So you want to coach for a long time in the NFL? Maybe taking the Philadelphia Eagles’ receivers coach position right now is a good career move. I mean, and this is a bit of an exaggeration, of course, but—no where to go but up, right?

This, per Tim McManus of ESPN and Adam Caplan of ESPN:

“The Eagles are expected to hire Mike Groh as their new receivers coach.

“Groh, 45, spent this past season as the Los Angeles Rams’ wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator. Prior to that, he was the wide receivers coach for the Chicago Bears (2013-15), working for a year under Adam Gase, who served as the Bears’ offensive coordinator in 2015 before becoming head coach of the Miami Dolphins. His time in Chicago overlapped with Eagles vice president of player personnel, Joe Douglas.

“Groh, the son of former longtime NFL coach Al Groh, worked with wide receiver Brandon Marshall in Chicago for two seasons, including in 2013, when Marshall posted 100 catches for 1,295 yards and 12 touchdowns. Groh also worked for three seasons with the Bears’ Alshon Jeffery, who had 89 catches for 1,421 yards in 2013 and 85 for 1,133 in ’14. Jeffery is a free agent, by the way, and the Eagles will be actively looking to upgrade at receiver in the offseason.”

Groh coached for a decade on the collegiate level as well, including a stint as offensive coordinator at Virginia.

By the way, Buffalo Bills’ wide receivers coach Sanjay Lal interviewed for the Eagles’ opening earlier in the week, but left town without any further announcement…

Since I missed viewing the East-West college all-star game this past weekend, I can’t give a personal opinion on whom I thought stood out as potential Eagles long shots—so I thought it might be fun to look at the report of a Dallas Cowboys scout/writer on the standouts he observed in the East-West Shrine Game. Hey, if Dallas likes somebody as a long shot, maybe we should be paying attention (ahem..cough..cough…”Dak Prescott!”… excuse me…gezundheit!):

East-West Shrine Game Standouts by Joe Rodriguez The collegiate all-star games have now begun, and that means we are into full blown draft mode. The East-West Shrine game was played earlier on Saturday and there were a few prospects that caught my attention. Here are the guys that played well and how they could contribute to the Dallas Cowboys roster. DEANGELO BROWN, DT, LOUISVILLE Brown played well and seemed to always be around the ball. Brown played with our own Maliek Collins, so you know Brown would be on the Cowboys radar. Depending on what the Cowboys do in free agency, they could meet with Brown for a closer look. He’s stout against the run and will get after the QB as well. http://draftbreakdown.com/video/deangelo-brown-vs-texas-am-2015/ DEATRICH WISE JR, DE, ARKANSAS Wise had a nice game in my eyes, and could be had in later rounds if the Cowboys are looking at adding more bodies at DE. There should be no question that they Cowboys need to keep the edge rushers coming in and churn the roster. We know what we have in Tyrone Crawford and Demarcus Lawrence, so look for the Cowboys to get new blood in here with some upside. http://draftbreakdown.com/players/deatrich-wise-jr/ TREY HENDRICKSON, DE, FLORIDA ATLANTIC I could see Hendrickson move up from where he is projected right now, especially with a solid performance. The NFL Combine and pro days will determine how high he may get drafted. I’ve seen Hendrickson ranked anywhere from undrafted to a 6th rounder. We’ll see how it pans out for him, but definitely a guy to keep an eye on once draft day arrives. http://draftbreakdown.com/video/trey-hendrickson-vs-florida-2015/ DARE OGUNBOWALE, RB, WISCONSIN Projected as a late rounder, I liked what I saw from Ogunbowale. I see a player that could be a 3rd down back. He’s a bigger more complete back than Lance Dunbar. He can catch, run, and most of all he has legit pass blocking in his wheel house. http://draftbreakdown.com/video/dare-ogunbowale-vs-illinois-2015/ FABIAN MOREAU, CB, UCLA Watching the broadcast, Moreau excelled on special teams and did a nice job in coverage. At 6-0 205 lbs, he has good size, and I imagine his draft stock could make him a riser if he puts in a good performance and has good times. http://draftbreakdown.com/video/fabian-moreau-vs-virginia-2015/ TAYLOR MCNAMARA, TE, USC Watching the game, McNamara reminded me a lot of our own Geoff Swaim. You have a run blocking tight end. He has size and length. Projected as undrafted, but if someone is looking to bolster their run blocking McNamara could get a look in late round or priority undrafted free agent. http://draftbreakdown.com/video/taylor-mcnamara-vs-ucla-2015/ For more on the East-West Shrine game, click play on my YouTube coverage of the game. This is my favorite part of the offseason — draft season is here! Next Saturday I’ll have my Senior Bowl coverage and video.