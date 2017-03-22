I had heard briefly about the NFL’s new Performance-Based Pay System back when it was still being negotiated in collective bargaining, but I just realized the thing is actually in force now and paying off nicely for some players who may have been among the lowest salaried guys on the team but ended up getting a lot of playing time.

Based on their relatively low pay but high percentage of snaps played, Eagles like CB Jalen Mills got an extra performance bonus of $324,112 for his 2016 season; LB Jordan Hicks received an extra performance bonus of $300,142. The real beauty of such payments is they do not come from the Eagles’ coffers, but instead from a distribution fund set up by the NFL league office.

In addition to his basic performance bonus, Hicks also qualified for a “Veteran Performance” supplement, which added another approximately $80,000 to his overall payments.

This is amazing to me, but it’s now financial reality for the players thanks to their union.

It also has some comical repercussions—for example, Tony Romo had a $20.85 million salary-cap figure in 2016 and played in just one series of one game last season. He took home an extra $64.11 through the performance-based pay system.

Here’s the official NFL explanation of what’s going on:

NFL Players will receive a total of $127.84 million in “Performance-Based Pay” for their performance during the 2016 season, the NFL announced. The Performance-Based Pay program is a collectively-bargained benefit that compensates players based upon their playing time and salary levels.

In addition to the Performance-Based Pay pool​​​, the NFL Players Association has elected to dedicate $32 million in benefits (i.e., $1 million per club) to fund a Veteran Performance-Based Compensation Pool (the “Veteran Pool”) for players with more than one Accrued Season. In total, $159.84 million will be disbursed to players under the combined pools.

Under the Performance-Based Pay program, a fund is created and used as a supplemental form of player compensation based on a comparison of playing time to salary. Players become eligible to receive a bonus distribution in any regular season in which they play at least one official down.

Performance-Based Pay is computed by using a player index (“Index”). To produce the Index, a player’s regular-season playtime (total plays on offense, defense and special teams) is divided by his adjusted regular-season compensation (full season salary, prorated portion of signing bonus, earned incentives). Each player’s Index is then compared to those of the other players on his team to determine the amount of his Performance-Based Pay.

The Veteran Pool is computed in a similar manner, with two significant modifications: 1) Players with zero Accrued Seasons are not eligible to receive distributions, however, such players remain eligible to receive distributions under the Performance-Based Pay program; and 2) to calculate the eligible player’s Index, if the player’s full season base salary is less than $1 million, an additional amount will be imputed so that the player’s base salary equals $1 million. This imputation of salary is solely for the purpose of calculating distributions from the pool, and does not affect the actual salary paid to the player.

Got that? Whew…why does everything have to be so complicated?

In some ways this is a pretty nice way of calculating your most “valuable” players just based on the inherent value in their low-pay base contracts, if being on the field a lot is your way of measuring value. Of course, I notice this bonus system doesn’t seem to make any distinction between stinking and not stinking, or winning or not winning, when the player is on the field in a game. Hence, it is kind of a “participation trophy” when you think about it.

To put it into perspective for all the NFL players, here are the Top 25 Combined Performance/Veteran Bonus payouts for 2016:

TOP 25 COMBINED TOTAL (PERFORMANCE-BASED PAY AND VETERAN PERFORMANCE-BASED COMPENSATION)

PLAYER CLUB POS COLLEGE ENTRY YEAR DRAFT ROUND REGULAR PBP VETERAN PBP COMBINED DISTRIBUTION 1 Ricardo Allen Atlanta S Purdue 2014 5 $ 342,712.65 $ 87,007.27 $ 429,719.92 2 David Andrews New England C Georgia 2015 UDFA $ 341,353.27 $ 84,990.99 $ 426,344.26 3 Zach Orr Baltimore LB North Texas 2014 UDFA $ 317,986.94 $ 88,953.05 $ 406,939.99 4 Alejandro Villanueva Pittsburgh T Army 2014 UDFA $ 317,676.41 $ 83,976.05 $ 401,652.46 5 Russell Bodine Cincinnati C North Carolina 2014 4 $ 314,040.72 $ 85,122.27 $ 399,162.99 6 Trenton Brown San Francisco T Florida 2015 7 $ 323,714.54 $ 73,123.24 $ 396,837.78 7 Greg Mancz Houston C Toledo 2015 UDFA $ 314,808.54 $ 78,126.46 $ 392,935.00 8 Matt Paradis Denver C Boise State 2014 6 $ 306,002.71 $ 83,805.46 $ 389,808.17 9 Mark Glowinski Seattle G West Virginia 2015 4 $ 303,282.60 $ 80,458.15 $ 383,740.75 10 LaDarius Gunter Green Bay CB Miami 2015 UDFA $ 306,388.79 $ 77,072.97 $ 383,461.76 11 Quinton Spain Tennessee G West Virginia 2015 UDFA $ 300,142.56 $ 81,813.54 $ 381,956.10 12 Jordan Hicks Philadelphia LB Texas 2015 3 $ 307,518.91 $ 74,429.55 $ 381,948.46 13 Telvin Smith Jacksonville LB Florida State 2014 5 $ 293,471.03 $ 85,686.64 $ 379,157.67 14 Brian Poole Atlanta CB Florida 2016 UDFA $ 371,783.11 $ – $ 371,783.11 15 Malcolm Butler New England CB West Alabama 2014 UDFA $ 287,598.82 $ 81,283.90 $ 368,882.72 16 Kwon Alexander Tampa Bay LB Louisiana State 2015 4 $ 291,500.78 $ 76,811.45 $ 368,312.23 17 Andrew Norwell Carolina G Ohio State 2014 UDFA $ 291,975.48 $ 76,325.88 $ 368,301.36 18 Gabe Jackson Oakland G Mississippi State 2014 3 $ 273,174.55 $ 91,475.02 $ 364,649.57 19 Bobby Hart NY Giants G Florida State 2015 7 $ 285,288.92 $ 75,784.04 $ 361,072.96 20 Avery Williamson Tennessee LB Kentucky 2014 5 $ 279,923.35 $ 79,530.11 $ 359,453.46 21 Dak Prescott Dallas QB Mississippi State 2016 4 $ 353,544.57 $ – $ 353,544.57 22 Ross Cockrell Pittsburgh CB Duke 2014 4 $ 270,899.82 $ 81,720.88 $ 352,620.70 23 Shaquille Mason New England G Georgia Tech 2015 4 $ 277,474.07 $ 74,876.72 $ 352,350.79 24 Anthony Brown Dallas CB Purdue 2016 6 $ 346,198.12 $ – $ 346,198.12 25 Nevin Lawson Detroit CB Utah State 2014 4 $ 261,672.97 $ 82,733.59 $ 344,406.56

Here are the top Eagles earners of performance-based NFL bonus pool distributions from 2016 (not counting veteran performance bonus):

Goes to show what I think Thomas Edison once said: “99 percent of success is just showing up every day.”