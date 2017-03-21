Quantcast
If LiveFyre is dead, why are these Eagles fan characters still alive in the archives at https://www.livefyre.com/profile/
Posted by on March 21, 2017

Bless me, Father (Creator of All Things Eagles), but I have sinned…

I confess that I have created imaginary characters back in the LiveFyre daze of this decade-long Eagles chronicle…

Avatar

First there was I….Tom Jackson…40,388 Comments…63, 778 Likes Received….

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Then there was BRUZER…..

Avatar

 

 

 

Then there was BRINESTEIN…..
Avatar

 

 

 

Then there was BRARCHIE…Avatar

Why stop there?

 

NEXT was BRINY TIM…
Avatar

 

 

 

 

Moving on, why not BRIANA ROSS?

Avatar

 

 

 

 

 

Then it got a little silly…hello BRIZILLA, (“Hsssss”)….

Avatar

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Don’t forget BRAVI SHANKER, who was the reincarnated version of BROZO The CLOWN…

Avatar

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Did I miss anyone? Oh, yes I did—nearly forgot good ole BRICHUNG:

Avatar

Woo-hoo-HOO-hoo-woo-oh-woo…. gonna MISS YOU crazy characters!!

