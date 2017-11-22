Quantcast
The Sports Daily > Eagles Eye Blog
Giving thanks to Eagles organization and our family of fans
Posted by on November 22, 2017

Usually this time of the season (in most years), we as fans are desperately plotting what needs to change or what needs to be fixed in order for the Birds to scrounge 9 wins by the end of December.

This time around, most of us are saying “don’t change a thing!”

9 wins already on November 22nd? What the…?

Welp, I ain’t gonna jinx us. I just want to thank the Eagles and everyone in the organization for giving us a relatively stress-free ride so far in 2017.

We know the likelihood of some adversity lies ahead, but so far the team has shown the ability to cope and adapt.

I also want to thank all the loyal Eagles fans who stuck with this team over the years through thick and thin. That includes our die-hard readers and commenters here, too. You make me feel like part of a big family.

As for what’s still to come in 2017 and beyond?

“Right now?” says Glen Macnow, a longtime Philadelphia transplant and Ray Didinger’s radio co-host. “The fans are …” he pauses, choosing his words carefully, “cautiously hysterical.”

  •   *   *   *   *   *   *   *   *

BRISUKSEGG Fantasy Football League results for Week 11:

Bri’s Fantasy Boys (Broz)
(8-2-1)Brozer Eight
 127
NFC East Mr. Jinks (ATV)
(7-3-1)Chris R
 106
QUICK BOX SCORE | FULL BOX SCORE | SCORING BREAKDOWN
Broz
Line:
Top Scorer:
-24.2
 ATV
Line:
Top Scorer:
+24.2

 

~Broz Sux Moose Nards (SPIF)
(6-5)Spiffo
 158
Squid’s Sleeves (DP)
(6-5)The Don Pardo
 145
QUICK BOX SCORE | FULL BOX SCORE | SCORING BREAKDOWN
SPIF
Line:
Top Scorer:
-25
 DP
Line:
Top Scorer:
+25

 

The Amish Mafia (TAM)
(2-9)Jeffrey Dotterer
 64
The Bri Slapper (Nads)
(6-5)Jared Nixon
 145
QUICK BOX SCORE | FULL BOX SCORE | SCORING BREAKDOWN
TAM
Line:
Top Scorer:
+14.6
 Nads
Line:
Top Scorer:
-14.6

 

Bri Suks More Than Just Eggs (HO)
(5-6)Rodney Vander Veer
 146
Chocolate Bri (HOP)
(4-7)J Hop
 122
QUICK BOX SCORE | FULL BOX SCORE | SCORING BREAKDOWN
HO
Line:
Top Scorer:
-12.8
 HOP
Line:
Top Scorer:
+12.8

 

BAD JEWS BEARS (BJB)
(6-5)Ben Gold
 77
PRIME BEEF (TBON)
(4-7)T BONE
 112
QUICK BOX SCORE | FULL BOX SCORE | SCORING BREAKDOWN
BJB
Line:
Top Scorer:
-28.1
 TBON
Line:
Top Scorer:
+28.1
  •   *   *   *   *   *   *   *   *   *

Ryan Lubrich is still alive and representing the EYE in the WIP “Last Fan Standing” Contest:

This just in from GK Brizer, who took me to task for failing to mention it:

“The CHAMP,…the,…LUBRICATOR,..continues his WAWESSSSS performance in the LFS/CBS/WIP SUICIDE contess,..yet nary a reference???!!!//…Yo LUBES,…USUK!!!,..Perk up,..or I’ll collect yur F*****’ head!!!,..Any questions???…..I didn’t thimk so,…”

Thank you, Sir, may we have another?

 

