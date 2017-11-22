Usually this time of the season (in most years), we as fans are desperately plotting what needs to change or what needs to be fixed in order for the Birds to scrounge 9 wins by the end of December.

This time around, most of us are saying “don’t change a thing!”

9 wins already on November 22nd? What the…?

Welp, I ain’t gonna jinx us. I just want to thank the Eagles and everyone in the organization for giving us a relatively stress-free ride so far in 2017.

We know the likelihood of some adversity lies ahead, but so far the team has shown the ability to cope and adapt.

I also want to thank all the loyal Eagles fans who stuck with this team over the years through thick and thin. That includes our die-hard readers and commenters here, too. You make me feel like part of a big family.

As for what’s still to come in 2017 and beyond?

“Right now?” says Glen Macnow, a longtime Philadelphia transplant and Ray Didinger’s radio co-host. “The fans are …” he pauses, choosing his words carefully, “cautiously hysterical.”

BRISUKSEGG Fantasy Football League results for Week 11:

Ryan Lubrich is still alive and representing the EYE in the WIP “Last Fan Standing” Contest:

This just in from GK Brizer, who took me to task for failing to mention it:

“The CHAMP,…the,…LUBRICATOR,..continues his WAWESSSSS performance in the LFS/CBS/WIP SUICIDE contess,..yet nary a reference???!!!//…Yo LUBES,…USUK!!!,..Perk up,..or I’ll collect yur F*****’ head!!!,..Any questions???…..I didn’t thimk so,…”

Thank you, Sir, may we have another?