailgate sessions. We do have the Facebook plug-in to receive your comments below. But it’s not the same because it doesn’t auto-refresh. However, our regular commentator and home-run king Rich Lubrich (aka The Lubricator, aka GSXR Mustang) has created an alternative chat forum for in-game real-time conversation, and I’m going to visit there during the game a lot. It’s on a site called discord.com. Here’s a link to his interesting new machine if you wish to give it a look: https://discord.gg/tnCDCwj As Rich explains, it’s like a chat channel, primarily used by like-gamers that stream on twitch, but he figured we might be able to use it for gameday chats. I’ll try anything once!–TWSS. Onward to Green Bay!