Scoring Summary

On the surface it was a great comeback win by the Eagles over an unexpectedly tough physical opponent. It clinched a division title. But oh what a price to pay…

Carson Wentz is done for the season.

Let that sink in a moment…

I like Nick Foles and respect his career path, but the EYE test reveals he is such a huge drop-off from Prince Harry that I am now doubting our chances to win another game in 2017.

There, I said it. Furthermore, what the heck happens if Nick Foles goes down? Is Jeff Garcia still available? Is Colin Kaepernick still in football shape?

Oh man…you will never see me this gloomy after a big win.

I kinda felt this game would turn into a slugfest when Nigel Bradham dropped a surefire pick-6 early in the game on a wounded duck tossed right to him by Jared Goff. If Nigel picks that thing off, we would have been looking at a 28-7 game in the 2nd quarter. Chances are we would have gone on from that to a laffer, and Foles would have been inserted into the game in classic garbage time instead of being called off the bench to relieve a wounded Wentz.

Most of us knew all along that Wentz and coach Doug were playing with fire with the excessive and reckless running play options called for the best quarterback in the NFC East. Sure enough we got burned in Week 14.

It’s a left knee injury and reports are coming in that it’s an ACL.

If it’s true, this Eagles season just took a walk (or limp) on the wild side.

Carson Wentz threw for 291 yards and four touchdowns before leaving with a knee injury and Jake Elliott kicked the go-ahead 33-yard field goal with 3:45 left for the Philadelphia Eagles, who beat the Los Angeles Rams 43-35 in a thriller Sunday to clinch the NFC East title.

Two sources familiar with the injury tell The Associated Press that doctors believe Wentz has torn his left anterior cruciate ligament and will miss the rest of the season and playoffs.

Wentz needs an MRI to confirm the severity of the injury. Both people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to release the information.

Wentz was blasted trying to scramble into the end zone on a play that was called back for holding on Lane Johnson. The kid stayed in the game and managed to complete a deflected TD pass to Alshon Jeffery who made a circus catch on the ball.

The Eagles took the lead on that play, but Wentz was escorted into the locker room, and Foles took over.

The Rams (9-4) then went up 35-31 on Todd Gurley’s second short TD run.

Jake Elliott kicked a 41-yard field goal to pull the Eagles to 35-34. His go-ahead field goal was set up when Chris Long, a second-round draft pick of the then-St. Louis Rams in 2008, had a strip-sack of Jared Goff, with Rodney McLeod recovering.

Elliott kicked a 54-yarder, but the Eagles got an automatic first down on a personal foul on Aaron Donald. Elliott kicked the winner four plays later.

The game ended on a crazy play, when Philadelphia’s Brandon Graham grabbed a lateral by Tavon Austin out of the air on the game’s last play and scored what was ruled a 16-yard fumble return.

Goff threw for 199 yards and two touchdowns. Wentz was better, but only Goff remains to fight another battle in 2017.

It’s really up to the Eagles defense to come up with big plays the rest of the way in order to make up for what the team just lost on offense. If you ask me, Wentz in the lineup is worth at least 10 points per game. That 10 points just limped out the door. Hello darkness my old friend…

