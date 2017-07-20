Here are the Bovada sports book lines for over-under betting on Total Wins for 2017:

2017 NFL Win Totals

TEAM WINS (OVER ODDS) WINS (UNDER ODDS) ARIZONA CARDINALS OVER 8.0 -105 UNDER 8.0 -125 ATLANTA FALCONS OVER 9.5 -125 UNDER 9.5 -105 BALTIMORE RAVENS OVER 9.0 -105 UNDER 9.0 -125 BUFFALO BILLS OVER 6.0 -130 UNDER 6.0 EVEN CAROLINA PANTHERS OVER 8.5 -140 UNDER 8.5 +110 CHICAGO BEARS OVER 5.5 EVEN UNDER 5.5 -130 CINCINNATI BENGALS OVER 8.5 EVEN UNDER 8.5 -130 CLEVELAND BROWNS OVER 4.5 EVEN UNDER 4.5 -130 DALLAS COWBOYS OVER 9.5 -150 UNDER 9.5 +120 DENVER BRONCOS OVER 8.5 -105 UNDER 8.5 -125 DETROIT LIONS OVER 8.0 EVEN UNDER 8.0 -130 GREEN BAY PACKERS OVER 10.0 -130 UNDER 10.0 EVEN HOUSTON TEXANS OVER 8.5 -130 UNDER 8.5 EVEN INDIANAPOLIS COLTS OVER 9.0 -105 UNDER 9.0 -125 JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS OVER 6.0 -125 UNDER 6.0 -105 KANSAS CITY CHIEFS OVER 9.0 -105 UNDER 9.0 -125 LOS ANGELES CHARGERS OVER 7.5 -115 UNDER 7.5 -115 LOS ANGELES RAMS OVER 5.5 -115 UNDER 5.5 -115 MIAMI DOLPHINS OVER 7.5 -130 UNDER 7.5 EVEN MINNESOTA VIKINGS OVER 8.5 EVEN UNDER 8.5 -130 NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS OVER 12.5 -130 UNDER 12.5 EVEN NEW ORLEANS SAINTS OVER 8.0 -125 UNDER 8.0 -105 NEW YORK GIANTS OVER 9.0 -105 UNDER 9.0 -125 NEW YORK JETS OVER 5.0 -115 UNDER 5.0 -115 OAKLAND RAIDERS OVER 10.0 -125 UNDER 10.0 -105 PHILADELPHIA EAGLES OVER 8.0 -125 UNDER 8.0 -105 PITTSBURGH STEELERS OVER 10.5 -115 UNDER 10.5 -115 SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS OVER 4.5 -125 UNDER 4.5 -105 SEATTLE SEAHAWKS OVER 10.5 -115 UNDER 10.5 -115 TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS OVER 8.5 -105 UNDER 8.5 -125 TENNESSEE TITANS OVER 8.5 -115 UNDER 8.5 -115 WASHINGTON REDSKINS OVER 7.5 -125 UNDER 7.5 -105

Putting the Over/Under win totals and odds aside, our friend Anthony Brown over at Redskins Hog Heaven broke down the Over/Under lines just for the NFC East, and he discovered that the biggest payoffs are in the slightly more exotic “Will your team make the playoffs or not?” betting contest sponsored by Bovada. Anthony shows us in real betting dollars what it all means:

“My friends at Bovada give the Washington Redskins the least odds of all the NFC East teams to make the NFL playoffs this season. They’ve assigned them the biggest payouts if they do make it. Your $100 bet wins $450 if and when the ‘Skins make the post-season.”

“Hog Heaven is no gambler. We don’t get that (+) or (–) gobbledygook sports books use on odds tables. We like round numbers instead. So here are the payouts on your $100 bet for each NFC Beast team to make or miss the playoffs. The table includes the over/under line for wins by team:

$100 BET: TO MAKE PLAYOFFS TO MISS PLAYOFFS OVER/UNDER WINS REDSKINS $450 $120 7.5 COWBOYS $150 $260 9.5 EAGLES $300 $140 8.0 GIANTS $210 $171.43 9.0

“Sports books set odds to attract equal wagers on each side of a bet. They are not true predictions. See them as the wisdom of the crowd. In science, it’s called the “fifty million monkeys can’t be wrong” theory.

“Given the playoff line on the Eagles, it’s odd that the bookies have the Redskins favored at home by 2.5 points when the two teams meet on the opening weekend, September 10.”