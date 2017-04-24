To his credit, Mixon has worked hard to clean up his image and settled the civil suit over his off-field incident recently, as reported by Chris Roling. But that doesn’t make his problems or red flags disappear. How his interviews with NFL teams went behind closed doors is hard to say, though it might play into an executive claiming he’s the best player in the class (being anonymous helps too).

“Maybe Mixon is the best player in the class. But the team willing to take the risk wherever it happens faces the same PR hit regardless and the flashy gamble might not work out.”—Chris Roling

I think it was the late Wellington Mara as co-owner of the New York Giants who once said “we are not in the business of well-adjusted personalities”… I understand his point…you’re trying to win football games.

But it would still be difficult for me to look at Mixon and Mamula both there at #7 or #14 and hand in the card on Mixon. And just like the Eagles in 1995, there would be a 50% chance that I was picking the wrong guy anyway.