Eagles analyst ~BROZ inspired my comparison of the main objective of the draft with the main objective of Valentine’s Day—your goal is to SHOW UP with SOMETHING NICE for your partner, spouse or loved one. You don’t have to deliver the MOON or the SUN, just don’t strike out completely! Even a marked-down bouquet of roses from the grocery store is better than showing up with NOTHING!

You will rue the day and pay the price many times over if you show up with NOTHING on Valentine’s Day.

Now it’s ~BROZ’ turn to explain:

“Here is Philly Voice’s rankings of last 20 drafts or so by Eagles. When you look at how many drafts simply provided ZERO good players from it, it’s depressing. It just goes to show, while getting GREAT players is always the goal,…just not getting too cute, and taking safe players that at least will be good, serviceable guys for you, would automatically put a draft in the Top5.

“Here is link—–

http://www.phillyvoice.com/ranking-eagles-draft-classes

“Assuming Wentz is good, and will be our QB for the next 10 years,….all we really need to do with the draft is just avoid having those drafts where we get nothing. If we can just get 2 good players…not HOF’ers,….just good productive starters from each draft……then we’ll be set up to make a long run at it for the bulk of Wentz’s career. If we string together 2 or 3 drafts where we get nothing….then it really won’t matter what Wentz becomes.”

“JUST PICK GOOD PLAYERS !!!! It’s not that hard.”

To that sentiment, Happy Valentine’s Day! Courtesy of the Philadelphia Eagles PR staff, I couldn’t resist these parting shots: