May 12th is a big deal if Eagles are looking to sign a free agent
Posted by on May 11, 2017

Now see, that is NOT fake news… on May 12th, all NFL teams are allowed by rule to sign Free Agents out there WITHOUT having to sacrifice a COMPENSATORY PICK in the 2018 Draft …

Bang a gong! — now I am back on the beat!

Frankly, I don’t think the Eagles give a hoot about the free agents that are still out there… OR DO THEY?

Obviously they are not interested in guys like Victor Cruz or Anquan Boldin, right? I mean, wide receiver seems to be covered (hehe) at the moment….but what about running back position?

Welp, you can peruse this list of “still available” free agents and pick yourn own poison:

Top 50 – 2017 NFL Free Agents List

RK

Player

Pos.

Team

Age

Note
1 Jason McCourty CB TEN 30
2 Tramaine Brock CB SF 29
3 King Dunlap OT LAC 31
4 Ryan Clady OT NYJ 30
5 Gerald Hodges ILB SF 26
6 Perry Riley ILB OAK 29
7 Nick Mangold C NYJ 33
8 DeAndre Levy 4-3 OLB DET 30
9 Austin Pasztor G CLE 26
10 Darrelle Revis CB NYJ 32
11 Brandon Flowers CB LAC 31
12 Paul Kruger 3-4 OLB NO 31
13 Elvis Dumervil 3-4 OLB BAL 33
14 LeGarrette Blount RB NE 30
15 Gary Barnidge TE CLE 31
16 Alterraun Verner CB TB 28
17 Tre Boston S CAR 25
18 Devin Taylor 4-3 DE DET 27
19 Sam Shields CB GB 29
20 Aaron Williams S BUF 27
21 Corey Graham S BUF 32
22 Jairus Byrd S NO 30
23 Sio Moore ILB ARI 27
24 Daimion Stafford S TEN 26
25 Dan Williams DT OAK 30
26 Jared Odrick DT JAX 29
27 Anquan Boldin WR DET 36
28 Marcus Gilchrist S NYJ 28
29 Leon Hall CB NYG 32
30 Erik Walden 3-4 OLB IND 32
31 Trent Cole 3-4 OLB IND 34
32 Jacob Tamme TE ATL 32
33 Sen’Derrick Marks DT JAX 30
34 Dwight Freeney 4-3 DE ATL 37
35 Josh Bynes 4-3 OLB DET 28
36 Victor Cruz WR NYG 30
37 Colin Kaepernick QB SF 29
38 Mario Williams 4-3 DE MIA 32
39 Tony McDaniel DT SEA 32
40 Cam Thomas DT LAR 30
41 Jason Jones 4-3 DE MIA 31
42 Marquess Wilson WR CHI 24
43 Kendrick Lewis S BAL 29
44 Rey Maualuga ILB CIN 30
45 Andrew Hawkins WR CLE 31
46 Rashad Johnson S TEN 31
47 Stevie Johnson WR LAC 31
48 Leodis McKelvin CB PHI 32
49 Tyson Jackson DT ATL 31
50 Vincent Jackson WR TB 34

Meanwhile, we FINALLY got a complete list of the Eagles rookie tryout players who are busting their humps at rookie minicamp as we speak:

WR Chance Allen (Houston)

OT Lorenzo Allen (Northwestern Oklahoma State)

WR Chris Black (Missouri)

OT Jemar Clark (Arkansas State)

S Reggie Daniels (Oregon)

TE Romond Deloatch (Temple)

QB Dane Evans (Tulsa)

OT Stephen Evans (North Alabama)

LB Chris Harthone (West Georgia)

LB Tyke Kozeal (Nebraska-Kearney)

WR Keevan Lucas (Tulsa)

DE Paulin Miano (Virginia Union)

QB Dakota Prukop (Oregon)

OT Victor Salako (Oklahoma State)

S Nick Shafnisky (Lehigh)

S Weston Steelhammer (Air Force)

DE Sam Van Ginkel (Northwestern College)

LB Anthony Williams (Utah State)

S Dorian Williams (Princeton)

RB Joe Yearby (Miami)

In addition to these 20 tryout players, the Eagles’ rookie minicamp will also feature: eight draft picks from the 2017 class, 10 undrafted free agent signings, and five returning first year players.

Here’s the higher-ranked list of drafted and undrafted guys:

2017 NFL Draft Class:

Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee

Sidney Jones, CB, Washington

Rasul Douglas, CB, West Virginia

Donnel Pumphrey, RB, San Diego State

Mack Hollins, WR, UNC

Shelton Gibson, WR, West Virginia

Nathan Gerry, LB, Nebraskda

Elijah Qualls, DT, Washington

Undrafted Rookie Free Agents:

Corey Clement, RB, Wisconsin

Winston Craig, DL, Richmond

Jerod Evans, QB, Virginia Tech

Randall Goforth, CB, UCLA

Cam Johnston, P, Ohio State

Tyler Orlosky, C, West Virginia

Tre’ Sullivan, S, Shepherd

Charles Walker, DT, Oklahoma

Greg Ward, WR, Houston

Jomal Wiltz, CB, Iowa State

 

 

