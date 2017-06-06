Most of the positive buzz coming out of Eagles OTA practices this week is about the new emphasis being given to the long ball in the passing game.

Carson Wentz to become the new Gunslinger of Broad Street? I don’t think anything as extreme as that cliche scenario is really in the plan, but there’s no question head coach Doug Pederson is determined to increase YPC (yards per catch) averages in 2017.

Per ESPN Stats & Information, Wentz didn’t air it out much last season (only 9.7 percent of his attempts traveled 20-plus yards, which was in the bottom half of the league) and had minimal success with the deep ball when he did pull the trigger. He connected on just 29.4 percent of throws that traveled more than 20 yards (22nd in the NFL) with three touchdowns to six interceptions.

Of course, bringing in Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith as proven downfield threats should help the deep game and the passing game in general just by creating more open spaces to fire the ball. This “open space” program was damaged for a while by the untimely exits of DeSean Jackson and Jeremy Maclin prior to the arrival of Wentz at QB. As our Sarasota friend Palmy has pointed out in the past, you need a flier or two (like DJax was here) to stretch the borders of space out there—doesn’t even matter if they catch a deep ball or not, because at the minimum they suck up coverages like a Dyson vacuum cleaner and open up cleaner spaces for four or five other receivers.

The key word with Torrey Smith and Alshon Jeffery is “proven” downfield threats. The Eagles have given speedy guys like Chris Givens and Nelson Agholor a real shot at becoming that kind of receiver. For guys like that, it just doesn’t work out automatically based on footspeed alone—apparently how well you run a deep route depends on a lot more than sheer speed.

From many accounts of the media who were there outdoors on a rainy Monday, Wentz connected with Torrey Smith on multiple deep throws, including a 40-plus yard hookup at the expense of second-year cornerback Jalen Mills. By the way, Smith’s yards per catch since 2011 (17.0) is second only to DeSean Jackson’s (17.4).

“Torrey Smith obviously brings a speed threat like that. He’s got a track record for doing that, and so I’m definitely excited,” said Wentz following practice. “It’s something within our offense to just kind of figure out where we integrate that and how we go about it. There were definitely times last year where maybe I could’ve take the shot and I didn’t; there were times when I took the shot when I shouldn’t have. So it’s just trying to get a feel for when it’s appropriate to do that, but yes, Torrey brings an element there that is exciting.”

“Carson has to get comfortable with my body language because I’m sure I probably scare him sometimes on deep routes, but he’s getting there,” said Smith, who explained that he doesn’t look back for the ball until the very last moment, which can take some getting used to from a QB’s perspective. “And I tell him, even if I’m even [with a defender], I’m going to be open so just throw it and I will be there.”

“[Wentz] is a good dude so it makes [building chemistry] easy. He’s a guy you want to play for. He’s one of the leaders of this team and he is comfortable in that role. So for me, just kind of fall in line, be ready and when my number is called, make sure they can depend on me.”

Speaking of deep threats, Alshon Jeffery showed up at Monday’s practice, too. On one play, according to Dave Spadaro at PE.com, Wentz rolled to his left and heaved a throw – showing off his arm strength, even if his base was aligned to the left – deep for Jeffery, who beat double coverage to make the catch. The line of scrimmage was the 50-yard line and Jeffery made the catch inside the 5-yard line, once again leaving cornerback Jalen Mills shaking his head.

“It was kind of a broken play. It was a play-action pass and I just didn’t feel comfortable with the routes. They had it covered pretty well,” Wentz said. “I just scrambled and made a play. Alshon had really good recognition to take it deep while Torrey was kind of in the intermediate area, so I felt confident in giving Alshon a chance. I felt confident that I could make the throw, so obviously, it worked out.”

By the way, I come here not to bury Nelson Agholor but to praise him. He’s still out there trying to reestablish his own breakaway reputation. According to Fran Duffy, Agholor has been consistently one of the standouts during the spring, and he had another good day on Monday. He caught the ball smoothly all afternoon and made a great catch over the shoulder down the right sideline from Nick Foles early in the practice. Later, Agholor ran a picture perfect corner route, shaking the defender (Rasul Douglas) at the top of his stem and breaking open for a completion from Wentz.