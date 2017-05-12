Now see, that is NOT fake news… on May 12th, all NFL teams are allowed by rule to sign Free Agents out there WITHOUT having to sacrifice a COMPENSATORY PICK in the 2018 Draft …
Bang a gong! — now I am back on the beat!
Frankly, I don’t think the Eagles give a hoot about the free agents that are still out there… OR DO THEY?
Obviously they are not interested in guys like Victor Cruz or Anquan Boldin, right? I mean, wide receiver seems to be covered (hehe) at the moment….but what about running back position?
Welp, you can peruse this list of “still available” free agents and pick yourn own poison:
Top 50 – 2017 NFL Free Agents List
|
RK
|
Player
|
Pos.
|
Team
|
Age
|
Note
|1
|Jason McCourty
|CB
|TEN
|30
|2
|Tramaine Brock
|CB
|SF
|29
|3
|King Dunlap
|OT
|LAC
|31
|4
|Ryan Clady
|OT
|NYJ
|30
|5
|Gerald Hodges
|ILB
|SF
|26
|6
|Perry Riley
|ILB
|OAK
|29
|7
|Nick Mangold
|C
|NYJ
|33
|8
|DeAndre Levy
|4-3 OLB
|DET
|30
|9
|Austin Pasztor
|G
|CLE
|26
|10
|Darrelle Revis
|CB
|NYJ
|32
|11
|Brandon Flowers
|CB
|LAC
|31
|12
|Paul Kruger
|3-4 OLB
|NO
|31
|13
|Elvis Dumervil
|3-4 OLB
|BAL
|33
|14
|LeGarrette Blount
|RB
|NE
|30
|15
|Gary Barnidge
|TE
|CLE
|31
|16
|Alterraun Verner
|CB
|TB
|28
|17
|Tre Boston
|S
|CAR
|25
|18
|Devin Taylor
|4-3 DE
|DET
|27
|19
|Sam Shields
|CB
|GB
|29
|20
|Aaron Williams
|S
|BUF
|27
|21
|Corey Graham
|S
|BUF
|32
|22
|Jairus Byrd
|S
|NO
|30
|23
|Sio Moore
|ILB
|ARI
|27
|24
|Daimion Stafford
|S
|TEN
|26
|25
|Dan Williams
|DT
|OAK
|30
|26
|Jared Odrick
|DT
|JAX
|29
|27
|Anquan Boldin
|WR
|DET
|36
|28
|Marcus Gilchrist
|S
|NYJ
|28
|29
|Leon Hall
|CB
|NYG
|32
|30
|Erik Walden
|3-4 OLB
|IND
|32
|31
|Trent Cole
|3-4 OLB
|IND
|34
|32
|Jacob Tamme
|TE
|ATL
|32
|33
|Sen’Derrick Marks
|DT
|JAX
|30
|34
|Dwight Freeney
|4-3 DE
|ATL
|37
|35
|Josh Bynes
|4-3 OLB
|DET
|28
|36
|Victor Cruz
|WR
|NYG
|30
|37
|Colin Kaepernick
|QB
|SF
|29
|38
|Mario Williams
|4-3 DE
|MIA
|32
|39
|Tony McDaniel
|DT
|SEA
|32
|40
|Cam Thomas
|DT
|LAR
|30
|41
|Jason Jones
|4-3 DE
|MIA
|31
|42
|Marquess Wilson
|WR
|CHI
|24
|43
|Kendrick Lewis
|S
|BAL
|29
|44
|Rey Maualuga
|ILB
|CIN
|30
|45
|Andrew Hawkins
|WR
|CLE
|31
|46
|Rashad Johnson
|S
|TEN
|31
|47
|Stevie Johnson
|WR
|LAC
|31
|48
|Leodis McKelvin
|CB
|PHI
|32
|49
|Tyson Jackson
|DT
|ATL
|31
|50
|Vincent Jackson
|WR
|TB
|34
Meanwhile, we FINALLY got a complete list of the Eagles rookie tryout players who are busting their humps at rookie minicamp as we speak:
WR Chance Allen (Houston)
OT Lorenzo Allen (Northwestern Oklahoma State)
WR Chris Black (Missouri)
OT Jemar Clark (Arkansas State)
S Reggie Daniels (Oregon)
TE Romond Deloatch (Temple)
QB Dane Evans (Tulsa)
OT Stephen Evans (North Alabama)
LB Chris Harthone (West Georgia)
LB Tyke Kozeal (Nebraska-Kearney)
WR Keevan Lucas (Tulsa)
DE Paulin Miano (Virginia Union)
QB Dakota Prukop (Oregon)
OT Victor Salako (Oklahoma State)
S Nick Shafnisky (Lehigh)
S Weston Steelhammer (Air Force)
DE Sam Van Ginkel (Northwestern College)
LB Anthony Williams (Utah State)
S Dorian Williams (Princeton)
RB Joe Yearby (Miami)
In addition to these 20 tryout players, the Eagles’ rookie minicamp will also feature: eight draft picks from the 2017 class, 10 undrafted free agent signings, and five returning first year players.
Here’s the higher-ranked list of drafted and undrafted guys:
2017 NFL Draft Class:
Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee
Sidney Jones, CB, Washington
Rasul Douglas, CB, West Virginia
Donnel Pumphrey, RB, San Diego State
Mack Hollins, WR, UNC
Shelton Gibson, WR, West Virginia
Nathan Gerry, LB, Nebraskda
Elijah Qualls, DT, Washington
Undrafted Rookie Free Agents:
Corey Clement, RB, Wisconsin
Winston Craig, DL, Richmond
Jerod Evans, QB, Virginia Tech
Randall Goforth, CB, UCLA
Cam Johnston, P, Ohio State
Tyler Orlosky, C, West Virginia
Tre’ Sullivan, S, Shepherd
Charles Walker, DT, Oklahoma
Greg Ward, WR, Houston
Jomal Wiltz, CB, Iowa State