Here are the Bovada sports book lines for over-under betting on Total Wins for 2017:
2017 NFL Win Totals
|TEAM
|WINS (OVER ODDS)
|WINS (UNDER ODDS)
|ARIZONA CARDINALS
|OVER 8.0 -105
|UNDER 8.0 -125
|ATLANTA FALCONS
|OVER 9.5 -125
|UNDER 9.5 -105
|BALTIMORE RAVENS
|OVER 9.0 -105
|UNDER 9.0 -125
|BUFFALO BILLS
|OVER 6.0 -130
|UNDER 6.0 EVEN
|CAROLINA PANTHERS
|OVER 8.5 -140
|UNDER 8.5 +110
|CHICAGO BEARS
|OVER 5.5 EVEN
|UNDER 5.5 -130
|CINCINNATI BENGALS
|OVER 8.5 EVEN
|UNDER 8.5 -130
|CLEVELAND BROWNS
|OVER 4.5 EVEN
|UNDER 4.5 -130
|DALLAS COWBOYS
|OVER 9.5 -150
|UNDER 9.5 +120
|DENVER BRONCOS
|OVER 8.5 -105
|UNDER 8.5 -125
|DETROIT LIONS
|OVER 8.0 EVEN
|UNDER 8.0 -130
|GREEN BAY PACKERS
|OVER 10.0 -130
|UNDER 10.0 EVEN
|HOUSTON TEXANS
|OVER 8.5 -130
|UNDER 8.5 EVEN
|INDIANAPOLIS COLTS
|OVER 9.0 -105
|UNDER 9.0 -125
|JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS
|OVER 6.0 -125
|UNDER 6.0 -105
|KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
|OVER 9.0 -105
|UNDER 9.0 -125
|LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
|OVER 7.5 -115
|UNDER 7.5 -115
|LOS ANGELES RAMS
|OVER 5.5 -115
|UNDER 5.5 -115
|MIAMI DOLPHINS
|OVER 7.5 -130
|UNDER 7.5 EVEN
|MINNESOTA VIKINGS
|OVER 8.5 EVEN
|UNDER 8.5 -130
|NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
|OVER 12.5 -130
|UNDER 12.5 EVEN
|NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|OVER 8.0 -125
|UNDER 8.0 -105
|NEW YORK GIANTS
|OVER 9.0 -105
|UNDER 9.0 -125
|NEW YORK JETS
|OVER 5.0 -115
|UNDER 5.0 -115
|OAKLAND RAIDERS
|OVER 10.0 -125
|UNDER 10.0 -105
|PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
|OVER 8.0 -125
|UNDER 8.0 -105
|PITTSBURGH STEELERS
|OVER 10.5 -115
|UNDER 10.5 -115
|SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
|OVER 4.5 -125
|UNDER 4.5 -105
|SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
|OVER 10.5 -115
|UNDER 10.5 -115
|TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
|OVER 8.5 -105
|UNDER 8.5 -125
|TENNESSEE TITANS
|OVER 8.5 -115
|UNDER 8.5 -115
|WASHINGTON REDSKINS
|OVER 7.5 -125
|UNDER 7.5 -105
Putting the Over/Under win totals and odds aside, our friend Anthony Brown over at Redskins Hog Heaven broke down the Over/Under lines just for the NFC East, and he discovered that the biggest payoffs are in the slightly more exotic “Will your team make the playoffs or not?” betting contest sponsored by Bovada. Anthony shows us in real betting dollars what it all means:
“My friends at Bovada give the Washington Redskins the least odds of all the NFC East teams to make the NFL playoffs this season. They’ve assigned them the biggest payouts if they do make it. Your $100 bet wins $450 if and when the ‘Skins make the post-season.”
“Hog Heaven is no gambler. We don’t get that (+) or (–) gobbledygook sports books use on odds tables. We like round numbers instead. So here are the payouts on your $100 bet for each NFC Beast team to make or miss the playoffs. The table includes the over/under line for wins by team:
|$100 BET:
|TO MAKE PLAYOFFS
|TO MISS PLAYOFFS
|OVER/UNDER WINS
|REDSKINS
|$450
|$120
|7.5
|COWBOYS
|$150
|$260
|9.5
|EAGLES
|$300
|$140
|8.0
|GIANTS
|$210
|$171.43
|9.0
“Sports books set odds to attract equal wagers on each side of a bet. They are not true predictions. See them as the wisdom of the crowd. In science, it’s called the “fifty million monkeys can’t be wrong” theory.
“Given the playoff line on the Eagles, it’s odd that the bookies have the Redskins favored at home by 2.5 points when the two teams meet on the opening weekend, September 10.”
It seems to me that going with the more exotic bet (“do the Eagles make the playoffs or not?”) would be a more satisfying and potentially bigger profit-making proposition. I guess there’s also a sophisticated strategy where you can hedge your multiple bets in a way that you come out a winner no matter what happens.
I like the idea of a $300 payout on a $100 bet if the Eagles make the playoffs. That would make an Eagles playoff qualification even more interesting this season if I lay that bet down now.