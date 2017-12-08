What a season it’s been for the Eagles and their fans! It had a good feel to it even before the games which count were played. The 2017 Draft held in Philly was a hoot, and all-in-all the rookie prospects we acquired in the draft have contributed to the current success of the team. Then there was the galvanizing process of young Carson Wentz gathering his teammates for not only voluntary workouts but also some plain offseason fun together. What we were seeing was a genuine leadership by example coupled with the realization that “hey, these guys actually seem to like each other!”…

Then management made some key trade and free agent acquisitions which were so astute and relevant, you had to pinch yourself to ensure this was indeed the Philadelphia Eagles and not the Philadelphia Patriots.

The team sits at 10-2 heading into a challenge match with the equally fortunate Los Angeles Rams. The game has taken on a tragic backdrop as wild fires ravish the local countryside of Orange County—in fact, the game may have to be moved to Anaheim because of the inherent smoke-inhalation danger surrounding Los Angeles.

As it stands now, the fire is not a threat to Sunday’s game, mostly because the winds have been blowing the smoke out to sea. But if there’s a shift or a temperature inversion, there’s a chance smoke from the fire could be a factor

Another real but invisible cloud hanging over this game is the spectre of Pittsburgh Steelers’ linebacker Ryan Shazier having undergone spinal reinforcement surgery as the tragic result of a normal football play. It’s on the mind of every player in whatever arena the Eagles and Rams will play.

Looking at some key player matchups for this one with PFF:

T Lane Johnson vs. Edge Robert Quinn – As is the case every week, Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson will play an important role in determining the success of his offense. Johnson ranks fifth at his position with an 85.1 overall grade in 2017 and is second among active tackles with a 97.3 pass-blocking efficiency. Over his last four games, the former fourth-overall selection has surrendered just four total pressures while not allowing a sack. He has also been effective in Philadelphia’s top-tier run game, with an 82.0 run-block grade this season. On the opposite side of the field, Robert Quinn is beginning to turn his season around after a rough start on the edge of Wade Phillips’ defense. In his last three games, Quinn has accumulated three sacks and eight stops in run defense. In the same set of games, the veteran has not missed a tackle, and his 8.4 run-stop percentage ranks second among edge defenders.

G Brandon Brooks vs. DI Michael Brockers – Sticking with clashes in the trenches, Brandon Brooks and Michael Brockers will do battle on the interior in both the pass and run games. Brooks’ 88.2 overall gradecurrently ranks third among guards, while his 98.0 pass-blocking efficiency is tied for first. Philadelphia’s right guard has not allowed a single sack in 460 pass-block snaps this season. Meanwhile, Brockers is coming off a strong game against the Cardinals last week, where he recorded three total pressures and three stops in run defense. While he may not be the fiercest pass-rusher on Los Angeles’ defensive line, the former first-round pick is fantastic against the run, amassing 24 stops in 2017. His 12.6 run stop percentage is third-best at his position.

WR Alshon Jeffery vs. CB Trumaine Johnson – The Jeffery-Johnson matchup will be an exciting one to watch this week, as it will pit two tall, physical players against each other. Jeffery did not have his best game against Seattle last week. He hauled in four of six targets for 42 yards, with just two yards coming after the catch. On the season, Carson Wentz has not thrown an interception when targeting his top wideout, earning a 105.3 passer rating (ninth-best mark among receivers). For the Rams, Johnson is averaging 10 coverage snaps per reception and allowing 1.49 yards per coverage snap. Where this matchup will be particularly interesting is on contested targets. Jeffery is known for his strong hands, catch radius and ability to come down with 50-50 balls. Johnson is just as good in close quarters, however. Receivers are catching just 16.7 percent of contested targets when matched up with the Rams cornerback this year. This is the best mark in the NFL.

Fran Duffy’s KEYS TO THE GAME for Eagles defense:

“First off, they have to stop Gurley and the run game. That’s a must. Secondly, get to Goff and throw him off schedule. Make him uncomfortable in every way possible and keep him from executing pass plays within the structure of the offense. The linebackers and safeties have to play with strong eye discipline, particularly against play-action, and prevent the explosive play. This will be a big test on Sunday, and I’m really excited to see how it bears out.”

One tendency the Rams have shown is the willingness to throw off of play-action, something you wouldn’t necessarily have expected from Goff since he never played under center at Cal.

Fran Duffy explains:

“…a large majority of the time when Goff throws the ball after taking the snap under center, it’s off of a play-action fake. A lot of the Rams’ quick-game throws come with Goff in the shotgun (again, great job of McVay putting him in a familiar situation). Here are the numbers when Goff lines up under center compared to when he’s in the shotgun:

QB JARED GOFF Shotgun Stat Category Under Center 61.5 (163/265) Completion Percentage 63.8 (81/127) 1,836 Passing Yards 1,348 12/6 TD/INT 8/0 87.9 QB Rating 120.5 11.26 Yards Per Catch 16.6 6.93 Yards Per Attempt 10.6

“The Eagles’ defense needs to be aware that when Goff lines up under center; it’s going to be one of two things. You’ll either get a running play, or some kind of play-action pass attacking the intermediate or deep part of the field. The intermediate area is where the Rams want to go with the football more often than not.”

For a complete look at the scouting report of Fran Duffy on the Rams’ offense, with visuals and diagrams, go to this link at PE.com.