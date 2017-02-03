It is either a matter of a better system fit or pure dumb luck—or maybe both—but it always amuses me how players get traded or waived from the Eagles and end up in a Super Bowl.

This year is no different as four ex-Eagles get to participate in Festivus Maximus.

The Patriots are returning to the Super Bowl for the fourth time since they beat the Eagles in the big game in 2005 and they will do it with four former Eagles on their roster, as reported by BillyPenn.com.

Running back Dion Lewis, cornerback Eric Rowe, safety Patrick Chung, and wide receiver Danny Amendola all spent time with the Birds.

Offensive tackle Kevin Graf is on the Atlanta Falcons practice squad. He is a former UDFA signing by the Eagles. He was active for the Falcons in Week 14.

Dion Lewis is the biggest head-scratcher of the bunch if you ask me.

When the Eagles drafted Lewis in the 5th round out of Pitt in 2011 as the heir-apparent to Shady McCoy, little did they know he would one day be the unofficial “good luck charm” for the Patriots in 2016. When Lewis has been on the Pats’ active roster over the past two years they are 16-0 (he missed half of 2015 and 2016 with a borzed-up knee).

Lewis played two seasons for the Andy Reid-led Eagles with sporadic success. Chip Kelly took over in 2013 and didn’t like Lewis’ size (5-8, 190), his “jitterbug” style of running or his dedication factor relative to Chip’s new offense, so Lewis was traded to Cleveland in the spring of 2013 (for Emmanuel Acho). Unfortunately Lewis broke his leg and had to sit out the 2013 season, and then the Browns cut him with an injury settlement. He signed on with the Indy Colts in 2014 but the team released him in mid-September.Finally, in December of 2014, Bill Belichick and the Patriots signed Lewis to a reserve contract.

Basically Lewis’ pro career was finished on at least three occasions before Belichick got hold of him.

Suddenly, Lewis became a triple threat running back in Tom Brady’s offense. He started out hot for the Pats in 2015, got hurt (ACL), then came back strong in 2016 and got it going again. He was activated in Week 10 against Seattle and started lighting it up. The Sporting News began calling him the game’s most complete runner again like they once did in his collegiate years. Most recently, in the Patriots’ divisional win over Houston, Lewis became the first player in the modern era to score TD’s on a run, a reception and a kickoff return in the same post-season game.

It’s just one more reason why the Patriots’ organization under Belichick amazes me in its ability to take once-promising guys off the NFL scrap heap and bring out their best. I do not root for the Patriots, but in light of the magic they work with discarded personnel, I supply a polite golf clap of applause every time it happens.

As for the Eagles—did they “miss” on Lewis? It’s still hard to say that with certainty, as the kid they drafted in 2011 at age 20 had some maturity issues and some pass-pro difficulties in addition to the challenges of learning two new playbooks in a span of 2 years. Chip wanted a big-back one-cut guy anyway—and that would never be Dion Lewis’ style. But if the talent and maturity were to ever come to fruition, leave it to a guy like Belichick to bide his time and find it.