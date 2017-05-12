Now see, that is NOT fake news… on May 12th, all NFL teams are allowed by rule to sign Free Agents out there WITHOUT having to sacrifice a COMPENSATORY PICK in the 2018 Draft …

Bang a gong! — now I am back on the beat!

Frankly, I don’t think the Eagles give a hoot about the free agents that are still out there… OR DO THEY?

Obviously they are not interested in guys like Victor Cruz or Anquan Boldin, right? I mean, wide receiver seems to be covered (hehe) at the moment….but what about running back position?

Welp, you can peruse this list of “still available” free agents and pick yourn own poison:

Top 50 – 2017 NFL Free Agents List

RK Player Pos. Team Age Note 1 Jason McCourty CB TEN 30 2 Tramaine Brock CB SF 29 3 King Dunlap OT LAC 31 4 Ryan Clady OT NYJ 30 5 Gerald Hodges ILB SF 26 6 Perry Riley ILB OAK 29 7 Nick Mangold C NYJ 33 8 DeAndre Levy 4-3 OLB DET 30 9 Austin Pasztor G CLE 26 10 Darrelle Revis CB NYJ 32 11 Brandon Flowers CB LAC 31 12 Paul Kruger 3-4 OLB NO 31 13 Elvis Dumervil 3-4 OLB BAL 33 14 LeGarrette Blount RB NE 30 15 Gary Barnidge TE CLE 31 16 Alterraun Verner CB TB 28 17 Tre Boston S CAR 25 18 Devin Taylor 4-3 DE DET 27 19 Sam Shields CB GB 29 20 Aaron Williams S BUF 27 21 Corey Graham S BUF 32 22 Jairus Byrd S NO 30 23 Sio Moore ILB ARI 27 24 Daimion Stafford S TEN 26 25 Dan Williams DT OAK 30 26 Jared Odrick DT JAX 29 27 Anquan Boldin WR DET 36 28 Marcus Gilchrist S NYJ 28 29 Leon Hall CB NYG 32 30 Erik Walden 3-4 OLB IND 32 31 Trent Cole 3-4 OLB IND 34 32 Jacob Tamme TE ATL 32 33 Sen’Derrick Marks DT JAX 30 34 Dwight Freeney 4-3 DE ATL 37 35 Josh Bynes 4-3 OLB DET 28 36 Victor Cruz WR NYG 30 37 Colin Kaepernick QB SF 29 38 Mario Williams 4-3 DE MIA 32 39 Tony McDaniel DT SEA 32 40 Cam Thomas DT LAR 30 41 Jason Jones 4-3 DE MIA 31 42 Marquess Wilson WR CHI 24 43 Kendrick Lewis S BAL 29 44 Rey Maualuga ILB CIN 30 45 Andrew Hawkins WR CLE 31 46 Rashad Johnson S TEN 31 47 Stevie Johnson WR LAC 31 48 Leodis McKelvin CB PHI 32 49 Tyson Jackson DT ATL 31 50 Vincent Jackson WR TB 34

Meanwhile, we FINALLY got a complete list of the Eagles rookie tryout players who are busting their humps at rookie minicamp as we speak:

WR Chance Allen (Houston)

OT Lorenzo Allen (Northwestern Oklahoma State)

WR Chris Black (Missouri)

OT Jemar Clark (Arkansas State)

S Reggie Daniels (Oregon)

TE Romond Deloatch (Temple)

QB Dane Evans (Tulsa)

OT Stephen Evans (North Alabama)

LB Chris Harthone (West Georgia)

LB Tyke Kozeal (Nebraska-Kearney)

WR Keevan Lucas (Tulsa)

DE Paulin Miano (Virginia Union)

QB Dakota Prukop (Oregon)

OT Victor Salako (Oklahoma State)

S Nick Shafnisky (Lehigh)

S Weston Steelhammer (Air Force)

DE Sam Van Ginkel (Northwestern College)

LB Anthony Williams (Utah State)

S Dorian Williams (Princeton)

RB Joe Yearby (Miami)

In addition to these 20 tryout players, the Eagles’ rookie minicamp will also feature: eight draft picks from the 2017 class, 10 undrafted free agent signings, and five returning first year players.

Here’s the higher-ranked list of drafted and undrafted guys:

2017 NFL Draft Class:

Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee

Sidney Jones, CB, Washington

Rasul Douglas, CB, West Virginia

Donnel Pumphrey, RB, San Diego State

Mack Hollins, WR, UNC

Shelton Gibson, WR, West Virginia

Nathan Gerry, LB, Nebraskda

Elijah Qualls, DT, Washington

Undrafted Rookie Free Agents:

Corey Clement, RB, Wisconsin

Winston Craig, DL, Richmond

Jerod Evans, QB, Virginia Tech

Randall Goforth, CB, UCLA

Cam Johnston, P, Ohio State

Tyler Orlosky, C, West Virginia

Tre’ Sullivan, S, Shepherd

Charles Walker, DT, Oklahoma

Greg Ward, WR, Houston

Jomal Wiltz, CB, Iowa State