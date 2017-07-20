Quantcast
I’m a dangerous fan with Eagles money in my pocket
Posted by on July 20, 2017

Here are the Bovada sports book lines for over-under betting on Total Wins for 2017:

2017 NFL Win Totals

TEAM WINS (OVER ODDS) WINS (UNDER ODDS)
ARIZONA CARDINALS OVER 8.0 -105 UNDER 8.0 -125
ATLANTA FALCONS OVER 9.5 -125 UNDER 9.5 -105
BALTIMORE RAVENS OVER 9.0 -105 UNDER 9.0 -125
BUFFALO BILLS OVER 6.0 -130 UNDER 6.0 EVEN
CAROLINA PANTHERS OVER 8.5 -140 UNDER 8.5 +110
CHICAGO BEARS OVER 5.5 EVEN UNDER 5.5 -130
CINCINNATI BENGALS OVER 8.5 EVEN UNDER 8.5 -130
CLEVELAND BROWNS OVER 4.5 EVEN UNDER 4.5 -130
DALLAS COWBOYS OVER 9.5 -150 UNDER 9.5 +120
DENVER BRONCOS OVER 8.5 -105 UNDER 8.5 -125
DETROIT LIONS OVER 8.0 EVEN UNDER 8.0 -130
GREEN BAY PACKERS OVER 10.0 -130 UNDER 10.0 EVEN
HOUSTON TEXANS OVER 8.5 -130 UNDER 8.5 EVEN
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS OVER 9.0 -105 UNDER 9.0 -125
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS OVER 6.0 -125 UNDER 6.0 -105
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS OVER 9.0 -105 UNDER 9.0 -125
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS OVER 7.5 -115 UNDER 7.5 -115
LOS ANGELES RAMS OVER 5.5 -115 UNDER 5.5 -115
MIAMI DOLPHINS OVER 7.5 -130 UNDER 7.5 EVEN
MINNESOTA VIKINGS OVER 8.5 EVEN UNDER 8.5 -130
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS OVER 12.5 -130 UNDER 12.5 EVEN
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS OVER 8.0 -125 UNDER 8.0 -105
NEW YORK GIANTS OVER 9.0 -105 UNDER 9.0 -125
NEW YORK JETS OVER 5.0 -115 UNDER 5.0 -115
OAKLAND RAIDERS OVER 10.0 -125 UNDER 10.0 -105
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES OVER 8.0 -125 UNDER 8.0 -105
PITTSBURGH STEELERS OVER 10.5 -115 UNDER 10.5 -115
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS OVER 4.5 -125 UNDER 4.5 -105
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS OVER 10.5 -115 UNDER 10.5 -115
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS OVER 8.5 -105 UNDER 8.5 -125
TENNESSEE TITANS OVER 8.5 -115 UNDER 8.5 -115
WASHINGTON REDSKINS OVER 7.5 -125 UNDER 7.5 -105

Putting the Over/Under win totals and odds aside, our friend Anthony Brown over at Redskins Hog Heaven broke down the Over/Under lines just for the NFC East, and he discovered that the biggest payoffs are in the slightly more exotic “Will your team make the playoffs or not?” betting contest sponsored by Bovada.  Anthony shows us in real betting dollars what it all means:

“My friends at Bovada give the Washington Redskins the least odds of all the NFC East teams to make the NFL playoffs this season. They’ve assigned them the biggest payouts if they do make it. Your $100 bet wins $450 if and when the ‘Skins make the post-season.”

“Hog Heaven is no gambler. We don’t get that (+) or (–) gobbledygook sports books use on odds tables. We like round numbers instead. So here are the payouts on your $100 bet for each NFC Beast team to make or miss the playoffs. The table includes the over/under line for wins by team:

$100 BET: TO MAKE PLAYOFFS TO MISS PLAYOFFS OVER/UNDER WINS
REDSKINS $450 $120 7.5
COWBOYS $150 $260 9.5
EAGLES $300 $140 8.0
GIANTS $210 $171.43 9.0

“Sports books set odds to attract equal wagers on each side of a bet. They are not true predictions. See them as the wisdom of the crowd. In science, it’s called the “fifty million monkeys can’t be wrong” theory.

“Given the playoff line on the Eagles, it’s odd that the bookies have the Redskins favored at home by 2.5 points when the two teams meet on the opening weekend, September 10.”

It seems to me that going with the more exotic bet (“do the Eagles make the playoffs or not?”) would be a more satisfying and potentially bigger profit-making proposition. I guess there’s also a sophisticated strategy where you can hedge your multiple bets in a way that you come out a winner no matter what happens.

I like the idea of a $300 payout on a $100 bet if the Eagles make the playoffs. That would make an Eagles playoff qualification even more interesting this season if I lay that bet down now.

