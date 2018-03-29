Another three or four weeks to go until the NFL Draft heats up in earnest…but already I’m feeling the MACH 10 jitters. This will be the 12th Annual MACH 10 Eagles Draft Challenge, and for the first time we’ll be selecting our choices from the #32 spot, although I have no doubts Howie Roseman will be wheeling and dealing to move up in certain rounds. Even so, this may be my one best shot to win a MACH 10 crown. I figure with the late formal pick position (and the fact we’ve got zero picks in certain rounds), some of our veteran MACH 10 contestants will lose interest in competing this year. That means a better chance for me to win a MACH 10, assuming I can get even one Eagles draft pick correctly predicted.

What’s the latest intel from ~BROZ at Drafttek? He thinks the way it sets up now, the Eagles are going after a defensive tackle in Round 1:

32 Philadelphia

Maurice Hurst

Michigan

DL3T

Reach/Value: +5 Height:

6’2″

Weight:

282

“The Eagles’ defensive line was given a healthy share of credit for the team’s championship run in 2017, and rightfully so. The success on the D-Line has given some fans a sense of over-confidence there; a common opinion is that a RD1 defensive lineman would fall into the “luxury pick” category. Even before the recent drama that has popped up in the news, I still considered D-Line a need for the Eagles. As the third DT, recently departed Beau Allen played over 40% of the defensive snaps in 2017. So when mulling over positions of importance on the defense, the third tackle (as well as third DE and nickel corner) should rank as a higher need than the third “starting” linebacker in the Eagles’ 4-3 scheme. It should also be noted that Jim Schwartz platoons linemen in and out of the game so frequently you might expect them to be wearing orange and black instead of midnight green.

“Not only would Wolverine DT Maurice Hurst represent a huge upgrade at the third defensive tackle spot, he’d also provide some much-needed competition for Tim Jernigan. As concerns of Hurst’s health problems slowly diminish (I mean, it’s not an MCL, people…it’s just a freaking heart), so do the chances that the best interior pass rusher in the draft will last until the 32nd pick. While Hurst’s stats are respectable (130 tackles, 13.5 sacks, and 31 TFL since 2015), you don’t truly appreciate the player until you watch him play. -Broz, Eagles Analyst”

Some of you’se think drafting a DT is somewhat redundant, due to the stacked depth at that position on the current Eagles roster. But there is method to ~BROZ’ madness. When you look at Tommy Lawlor’s updated list of Eagles draft prospects who have visited Novacare recently, or who have had off-campus workouts with the team, there is a ton of 1-gap DT action on that list:

Visits to Philly

RB Derrius Guice – LSU

RB/KOR Rashaad Penny – San Diego State

WR Daurice Fountain – Northern Iowa

TE Chris Herndon – Miami

OT Chukwuma Okorafor- Western Michigan

OC James Daniels – Iowa

LB Leighton Vander Esch – BYU

LB Darius Leonard – South Carolina State

LB Jermaine Carter Jr. – Maryland

DB Justin Reid – Stanford

CB Donte Jackson – LSU

Pro Days

OT Orlando Brown – Oklahoma – OL coach worked him out at Pro Day

OT Chukwuma Okorafor – WMU – Jeff Stoutland worked him out at Pro Day

OT Mike McGlinchey – Notre Dame – Asst OL coach Eugene Chung worked him out at his Pro Day

OT Jamil Demby – Maine – Asst OL coach T.J. Paganetti worked him out at his Pro Day

OT Matt Gono – Wesley – scout at his Pro Day

OG Austin Corbett – Nevada – OL coach at his Pro Day

OG Will Hernandez – UTEP – OL coach worked him out at his Pro Day

OG Quenton Nelson – Notre Dame – Asst OL coach Eugene Chung worked him out at his Pro Day

OC Tanner Stallings – UTEP – OL coach worked him out at his Pro Day

TE Tyler Conklin – Central Michigan – TE coach at his Pro Day

TE Hayden Hurst – South Carolina – TE coach at his Pro Day

TE Durham Smythe – Notre Dame – TE coach Justin Peelle worked him out at his Pro Day

TE David Wells – San Diego State – Eagles will work him out

WR J’Mon Moore – Missouri – Says he is “receiving interest from the Eagles”

WR Christian Kirk – Texas A&M – WRs coach Gunter Brewer worked him out at Pro Day

WR Courtland Sutton – SMU – Eagles to meet with him before Pro Day

WR D.J. Moore – Maryland – workout scheduled with him

RB Nyheim Hines – NC State – Duce Staley at his Pro Day

RB Jaylen Samuels – NC State – Duce Staley at his Pro Day

RB Kalen Ballage – Arizona State – Duce Staley at his Pro Day

RB Sony Michel – Georgia – Duce Staley worked him out at his Pro Day

RB Nick Chubb – Georgia – Duce Staley w0rked him out at his Pro Day

RB Trent Cannon – Virginia State – scout worked him out at Pro Day

QB Kyle Lauletta – Richmond – Press Taylor at his Pro Day

RS/WR Braxton Berrios – Miami – Eagles scout worked him out at Pro Day

DE Kentavious Street – NC State – DL coach Phillip Daniels at his Pro Day

DE Rasheem Green – USC – DL coach Chris Wilson worked him out at his Pro Day

DE Josh Sweat – Florida State – DL coach Chris Wilson worked him out at his Pro Day

DE Harold Landry – Boston College – Jim Schwartz was at his Pro Day

DT Nathan Shepard – Fort Hays State – DL coach worked him out at Pro Day

DT Tim Settle – Virginia Tech – DL coach worked him out at Pro Day

DT Joshua Frazier – Alabama – met with him

DT B.J. Hill – NC State – DL coach Phillip Daniels at his Pro Day

DT Justin Jones – NC State – DL coach Phillip Daniels at his Pro Day

DT Josh Fatu – USC – DL coach Chris Wilson was at his Pro Day

DT John Atkins – Georgia – DL coach Phillip Daniels at his Pro Day

DT Trenton Thompson – Georgia – DL coach Phillip Daniels at his Pro Day

DT Derrick Nnadi – Florida State – DL coach Chris Wilson worked him out at his Pro Day

DT Tracy Sprinkle – Ohio State – talked to him at his Pro Day

DT P.J. Hall – Sam Houston State – campus workout

DT McKay Murphy – Weber State – son of Dale Murphy…Eagles met with him at Pro Day

DT Taven Bryan – Florida – DL coach Chris Wilson worked him out at Pro Day

DT Maurice Hurst – Michigan – asst DL coach Phillip Daniels worked him out at his Pro Day

LB Nate Cichy – Wisconsin – LB coach at his Pro Day

LB Jaylyin Minor – Cincinnati – interviewed by multiple Eagles scouts at all star game

LB Uchenna Nwosu – USC – extensive interview at his Pro Day…DL coach was there

CB Chandon Sullivan – Georgia State – coach at his Pro Day

CB Tremon Smith – Central Arkansas – met with him before his Pro Day

CB Trey Johnson – Villanova – met with him at his Pro Day

CB Josh Jackson – Iowa – Eagles showing lots of interest per Tony Pauline

Again, look at all the Defensive Tackles on that list! ~BROZ seems to know what the Eagles have in mind after all. At least at #32 overall, Maurice Hurst makes more sense than originally thought if you are seriously thinking about getting at least one pick right in the MACH 10.